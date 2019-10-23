There were 982 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,157 in the last 365 days.

DNB Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- DOWNINGTOWN, Pa., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: DNBF), today reported net income of $2.9 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared with $3.0 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the same quarter, last year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net income was $8.0 million, or $1.86 per diluted share, compared with $7.7 million, or $1.78 per diluted share, for the same period, last year. 

DNB Financial Corporation (the “Company” or “DNB”) is the parent of DNB First, National Association, one of the first nationally-chartered community banks to serve the greater Philadelphia region.

Merger Update

As previously announced, DNB entered into a definitive agreement on June 5, 2019, whereby S&T Bancorp (“S&T”) (NASDAQ: STBA) will acquire DNB in an all-stock transaction.  All required regulatory approvals have been received and DNB shareholders have approved the merger agreement.  The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019, after satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Non-interest expense for the most recent quarter included $362,000 of transaction expenses related to the merger with S&T compared with $519,000 of transaction expenses for the quarter ending June 30, 2019.

William J. Hieb, President and CEO commented, “Despite the very challenging interest rate environment, our strong capital levels, solid asset quality and controlled operating expenses helped to produce another quarter of solid financial performance.”  Mr. Hieb added, “The slower pace of loan growth provides us with the opportunity to decrease non-relationship brokered deposits and focus on fee-generating relationship deposits.  Our goal to maximize shareholder value remains evident and we continue to look forward to our affiliation with S&T and the strength of our combined franchise.”

Highlights

  • Asset quality remained strong as net charge-offs were only 0.06% (annualized) of total average loans for the third quarter of 2019.  Non-performing loans were 0.77% of total loans at September 30, 2019.

  • Despite net interest margin pressure caused by the flat yield curve, net interest income was approximately $9.2 million for both the quarters ending September 30, 2019 and 2018.

  • Non-interest bearing deposits represented 18.7% of total deposits as of September 30, 2019.  As of the same date, core deposits were 73.1% of total deposits.

  • Wealth management assets under care were $288.9 million as of September 30, 2019, compared with $253.3 million as of December 31, 2018.  Wealth management fees represented nearly 35% of total fee income for the third quarter of 2019.

  • The Company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share on September 18, 2019.

Income Statement Summary

Net income of $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2019 generated a return on average assets (“ROAA”) and return on average tangible equity (“ROTE”) (a non-GAAP measure) of 0.99% and 10.9%, respectively.  A discussion of non-GAAP measures in this release is included below and a reconciliation of this and other GAAP to non-GAAP measures is included below.

Net interest income for the three months ending September 30, 2019 was $9.2 million, which represented a $312,000 decrease from the quarter ending June 30, 2019, and a $52,000 increase from the quarter ending September 30, 2018.  The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2019 was 3.32%, which represented a 13 basis point decrease on a sequential quarter basis.  The net interest margin fell seven basis points from September 30, 2018 as the 11 basis point increase in the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets was offset by the higher cost of interest-bearing liabilities and a $95,000 net reduction in purchase accounting marks.  For the third quarters of 2019 and 2018, the weighted average yields on total interest-earning assets were 4.41% and 4.30%, respectively, which included purchase accounting marks. 

Total interest expense was $3.0 million for both the three months ending September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, compared with $2.5 million for the three months ending September 30, 2018.  The weighted average rate paid for interest-bearing liabilities was 1.18%, 1.17%, and 0.98% for the quarters ending September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2018, respectively. 

The provision for credit losses was $325,000 for the third quarter of 2019, compared with $100,000 for both the second quarter of 2019, and the third quarter of 2018.  As of September 30, 2019, the allowance for credit losses was $6.9 million and represented 0.74% of total loans. 

Total non-interest income for the third quarter of 2019 was $1.5 million, compared with $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $1.4 million for the quarter ending September 30, 2018.  The most recent quarter included $121,000 of gains realized from the sale of investment securities.  Wealth management fees were $513,000 for the third quarter of 2019, compared with $530,000 for the second quarter of 2019, and $542,000 for the third quarter of 2018.  Wealth management fees represented nearly 35% of total fee income for the most recent quarter. 

