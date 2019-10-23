ProcessUnity Awarded Two Cyber Defense Global Awards for IT Vendor Risk Management and Third-Party Risk Management

Award Recognition Further Validates ProcessUnity’s Leadership in Vendor Risk Management

/EIN News/ -- CONCORD, Mass., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProcessUnity , a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management, today announced that Cyber Defense Magazine recognized ProcessUnity as a leading provider of Vendor Risk Management (VRM) in the Cyber Defense Global Awards for 2019. ProcessUnity was awarded both the Publisher’s Choice Award for IT Vendor Risk Management and the Editor’s Choice Award for Third-Party Risk Management, further validating ProcessUnity’s VRM market authority.



"ProcessUnity truly deserves to be named a winner in both the IT Vendor Risk Management and Third-Party Risk Management categories, as the company is taking a bold approach to risk management," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher, Cyber Defense Magazine.

Supporting customers worldwide, ProcessUnity’s Vendor Risk Management solution helps organizations identify and remediate risks posed by third-party service providers. Combining a powerful vendor services catalog with risk process automation and dynamic reporting, ProcessUnity streamlines third-party risk activities while capturing key supporting documentation that ensures compliance and fulfills regulatory requirements.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine for Vendor Risk Management,” said Todd Boehler, Vice President of Product Strategy, ProcessUnity. “These accolades would not be possible without our terrific team, our powerful platform and the many customers that rely on ProcessUnity to reduce risk in their vendor relationships.”

The Cyber Defense Global Awards are specifically focused on finding innovative players who have a global focus. With over 3,000 cybersecurity companies worldwide, only 150 are highlighted as Global Awards winners, based upon independent judging and analysis.

This award comes on the heels of ProcessUnity being recognized as one of the Best Products in Vendor Risk Management in the 14th Annual 2019 IT World Awards® and a Risk Management Product of the Year finalist in the CIR Magazine Risk Management Awards.

Visit www.processunity.com to learn more about ProcessUnity’s award-winning cloud-based Vendor Risk Management platform .

About ProcessUnity

ProcessUnity is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk management and service delivery management. The company’s software as a service (SaaS) platform gives organizations the control to assess, measure, and mitigate risk and to ensure the optimal performance of key business processes. For public companies and regulated industries, ProcessUnity Risk Suite delivers effective governance and control, vendor risk mitigation, and regulatory compliance. For benefit plan administrators and other financial service firms, ProcessUnity Offer Management controls complex product offerings and strengthens client service experience. ProcessUnity is used by the world’s leading financial service firms and commercial enterprises. The company is headquartered outside Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit http://www.processunity.com .

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 2 Million annual readers and growing, and over 8,000 pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA Conference USA, Black Hat USA and IPEXPO Europe. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit http://www.cyberdefensetv.com and http://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives.

ProcessUnity Contact: Meaghan McGrath ProcessUnity, Inc. 978.364.3892 meaghan.mcgrath@processunity.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.