AU: PSC Angolan presidency discussed in Addis Ababa

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 23 - Angola’s Permanent Representative at the African Union (AU), Francisco da Cruz, was received last Monday in an audience by the AU Commissioner for Peace and Security, Smail Chergui, to analyze among other issues the agenda of Angola’s rotating presidency of the AU Peace and Security Council scheduled for December.,

This is the second time, in the present mandate, that Angola will head the PSC (Peace and Security Council), after having done the same in September 2018, a statement from the Angolan Embassy in Ethiopia says.

At this time on the agenda it is highlighted an analysis of the situations in countries like Burundi and the Central African Republic, the status of the African Capacity for Immediate Response to Crises (ACIRC), the coordination of peace and security actions between CPS and the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the Economic Community of West African States (CEDEAO), Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Commonwealth of Central African States CEAC and the Magreb Union, amongst other topics .

Angola, which was elected in January 2018 for a two-year term in office, is part of the PSC together with Algeria, Burundi, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Togo and Zimbabwe.

Still during the audience, it was also raised the issue of the insertion of Angolan staff in the AU structures, particularly those related to Peace and Security, in regard to which Smail Chergui had already expressed last May his full availability to work with Angola.

The meeting reviewed current African issues in general, and particularly in the Central African Republic (CAR), to which the Angolan Bertino Matondo is the Special Representative of the AU Commission President, Moussa Faki Mahamat.

Recently speaking at one of the sessions of the PSC, Francisco da Cruz considered peace a key element in CAR to bring stability in the sub-region, stating that Angola has supported the ongoing peace and reconciliation process in that country.