Non-interest expense was $6.7 million for the quarter ending September 30, 2019, compared with $7.5 million for the quarter ending June 30, 2019, and $6.8 million for the quarter ending September 30, 2018.  Non-interest expense for the most recent quarter included $362,000 of transaction expenses related to the aforementioned merger with S&T compared with $519,000 of transaction expenses for the quarter ending June 30, 2019.  The efficiency ratio was approximately 63% for the three months ended September 30, 2019.   Income tax expense was $755,000 for the three months ending September 30, 2019 compared with $660,000 for the three months ending June 30, 2019, and $629,000 for the quarter ending September 30, 2018.  The effective tax rate for the most recent quarter was 20.8%, compared with 17.2%, for the same quarter, last year. The effective tax rate increased due to certain transaction costs, which are non-deductible for federal tax purposes.

Balance Sheet Summary      

As of September 30, 2019, total assets were $1.1 billion.  Since December 31, 2018, total average interest-earning assets decreased $1.9 million, or less than one percent, although total average loans increased $1.2 million over that same time period.  Total average deposits decreased $2.3 million, or less than one percent since December 31, 2018.  As of September 30, 2019, total shareholders’ equity was $121.1 million, compared with $111.8 million as of December 31, 2018.  Tangible book value per share (a non-GAAP measure) was $24.29 as of September 30, 2019, compared with $22.21 as of December 31, 2018.  See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

As of September 30, 2019, total loans were $923.9 million, or 83.0% of total assets.  At the same date, commercial loans totaled $777.7 million and represented 84.2% of total loans.  Total loan growth was impacted by a relatively high level of payoffs due to property sales and the completion of several construction projects.  The Company views commercial lending as the highest and best use of its capital as these loans generally have higher yields and shorter durations.  Over the past nine months, commercial business loans grew $8.1 million or 4.9%. That growth, however, was offset by an $8.1 million, or 1.5%, decrease in commercial mortgage loans and a $729,000 decrease (less than one percent) decrease in commercial construction loans.  Residential mortgage and consumer loans also declined in the first nine months of 2019.  Loan originations have been prudent and conservative underwriting standards have been maintained.

Total core deposits declined $32.4 million, or 4.5%, since December 31, 2018, and were 73.1% of total deposits as of September 30, 2019.  Non-interest bearing deposits increased $9.6 million or 5.8% over the past nine months, and represented 18.7% of total deposits as of September 30, 2019.  The $45.8 million, or 42.1%, decrease in brokered deposits was due in large part to our increased emphasis on establishing and maintaining deposit relationship accounts, rather than wholesale funding.  As of September 30, 2019, the loan-to-deposit ratio was 99.1%. 

Capital ratios continue to exceed all regulatory guidelines.  As of September 30, 2019, the tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.19%, the tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.87%, the common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.87%, and the total risk based capital ratio was 14.76%.  As of the same date, the tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio (a non-GAAP measure) was 9.59%.  Intangible assets and goodwill totaled $15.8 million as of September 30, 2019.  See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

Asset Quality Summary

Asset quality remained strong as net charge-offs were 0.06% (annualized) of total average loans for the quarter ending September 30, 2019.  Total non-performing assets, including loans and other real estate property, were $9.9 million as of September 30, 2019, compared with $10.8 million as of December 31, 2018, and $11.5 million as of September 30, 2018.  The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.77% as of September 30, 2019, versus 0.62% as of December 31, 2018.    

Interest Rate Risk Management

DNB's strategy has been to seek shorter duration over yield in its lending and investing activities and lengthen duration in its financing activities to minimize interest rate risk.  The Company also strives to offer products and services that develop strong relationships to retain core deposits. The Bank has an Asset Liability Management Committee that actively monitors and manages the Bank's interest rate exposure using simulation models and gap analysis. The Committee's primary objective is to minimize the adverse impact of changes in interest rates on net interest income, while maximizing earnings.  Simulation model results show moderate risk in both a declining and rising rate environment in the 100, 200, 300 and 400 basis point shock scenarios. Rate changes ramped in over 24 months also show moderate risk.

