DNB Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- DOWNINGTOWN, Pa., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: DNBF), today reported net income of $2.9 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared with $3.0 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the same quarter, last year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net income was $8.0 million, or $1.86 per diluted share, compared with $7.7 million, or $1.78 per diluted share, for the same period, last year.



DNB Financial Corporation (the “Company” or “DNB”) is the parent of DNB First, National Association, one of the first nationally-chartered community banks to serve the greater Philadelphia region.

Merger Update

As previously announced, DNB entered into a definitive agreement on June 5, 2019, whereby S&T Bancorp (“S&T”) (NASDAQ: STBA) will acquire DNB in an all-stock transaction. All required regulatory approvals have been received and DNB shareholders have approved the merger agreement. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019, after satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Non-interest expense for the most recent quarter included $362,000 of transaction expenses related to the merger with S&T compared with $519,000 of transaction expenses for the quarter ending June 30, 2019.

William J. Hieb, President and CEO commented, “Despite the very challenging interest rate environment, our strong capital levels, solid asset quality and controlled operating expenses helped to produce another quarter of solid financial performance.” Mr. Hieb added, “The slower pace of loan growth provides us with the opportunity to decrease non-relationship brokered deposits and focus on fee-generating relationship deposits. Our goal to maximize shareholder value remains evident and we continue to look forward to our affiliation with S&T and the strength of our combined franchise.”

Highlights

Asset quality remained strong as net charge-offs were only 0.06% (annualized) of total average loans for the third quarter of 2019. Non-performing loans were 0.77% of total loans at September 30, 2019.





Despite net interest margin pressure caused by the flat yield curve, net interest income was approximately $9.2 million for both the quarters ending September 30, 2019 and 2018.





Non-interest bearing deposits represented 18.7% of total deposits as of September 30, 2019. As of the same date, core deposits were 73.1% of total deposits.





Wealth management assets under care were $288.9 million as of September 30, 2019, compared with $253.3 million as of December 31, 2018. Wealth management fees represented nearly 35% of total fee income for the third quarter of 2019.





The Company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share on September 18, 2019.

Income Statement Summary

Net income of $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2019 generated a return on average assets (“ROAA”) and return on average tangible equity (“ROTE”) (a non-GAAP measure) of 0.99% and 10.9%, respectively. A discussion of non-GAAP measures in this release is included below and a reconciliation of this and other GAAP to non-GAAP measures is included below.

Net interest income for the three months ending September 30, 2019 was $9.2 million, which represented a $312,000 decrease from the quarter ending June 30, 2019, and a $52,000 increase from the quarter ending September 30, 2018. The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2019 was 3.32%, which represented a 13 basis point decrease on a sequential quarter basis. The net interest margin fell seven basis points from September 30, 2018 as the 11 basis point increase in the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets was offset by the higher cost of interest-bearing liabilities and a $95,000 net reduction in purchase accounting marks. For the third quarters of 2019 and 2018, the weighted average yields on total interest-earning assets were 4.41% and 4.30%, respectively, which included purchase accounting marks.

Total interest expense was $3.0 million for both the three months ending September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, compared with $2.5 million for the three months ending September 30, 2018. The weighted average rate paid for interest-bearing liabilities was 1.18%, 1.17%, and 0.98% for the quarters ending September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2018, respectively.

The provision for credit losses was $325,000 for the third quarter of 2019, compared with $100,000 for both the second quarter of 2019, and the third quarter of 2018. As of September 30, 2019, the allowance for credit losses was $6.9 million and represented 0.74% of total loans.

Total non-interest income for the third quarter of 2019 was $1.5 million, compared with $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $1.4 million for the quarter ending September 30, 2018. The most recent quarter included $121,000 of gains realized from the sale of investment securities. Wealth management fees were $513,000 for the third quarter of 2019, compared with $530,000 for the second quarter of 2019, and $542,000 for the third quarter of 2018. Wealth management fees represented nearly 35% of total fee income for the most recent quarter.

