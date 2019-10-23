GenTech Set for Premium CBD-Infused Coffee Launch by Mid-November 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS: GTEH) (“GenTech” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the high-end CBD food and drinks marketplace, is excited to announce that the Company has engaged a specialist CBD infusion company from Southern California. They are a premium CBD and high-quality food infuser and will handle grinding and CBD-infusion for the Company’s premium imported Brazilian coffee beans. GenTech anticipates that it will have an initial shipment ready for marketing and distribution through its Healthy Leaf ecommerce platform within 30 days.



The new partner has been engaged to grind and infuse the Company’s premium imported Brazilian coffee with a broad-spectrum CBD infusion.

300 kg of fresh coffee beans from the Company’s Brazilian grower are now in transit to the infuser’s facilities in California which will be used as the hub to ship out all orders.

This order represents a supply chain and workflow test and is expected to produce the Company’s initial 1,300 bags of CBD infused ground coffee to be marketed and sold under the Healthy Leaf brand.

That order will be followed by an additional 10,000 kg of fresh imported beans, which will represent enough raw input to produce approximately 45,000 bags of CBD infused Healthy Leaf ground coffee.

“We have been ready to launch our ecommerce distribution operations for weeks, but the most important piece of the puzzle was still missing - now it’s in place with this partnership,” commented David Lovatt, CEO of GenTech. “They represent the perfect partner because they share our extremely high standards for taste and for the production of an unequivocally superior product. We aren’t in the business of producing a ‘me-too’ product that’s just like everything else – a distinctly average taste, the bitter twang of CBD. We are absolutely committed to differentiating ourselves based on product quality and consumer experience.”

With the overall market for CBD-based products set for 900% growth in 2019 (according to Brightfield Group research), and millennials now ascending to be the fastest growing consumers of both CBD and Coffee simultaneously (according to NCA data), the Company anticipates a very strong market context for this product line, both in its initial ecommerce launch and as an in-store product following the Grand Opening of The Healthy Leaf CBD-Infusion café in Q1 2020.

“We believe we are about to hit the market with a gourmet CBD-infused Brazilian coffee that can go toe-to-toe with any gourmet coffee in the world in terms of flavor and satisfaction,” continued Mr. Lovatt. “But, unlike other gourmet coffees, ours will produce both wakefulness and calm. Imagine – a cup of strong coffee that you can completely enjoy and that gives you extra natural mental energy, but without the jitters. This partnership makes that possible, and we will have further details covering distribution and launch soon.”

About GenTech Holdings, Inc.

GenTech Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded company under the symbol GTEH. The company is creating a national chain of Hemp Centric Coffee Shop Retail Spaces where patrons can relax, drink CBD infused Teas and Coffees, try various own-brand products and experience holistic education and classes. The company is also building an extensive outreach program working with medical practitioners across the country in their own locations to educate their patients and increase awareness of the benefits of THC free CBD Products. All of this is offered under the brand 'The Healthy Leaf'.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of GenTech, Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of GenTech, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on GenTech's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. GenTech cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, GenTech undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by GenTech.



Corporate Contact:

invest@gentech.group

www.gentechholdings.com

Press & Media Inquiries:

EHC Branding Agency

Info@EHCBrandingAgency.Com

(626) MJ-BRAND