Non-GAAP Based Financial Measures

The income statement summary and selected financial data contains non-GAAP financial measures calculated using non-GAAP amounts. These measures are tangible book value per common share, return on average tangible equity and tangible equity to tangible assets. Tangible book value per share adjusts the numerator by the amount of Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets (reduction of Shareholders' Equity). Return on average tangible equity adjusts the denominator by the amount of Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets (reduction of Shareholders’ Equity). Tangible common equity to tangible assets adjusts the numerator by the amount of Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets (reduction of Shareholders’ Equity) and adjust the denominator by the amount of Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets (reduction of Total Assets). Management uses non-GAAP measures to present historical periods comparable to the current period presentation. In addition, management believes the use of non-GAAP measures provides additional clarity when assessing our financial results and use of equity. Disclosures of this type should not be viewed as substitutes for results determined to be in accordance with U.S. GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other entities.

General Information

DNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company whose bank subsidiary, DNB First, National Association, is a community bank headquartered in Downingtown, Pennsylvania with 14 locations. DNB First, which was founded in 1860, provides a broad array of consumer and business banking products, and offers brokerage and insurance services through DNB Investments & Insurance, and investment management services through DNB Investment Management & Trust. DNB Financial Corporation's shares are traded on NASDAQ’s Capital Market under the symbol: DNBF. We invite our customers and shareholders to visit our website at https://www.dnbfirst.com. DNB's Investor Relations site can be found at http://investors.dnbfirst.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to DNB’s beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions, that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change based on various factors (some of which are beyond DNB’s control). The words "may," "could," "should," "would," "will," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in the reports filed by DNB with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and those identified elsewhere in this document, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward looking statements or historical performance and there can be no assurances that: the proposed merger with S&T will close when expected or the expected returns and other benefits of the proposed merger to shareholders will be achieved: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which DNB conducts its operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; the downgrade, and any future downgrades, in the credit rating of the U.S. Government and federal agencies; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; the timely development of and acceptance of new products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by users, including the features, pricing and quality compared to competitors' products and services; the willingness of users to substitute competitors’ products and services for DNB’s products and services; the success of DNB in gaining regulatory approval of its products and services, when required; the impact of changes in laws and regulations applicable to financial institutions (including laws concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance); technological changes; additional acquisitions; changes in consumer spending and saving habits; the nature, extent, and timing of governmental actions and reforms; that expected benefits of the merger with S&T may not materialize in the time frames expected or at all, or may be more costly to achieve; that the merger transaction may not be timely completed, if at all; that prior to completion of the merger transaction or thereafter, the parties’ respective businesses may not perform as expected due to transaction-related uncertainties or other factors; that the parties are unable to implement successful integration strategies; that the required regulatory approvals, shareholder approvals, or other closing conditions are not satisfied in a timely manner, or at all; reputational risks and the reaction of the parties’ customers to the merger transaction; diversion of management time to merger-related issues; and the success of DNB at managing the risks involved in the foregoing. Further, DNB’s expectations with respect to the effects of the new tax law could be affected by future clarifications, amendments, and interpretations of such law. Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers presented herein are presented for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

DNB cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. Readers are also cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's analysis only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by DNB on its website or otherwise. DNB does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of DNB to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

For a complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our business, you are encouraged to review our filings with the SEC, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by our quarterly or other reports subsequently filed with the SEC.


FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

                       
DNB Financial Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                       
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  Sept 30,   Sept 30,
    2019       2018       2019     2018
  EARNINGS:                      
  Interest income $  12,245      $  11,635      $  37,124    $  33,837 
  Interest expense    3,042         2,484         9,008       6,591 
  Net interest income    9,203         9,151         28,116       27,246 
  Provision for credit losses    325         100         625       850 
  Non-interest income    1,362         1,336         3,976       3,931 
  Gain from insurance proceeds    -        8         -      8 
  Gain on sale of investment securities    121         -        125       -
  Gain on sale of SBA loans    -        27         -      37 
  Loss on sale / write-down of OREO and ORA    15         11         165       151 
  Transaction costs    362         -        881       -
  Non-interest expense    6,359         6,762         20,480       20,892 
  Income before income taxes(1)    3,625         3,649         10,066       9,329 
  Income tax expense    755         629         2,022       1,647 
  Net income $  2,870      $  3,020      $  8,044    $  7,682 
  Net income per common share, diluted $  0.66      $  0.70      $  1.86    $  1.78 
                       
(1) Income before income taxes includes net accretion of purchase accounting fair value adjustments of $174,000 and $521,000 for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2019, respectively, compared with $267,000 and $744,000 for the same periods last year.
           