Non-interest expense was $6.7 million for the quarter ending September 30, 2019, compared with $7.5 million for the quarter ending June 30, 2019, and $6.8 million for the quarter ending September 30, 2018. Non-interest expense for the most recent quarter included $362,000 of transaction expenses related to the aforementioned merger with S&T compared with $519,000 of transaction expenses for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The efficiency ratio was approximately 63% for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Income tax expense was $755,000 for the three months ending September 30, 2019 compared with $660,000 for the three months ending June 30, 2019, and $629,000 for the quarter ending September 30, 2018. The effective tax rate for the most recent quarter was 20.8%, compared with 17.2%, for the same quarter, last year. The effective tax rate increased due to certain transaction costs, which are non-deductible for federal tax purposes.

Balance Sheet Summary

As of September 30, 2019, total assets were $1.1 billion. Since December 31, 2018, total average interest-earning assets decreased $1.9 million, or less than one percent, although total average loans increased $1.2 million over that same time period. Total average deposits decreased $2.3 million, or less than one percent since December 31, 2018. As of September 30, 2019, total shareholders’ equity was $121.1 million, compared with $111.8 million as of December 31, 2018. Tangible book value per share (a non-GAAP measure) was $24.29 as of September 30, 2019, compared with $22.21 as of December 31, 2018. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

As of September 30, 2019, total loans were $923.9 million, or 83.0% of total assets. At the same date, commercial loans totaled $777.7 million and represented 84.2% of total loans. Total loan growth was impacted by a relatively high level of payoffs due to property sales and the completion of several construction projects. The Company views commercial lending as the highest and best use of its capital as these loans generally have higher yields and shorter durations. Over the past nine months, commercial business loans grew $8.1 million or 4.9%. That growth, however, was offset by an $8.1 million, or 1.5%, decrease in commercial mortgage loans and a $729,000 decrease (less than one percent) decrease in commercial construction loans. Residential mortgage and consumer loans also declined in the first nine months of 2019. Loan originations have been prudent and conservative underwriting standards have been maintained.

Total core deposits declined $32.4 million, or 4.5%, since December 31, 2018, and were 73.1% of total deposits as of September 30, 2019. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $9.6 million or 5.8% over the past nine months, and represented 18.7% of total deposits as of September 30, 2019. The $45.8 million, or 42.1%, decrease in brokered deposits was due in large part to our increased emphasis on establishing and maintaining deposit relationship accounts, rather than wholesale funding. As of September 30, 2019, the loan-to-deposit ratio was 99.1%.

Capital ratios continue to exceed all regulatory guidelines. As of September 30, 2019, the tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.19%, the tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.87%, the common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.87%, and the total risk based capital ratio was 14.76%. As of the same date, the tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio (a non-GAAP measure) was 9.59%. Intangible assets and goodwill totaled $15.8 million as of September 30, 2019. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

Asset Quality Summary

Asset quality remained strong as net charge-offs were 0.06% (annualized) of total average loans for the quarter ending September 30, 2019. Total non-performing assets, including loans and other real estate property, were $9.9 million as of September 30, 2019, compared with $10.8 million as of December 31, 2018, and $11.5 million as of September 30, 2018. The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.77% as of September 30, 2019, versus 0.62% as of December 31, 2018.

Interest Rate Risk Management



DNB's strategy has been to seek shorter duration over yield in its lending and investing activities and lengthen duration in its financing activities to minimize interest rate risk. The Company also strives to offer products and services that develop strong relationships to retain core deposits. The Bank has an Asset Liability Management Committee that actively monitors and manages the Bank's interest rate exposure using simulation models and gap analysis. The Committee's primary objective is to minimize the adverse impact of changes in interest rates on net interest income, while maximizing earnings. Simulation model results show moderate risk in both a declining and rising rate environment in the 100, 200, 300 and 400 basis point shock scenarios. Rate changes ramped in over 24 months also show moderate risk.

