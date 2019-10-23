Panoramic Appoints New Chief Technology Officer Mike Christopher as it continues Team Expansion

Tech entrepreneur takes the helm of the company’s product strategy and vision to deliver the marketing intelligence platform of choice

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panoramic , an enterprise SaaS company, today announced the appointment of its chief technology officer, Mike Christopher . Based in its Los Angeles headquarters, Christopher will oversee the company’s product strategy and development, as well as lead the engineering, product and data science teams.



Peter Muzzonigro, co-founder of Panoramic, said, “Our team has done a tremendous job creating a marketing intelligence platform to meet the time-sensitive needs of data-driven marketers. As we continue to enable marketers to easily derive valuable insights from every data source, Mike’s leadership and proven success in building technology platforms that simplify user experiences will be crucial. We are thrilled to have him on the executive team and look forward to pushing our platform to the limits.”

Christopher joined Panoramic in 2018 offering an in-depth understanding of product build-out and development across multiple systems and technologies. He is an accomplished entrepreneur, having founded Tangerine Hosting, which was acquired in 2005 by Adelais Networks. Christopher also co-founded AppSlingr, a technology company that allows people to access any file with any application on any device. AppSlingr was acquired by OTOY, Inc., a cloud graphics company, in 2014. At this time, Christopher was appointed to Vice President of Cloud Services for OTOY where he brought multiple products to market and led the integration of AppSlingr into the OTOY ecosystem.

“Panoramic has created a product that fills a tremendous market need considering the amount of raw, complex data available to marketers. Panoramic’s platform has streamlined the data ingestion, visualization, and decisioning process - something that is often achieved using multiple platforms - to massively increase efficiency and give marketers the confidence to make strategic decisions,” said Christopher. “I’m humbled to work alongside this incredibly smart and passionate team to deliver even more value to data-driven marketers.”

Christopher shares his skills with future generations of engineers by being a core member of the IC3 Global Digital Literacy Council and chairman of the SkillsUSA Technical Computer Applications National Committee.

Panoramic recently announced its $35 million raised in funding and the unveiling of its marketing intelligence platform. To speak to an executive or learn more about Panoramic, please visit: https://www.panoramicHQ.com/

About Panoramic

Panoramic is an enterprise SaaS company. Its marketing intelligence platform was built by marketers for marketers to address the key pain points experienced as a result of today's complex ecosystem of disparate data sources and marketing tools.

Panoramic streamlines the cross-channel data collection process, automates data mapping, modeling and visualization, and fosters collaboration among teams for faster, smarter decisioning. Its platform shines a spotlight on the insights agile marketers care about most giving them the confidence to make strategic decisions in support of key objectives.

Founded in 2018, Panoramic is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices across the US and Europe. Learn more at panoramicHQ.com.