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)          
(Dollars in thousands)          
               
    Sept 30,     December 31,    
    2019       2018              
 FINANCIAL POSITION:                      
  Cash and cash equivalents $  19,722      $  17,321               
  Investment securities    122,945         158,669               
  Loans held for sale    259         419               
  Loans    923,949         934,971               
  Allowance for credit losses    (6,853 )      (6,675 )            
  Net loans    917,096         928,296               
  Premises and equipment, net    7,049         7,636               
  Restricted stock    5,760         5,616               
  Other assets    40,663         40,278               
  Total assets $  1,113,494      $  1,158,235               
                       
  Deposits $  932,117      $  984,566               
  FHLB advances    31,188         32,935               
  Other borrowings    9,533         12,584               
  Subordinated debt    9,750         9,750               
  Other liabilities    9,793         6,554               
  Stockholders' equity    121,113         111,846               
  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $  1,113,494      $  1,158,235               
                       
             


DNB Financial Corporation
Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
                             
  Quarterly
    2019       2019       2019       2018       2018  
    3rd Qtr       2nd Qtr       1st Qtr       4th Qtr       3rd Qtr  
Earnings and Per Share Data                            
  Net income $ 2,870     $ 2,587     $ 2,587     $ 3,002     $ 3,020  
  Basic earnings per common share $ 0.66     $ 0.60     $ 0.60     $ 0.70     $ 0.70  
  Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.66     $ 0.60     $ 0.60     $ 0.69     $ 0.70  
  Dividends per common share $ 0.07     $ 0.07     $ 0.07     $ 0.07     $ 0.07  
  Book value per common share $ 27.94     $ 27.28     $ 26.57     $ 25.88     $ 25.06  
  Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) $ 24.29     $ 23.63     $ 22.91     $ 22.21     $ 21.38  
  Average common shares outstanding   4,335       4,331       4,327       4,317       4,307  
  Average diluted common shares outstanding   4,341       4,336       4,330       4,320       4,318  
                             
Performance Ratios                            
  Return on average assets   0.99 %     0.90 %     0.91 %     1.03 %     1.07 %
  Return on average equity   9.46 %     8.86 %     9.22 %     10.80 %     11.17 %
  Return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP)   10.89 %     10.24 %     10.71 %     12.62 %     13.11 %
  Yield on Loans and Leases   4.81 %     4.89 %     4.90 %     4.85 %     4.74 %
  Cost of Deposits   1.09 %     1.07 %     1.04 %     0.97 %     0.86 %
  Net interest margin   3.32 %     3.45 %     3.43 %     3.45 %     3.39 %
  Efficiency ratio   63.01 %     68.31 %     66.50 %     62.45 %     63.68 %
  Wtd average yield on earning assets   4.41 %     4.53 %     4.51 %     4.44 %     4.30 %
                             
Asset Quality Ratios                            
  Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans   0.06 %     0.06 %     0.07 %     0.10 %     -0.12 %
  Non-performing loans/Total loans   0.77 %     0.66 %     0.49 %     0.62 %     0.71 %
  Non-performing assets/Total assets   0.89 %     0.78 %     0.69 %     0.94 %     1.02 %
  Allowance for credit loss/Total loans   0.74 %     0.72 %     0.72 %     0.71 %     0.72 %
  Allowance for credit loss/Non-performing loans   96.90 %     108.88 %     146.24 %     115.50 %     101.36 %
                             
Capital Ratios                            
  Total equity/Total assets   10.88 %     10.24 %     9.86 %     9.66 %     9.58 %
  Tangible equity/Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)   9.59 %     8.99 %     8.61 %     8.40 %     8.29 %
  Tier 1 leverage ratio   10.19 %     9.89 %     9.65 %     9.48 %     9.48 %
  Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   11.87 %     11.33 %     11.00 %     10.76 %     10.91 %
  Tier 1 risk based capital ratio   12.87 %     12.31 %     11.97 %     11.74 %     11.93 %
  Total risk based capital ratio   14.76 %     14.15 %     13.80 %     13.57 %     13.83 %
                             
Wealth Management Assets Under Care(1) $ 288,938     $ 290,230     $ 273,980     $ 253,323     $ 269,074  
                             
(1) Wealth Management Assets Under Care includes assets under management, administration, supervision and brokerage.
 