Non-GAAP Based Financial Measures

The income statement summary and selected financial data contains non-GAAP financial measures calculated using non-GAAP amounts. These measures are tangible book value per common share, return on average tangible equity and tangible equity to tangible assets. Tangible book value per share adjusts the numerator by the amount of Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets (reduction of Shareholders' Equity). Return on average tangible equity adjusts the denominator by the amount of Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets (reduction of Shareholders’ Equity). Tangible common equity to tangible assets adjusts the numerator by the amount of Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets (reduction of Shareholders’ Equity) and adjust the denominator by the amount of Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets (reduction of Total Assets). Management uses non-GAAP measures to present historical periods comparable to the current period presentation. In addition, management believes the use of non-GAAP measures provides additional clarity when assessing our financial results and use of equity. Disclosures of this type should not be viewed as substitutes for results determined to be in accordance with U.S. GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other entities.

General Information

DNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company whose bank subsidiary, DNB First, National Association, is a community bank headquartered in Downingtown, Pennsylvania with 14 locations. DNB First, which was founded in 1860, provides a broad array of consumer and business banking products, and offers brokerage and insurance services through DNB Investments & Insurance, and investment management services through DNB Investment Management & Trust. DNB Financial Corporation's shares are traded on NASDAQ’s Capital Market under the symbol: DNBF. We invite our customers and shareholders to visit our website at https://www.dnbfirst.com . DNB's Investor Relations site can be found at http://investors.dnbfirst.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to DNB’s beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions, that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change based on various factors (some of which are beyond DNB’s control). The words "may," "could," "should," "would," "will," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in the reports filed by DNB with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and those identified elsewhere in this document, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward looking statements or historical performance and there can be no assurances that: the proposed merger with S&T will close when expected or the expected returns and other benefits of the proposed merger to shareholders will be achieved: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which DNB conducts its operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; the downgrade, and any future downgrades, in the credit rating of the U.S. Government and federal agencies; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; the timely development of and acceptance of new products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by users, including the features, pricing and quality compared to competitors' products and services; the willingness of users to substitute competitors’ products and services for DNB’s products and services; the success of DNB in gaining regulatory approval of its products and services, when required; the impact of changes in laws and regulations applicable to financial institutions (including laws concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance); technological changes; additional acquisitions; changes in consumer spending and saving habits; the nature, extent, and timing of governmental actions and reforms; that expected benefits of the merger with S&T may not materialize in the time frames expected or at all, or may be more costly to achieve; that the merger transaction may not be timely completed, if at all; that prior to completion of the merger transaction or thereafter, the parties’ respective businesses may not perform as expected due to transaction-related uncertainties or other factors; that the parties are unable to implement successful integration strategies; that the required regulatory approvals, shareholder approvals, or other closing conditions are not satisfied in a timely manner, or at all; reputational risks and the reaction of the parties’ customers to the merger transaction; diversion of management time to merger-related issues; and the success of DNB at managing the risks involved in the foregoing. Further, DNB’s expectations with respect to the effects of the new tax law could be affected by future clarifications, amendments, and interpretations of such law. Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers presented herein are presented for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

DNB cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. Readers are also cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's analysis only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by DNB on its website or otherwise. DNB does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of DNB to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

For a complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our business, you are encouraged to review our filings with the SEC, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by our quarterly or other reports subsequently filed with the SEC.





FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

DNB Financial Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sept 30, Sept 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 EARNINGS: Interest income $ 12,245 $ 11,635 $ 37,124 $ 33,837 Interest expense 3,042 2,484 9,008 6,591 Net interest income 9,203 9,151 28,116 27,246 Provision for credit losses 325 100 625 850 Non-interest income 1,362 1,336 3,976 3,931 Gain from insurance proceeds - 8 - 8 Gain on sale of investment securities 121 - 125 - Gain on sale of SBA loans - 27 - 37 Loss on sale / write-down of OREO and ORA 15 11 165 151 Transaction costs 362 - 881 - Non-interest expense 6,359 6,762 20,480 20,892 Income before income taxes(1) 3,625 3,649 10,066 9,329 Income tax expense 755 629 2,022 1,647 Net income $ 2,870 $ 3,020 $ 8,044 $ 7,682 Net income per common share, diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.70 $ 1.86 $ 1.78 (1) Income before income taxes includes net accretion of purchase accounting fair value adjustments of $174,000 and $521,000 for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2019, respectively, compared with $267,000 and $744,000 for the same periods last year. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Sept 30, December 31, 2019 2018 FINANCIAL POSITION: Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,722 $ 17,321 Investment securities 122,945 158,669 Loans held for sale 259 419 Loans 923,949 934,971 Allowance for credit losses (6,853 ) (6,675 ) Net loans 917,096 928,296 Premises and equipment, net 7,049 7,636 Restricted stock 5,760 5,616 Other assets 40,663 40,278 Total assets $ 1,113,494 $ 1,158,235 Deposits $ 932,117 $ 984,566 FHLB advances 31,188 32,935 Other borrowings 9,533 12,584 Subordinated debt 9,750 9,750 Other liabilities 9,793 6,554 Stockholders' equity 121,113 111,846 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,113,494 $ 1,158,235





DNB Financial Corporation Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Quarterly 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr Earnings and Per Share Data Net income $ 2,870 $ 2,587 $ 2,587 $ 3,002 $ 3,020 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.66 $ 0.60 $ 0.60 $ 0.70 $ 0.70 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.66 $ 0.60 $ 0.60 $ 0.69 $ 0.70 Dividends per common share $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.07 Book value per common share $ 27.94 $ 27.28 $ 26.57 $ 25.88 $ 25.06 Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) $ 24.29 $ 23.63 $ 22.91 $ 22.21 $ 21.38 Average common shares outstanding 4,335 4,331 4,327 4,317 4,307 Average diluted common shares outstanding 4,341 4,336 4,330 4,320 4,318 Performance Ratios Return on average assets 0.99 % 0.90 % 0.91 % 1.03 % 1.07 % Return on average equity 9.46 % 8.86 % 9.22 % 10.80 % 11.17 % Return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP) 10.89 % 10.24 % 10.71 % 12.62 % 13.11 % Yield on Loans and Leases 4.81 % 4.89 % 4.90 % 4.85 % 4.74 % Cost of Deposits 1.09 % 1.07 % 1.04 % 0.97 % 0.86 % Net interest margin 3.32 % 3.45 % 3.43 % 3.45 % 3.39 % Efficiency ratio 63.01 % 68.31 % 66.50 % 62.45 % 63.68 % Wtd average yield on earning assets 4.41 % 4.53 % 4.51 % 4.44 % 4.30 % Asset Quality Ratios Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.07 % 0.10 % -0.12 % Non-performing loans/Total loans 0.77 % 0.66 % 0.49 % 0.62 % 0.71 % Non-performing assets/Total assets 0.89 % 0.78 % 0.69 % 0.94 % 1.02 % Allowance for credit loss/Total loans 0.74 % 0.72 % 0.72 % 0.71 % 0.72 % Allowance for credit loss/Non-performing loans 96.90 % 108.88 % 146.24 % 115.50 % 101.36 % Capital Ratios Total equity/Total assets 10.88 % 10.24 % 9.86 % 9.66 % 9.58 % Tangible equity/Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 9.59 % 8.99 % 8.61 % 8.40 % 8.29 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.19 % 9.89 % 9.65 % 9.48 % 9.48 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.87 % 11.33 % 11.00 % 10.76 % 10.91 % Tier 1 risk based capital ratio 12.87 % 12.31 % 11.97 % 11.74 % 11.93 % Total risk based capital ratio 14.76 % 14.15 % 13.80 % 13.57 % 13.83 % Wealth Management Assets Under Care(1) $ 288,938 $ 290,230 $ 273,980 $ 253,323 $ 269,074 (1) Wealth Management Assets Under Care includes assets under management, administration, supervision and brokerage.