DNB Financial Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                             
  Three Months Ended
    Sept 30,       June 30,       Mar 31,       Dec 31,       Sept 30,  
    2019       2019       2019       2018       2018  
  EARNINGS:                            
  Interest income $  12,245      $  12,519      $  12,360      $  12,338      $  11,635   
  Interest expense    3,042         3,004         2,962         2,780         2,484   
  Net interest income    9,203         9,515         9,398         9,558         9,151   
  Provision for credit losses    325         100         200         350         100   
  Non-interest income    1,362         1,343         1,271         1,268         1,336   
  Gain from insurance proceeds    -        -        -        -        8   
  Gain on sale of investment securities    121         1         3         -        -  
  Gain on sale of SBA loans    -        -        -        1         27   
  Loss on sale / write-down of OREO and ORA    15         37         113         20         11   
  Transaction costs    362         519         -        -        -  
  Non-interest expense    6,359         6,956         7,165         6,812         6,762   
  Income before income taxes    3,625         3,247         3,194         3,645         3,649   
  Income tax expense    755         660         607         643         629   
  Net income $  2,870      $  2,587      $  2,587      $  3,002      $  3,020   
  Net income per common share, diluted $  0.66      $  0.60      $  0.60      $  0.69      $  0.70   
                             
 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
    Sept 30,       June 30,       Mar 31,       Dec 31,       Sept 30,  
    2019       2019       2019       2018       2018  
  FINANCIAL POSITION:                                      
  Cash and cash equivalents $  19,722      $  46,398      $  34,893      $  17,321      $  10,702   
  Investment securities    122,945         129,880         148,122         158,669         161,230   
  Loans held for sale    259         501         449         419         -  
  Loans and leases    923,949         930,521         933,697         934,971         908,293   
  Allowance for credit losses    (6,853 )      (6,672 )      (6,719 )      (6,675 )      (6,559 )
  Net loans and leases    917,096         923,849         926,978         928,296         901,734   
  Premises and equipment, net    7,049         7,231         7,360         7,636         7,881   
  Right of use asset    3,605         3,791         3,976         -        -  
  Goodwill    15,525         15,525         15,525         15,525         15,525   
  Restricted stock    5,760         5,734         6,389         5,616         5,864   
  Other assets    21,533         21,500         23,002         24,753         25,179   
  Total assets $  1,113,494      $  1,154,409      $  1,166,694      $  1,158,235      $  1,128,115   
                             
  Demand $  174,341      $  178,454      $  166,806      $  164,746      $  168,311   
  NOW    204,646         214,806         233,077         236,071         213,707   
  Money market    225,549         236,707         231,524         235,023         227,797   
  Savings    76,903         79,489         78,748         77,979         78,996   
  Core deposits    681,439         709,456         710,155         713,819         688,811   
  Time deposits    187,805         178,530         162,939         162,096         154,021   
  Brokered deposits    62,873         87,877         107,163         108,651         97,049   
  Total deposits    932,117         975,863         980,257         984,566         939,881   
  FHLB advances    31,188         31,203         41,918         32,935         36,952   
  Repurchase agreements    -        -        -        -        4,089   
  Subordinated debt    9,750         9,750         9,750         9,750         9,750   
  Other borrowings    9,533         9,551         9,568         12,584         22,833   
  Other liabilities    5,804         5,712         5,857         6,554         6,551   
  Operating lease liability    3,989         4,174         4,358         -        -  
  Stockholders' equity    121,113         118,156         114,986         111,846         108,059   
  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $  1,113,494      $  1,154,409      $  1,166,694      $  1,158,235      $  1,128,115   
                             


DNB Financial Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition - Quarterly Average Balances (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
                             
    Sept 30,       June 30,       Mar 31,       Dec 31,       Sept 30,  
    2019       2019       2019       2018       2018  
  FINANCIAL POSITION:                            
  Cash and cash equivalents $  57,858      $  33,562      $  18,390      $  25,269      $  21,676   
  Investment securities    126,591         142,323         157,364         159,717         163,800   
  Loans held for sale    288         393         289         320         338   
  Loans and leases    921,180         934,156         935,169         919,985         889,113   
  Allowance for credit losses    (6,766 )      (6,742 )      (6,785 )      (6,550 )      (6,567 )
  Net loans and leases    914,414         927,414         928,384         913,435         882,546   
  Premises and equipment, net    7,176         7,306         7,540         7,789         8,059   
  Right of use asset    3,720         3,908         1,390         -        -  
  Goodwill    15,525         15,525         15,525         15,525         15,525   
  Restricted Stock    5,754         5,818         6,138         5,759         6,262   
  Other assets    20,323         20,907         23,695         23,816         24,012   
  Total assets $  1,151,649      $  1,157,156      $  1,158,715      $  1,151,630      $  1,122,218   
                             