DNB Financial Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Sept 30, June 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 EARNINGS: Interest income $ 12,245 $ 12,519 $ 12,360 $ 12,338 $ 11,635 Interest expense 3,042 3,004 2,962 2,780 2,484 Net interest income 9,203 9,515 9,398 9,558 9,151 Provision for credit losses 325 100 200 350 100 Non-interest income 1,362 1,343 1,271 1,268 1,336 Gain from insurance proceeds - - - - 8 Gain on sale of investment securities 121 1 3 - - Gain on sale of SBA loans - - - 1 27 Loss on sale / write-down of OREO and ORA 15 37 113 20 11 Transaction costs 362 519 - - - Non-interest expense 6,359 6,956 7,165 6,812 6,762 Income before income taxes 3,625 3,247 3,194 3,645 3,649 Income tax expense 755 660 607 643 629 Net income $ 2,870 $ 2,587 $ 2,587 $ 3,002 $ 3,020 Net income per common share, diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.60 $ 0.60 $ 0.69 $ 0.70 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Sept 30, June 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 FINANCIAL POSITION: Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,722 $ 46,398 $ 34,893 $ 17,321 $ 10,702 Investment securities 122,945 129,880 148,122 158,669 161,230 Loans held for sale 259 501 449 419 - Loans and leases 923,949 930,521 933,697 934,971 908,293 Allowance for credit losses (6,853 ) (6,672 ) (6,719 ) (6,675 ) (6,559 ) Net loans and leases 917,096 923,849 926,978 928,296 901,734 Premises and equipment, net 7,049 7,231 7,360 7,636 7,881 Right of use asset 3,605 3,791 3,976 - - Goodwill 15,525 15,525 15,525 15,525 15,525 Restricted stock 5,760 5,734 6,389 5,616 5,864 Other assets 21,533 21,500 23,002 24,753 25,179 Total assets $ 1,113,494 $ 1,154,409 $ 1,166,694 $ 1,158,235 $ 1,128,115 Demand $ 174,341 $ 178,454 $ 166,806 $ 164,746 $ 168,311 NOW 204,646 214,806 233,077 236,071 213,707 Money market 225,549 236,707 231,524 235,023 227,797 Savings 76,903 79,489 78,748 77,979 78,996 Core deposits 681,439 709,456 710,155 713,819 688,811 Time deposits 187,805 178,530 162,939 162,096 154,021 Brokered deposits 62,873 87,877 107,163 108,651 97,049 Total deposits 932,117 975,863 980,257 984,566 939,881 FHLB advances 31,188 31,203 41,918 32,935 36,952 Repurchase agreements - - - - 4,089 Subordinated debt 9,750 9,750 9,750 9,750 9,750 Other borrowings 9,533 9,551 9,568 12,584 22,833 Other liabilities 5,804 5,712 5,857 6,554 6,551 Operating lease liability 3,989 4,174 4,358 - - Stockholders' equity 121,113 118,156 114,986 111,846 108,059 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,113,494 $ 1,154,409 $ 1,166,694 $ 1,158,235 $ 1,128,115