  Demand $  174,229      $  168,818      $  160,852      $  168,495      $  174,798   
  NOW    214,190         226,823         228,907         222,638         215,055   
  Money market    240,340         233,614         233,101         241,777         238,679   
  Savings    77,366         78,689         78,713         78,069         79,695   
  Core deposits    706,125         707,944         701,573         710,979         708,227   
  Time deposits    179,720         168,098         162,715         157,944         141,794   
  Brokered deposits    84,928         102,573         107,639         104,161         85,690   
  Total deposits    970,773         978,615         971,927         973,084         935,711   
  FHLB advances    31,195         32,965         45,493         34,834         45,549   
  Repurchase agreements    -        -        -        1,168         4,644   
  Subordinated debt    9,750         9,750         9,750         9,750         9,750   
  Other borrowings    10,425         9,581         11,158         15,752         13,060   
  Other liabilities    5,045         4,777         5,051         6,780         6,193   
  Operating lease liability    4,104         4,291         1,522         -        -  
  Stockholders' equity    120,357         117,177         113,814         110,262         107,311   
  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $  1,151,649      $  1,157,156      $  1,158,715      $  1,151,630      $  1,122,218   
                             


DNB Financial Corporation
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
                               
Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share to Book Value Per Common Share
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
  Sept 30,   June 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sept 30,  
  2019   2019   2019   2018   2018  
Stockholders' Equity $  121,113    $  118,156    $  114,986    $  111,846    $  108,059   
Goodwill    15,525       15,525       15,525       15,525       15,525   
Other intangible assets    281       302       322       343       364   
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $  105,307    $  102,329    $  99,139    $  95,978    $  92,170   
                               
Outstanding shares  4,334,782     4,331,121     4,327,415     4,321,745     4,311,860   
                               
Book value per common share (GAAP) $  27.94    $  27.28    $  26.57    $  25.88    $  25.06   
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP)    24.29       23.63       22.91       22.21       21.38   
                               
                               
                               
Return on Average Tangible Equity
(Dollars in thousands) For the Quarter Ended
  Sept 30,   June 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sept 30,  
  2019   2019   2019   2018   2018  
Average Stockholders' Equity $  120,357    $  117,177    $  113,814    $  110,262    $  107,311   
Average goodwill    15,525       15,525       15,525       15,525       15,525   
Average other intangible assets    291       312       333       354       376   
Average tangible stockholders' equity (Non-GAAP) $  104,541    $  101,340    $  97,956    $  94,383    $  91,410   
                               
Net Income $  2,870    $  2,587    $  2,587    $  3,002    $  3,020   
                               
Return on average stockholders' equity (GAAP)    9.46%      8.86%      9.22%      10.80%      11.17%  
Return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP)    10.89       10.24       10.71       12.62       13.11   
                               
                               
                               
Tangible Equity/Tangible Assets
(Dollars in thousands)
  Sept 30,   June 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sept 30,  
  2019   2019   2019   2018   2018  
Stockholders' Equity $  121,113    $  118,156    $  114,986    $  111,846    $  108,059   
Goodwill    15,525       15,525       15,525       15,525       15,525   
Other intangible assets    281       302       322       343       364   
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $  105,307    $  102,329    $  99,139    $  95,978    $  92,170   
                               
Assets  1,113,494     1,154,409     1,166,694     1,158,235     1,128,115   
Goodwill    15,525       15,525       15,525       15,525       15,525   
Other intangible assets    281       302       322       343       364   
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)  1,097,688     1,138,582     1,150,847     1,142,367     1,112,226   
                               
Total equity/Total assets (GAAP)    10.88%      10.24%      9.86%      9.66%      9.58%  
Tangible common equity/Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)    9.59       8.99       8.61       8.40       8.29   
                               

For further information, please contact:
Gerald F. Sopp CFO/Executive Vice-President
484.359.3138                                                                          
gsopp@dnbfirst.com

Primary Logo