DNB Financial Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition - Quarterly Average Balances (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Sept 30, June 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 FINANCIAL POSITION: Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,858 $ 33,562 $ 18,390 $ 25,269 $ 21,676 Investment securities 126,591 142,323 157,364 159,717 163,800 Loans held for sale 288 393 289 320 338 Loans and leases 921,180 934,156 935,169 919,985 889,113 Allowance for credit losses (6,766 ) (6,742 ) (6,785 ) (6,550 ) (6,567 ) Net loans and leases 914,414 927,414 928,384 913,435 882,546 Premises and equipment, net 7,176 7,306 7,540 7,789 8,059 Right of use asset 3,720 3,908 1,390 - - Goodwill 15,525 15,525 15,525 15,525 15,525 Restricted Stock 5,754 5,818 6,138 5,759 6,262 Other assets 20,323 20,907 23,695 23,816 24,012 Total assets $ 1,151,649 $ 1,157,156 $ 1,158,715 $ 1,151,630 $ 1,122,218 Demand $ 174,229 $ 168,818 $ 160,852 $ 168,495 $ 174,798 NOW 214,190 226,823 228,907 222,638 215,055 Money market 240,340 233,614 233,101 241,777 238,679 Savings 77,366 78,689 78,713 78,069 79,695 Core deposits 706,125 707,944 701,573 710,979 708,227 Time deposits 179,720 168,098 162,715 157,944 141,794 Brokered deposits 84,928 102,573 107,639 104,161 85,690 Total deposits 970,773 978,615 971,927 973,084 935,711 FHLB advances 31,195 32,965 45,493 34,834 45,549 Repurchase agreements - - - 1,168 4,644 Subordinated debt 9,750 9,750 9,750 9,750 9,750 Other borrowings 10,425 9,581 11,158 15,752 13,060 Other liabilities 5,045 4,777 5,051 6,780 6,193 Operating lease liability 4,104 4,291 1,522 - - Stockholders' equity 120,357 117,177 113,814 110,262 107,311 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,151,649 $ 1,157,156 $ 1,158,715 $ 1,151,630 $ 1,122,218





DNB Financial Corporation Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share to Book Value Per Common Share (In thousands, except share and per share data) Sept 30, June 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Stockholders' Equity $ 121,113 $ 118,156 $ 114,986 $ 111,846 $ 108,059 Goodwill 15,525 15,525 15,525 15,525 15,525 Other intangible assets 281 302 322 343 364 Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 105,307 $ 102,329 $ 99,139 $ 95,978 $ 92,170 Outstanding shares 4,334,782 4,331,121 4,327,415 4,321,745 4,311,860 Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 27.94 $ 27.28 $ 26.57 $ 25.88 $ 25.06 Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) 24.29 23.63 22.91 22.21 21.38 Return on Average Tangible Equity (Dollars in thousands) For the Quarter Ended Sept 30, June 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Average Stockholders' Equity $ 120,357 $ 117,177 $ 113,814 $ 110,262 $ 107,311 Average goodwill 15,525 15,525 15,525 15,525 15,525 Average other intangible assets 291 312 333 354 376 Average tangible stockholders' equity (Non-GAAP) $ 104,541 $ 101,340 $ 97,956 $ 94,383 $ 91,410 Net Income $ 2,870 $ 2,587 $ 2,587 $ 3,002 $ 3,020 Return on average stockholders' equity (GAAP) 9.46% 8.86% 9.22% 10.80% 11.17% Return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP) 10.89 10.24 10.71 12.62 13.11 Tangible Equity/Tangible Assets (Dollars in thousands) Sept 30, June 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Stockholders' Equity $ 121,113 $ 118,156 $ 114,986 $ 111,846 $ 108,059 Goodwill 15,525 15,525 15,525 15,525 15,525 Other intangible assets 281 302 322 343 364 Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 105,307 $ 102,329 $ 99,139 $ 95,978 $ 92,170 Assets 1,113,494 1,154,409 1,166,694 1,158,235 1,128,115 Goodwill 15,525 15,525 15,525 15,525 15,525 Other intangible assets 281 302 322 343 364 Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 1,097,688 1,138,582 1,150,847 1,142,367 1,112,226 Total equity/Total assets (GAAP) 10.88% 10.24% 9.86% 9.66% 9.58% Tangible common equity/Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 9.59 8.99 8.61 8.40 8.29

For further information, please contact:

Gerald F. Sopp CFO/Executive Vice-President

484.359.3138

gsopp@dnbfirst.com



