Bridgelux Partners with WiSilica for Smart IoT Lighting

/EIN News/ -- LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WiSilica, a pioneer in intelligent IoT solutions, announced a global strategic collaboration with Bridgelux, an industry leader in LED lighting technologies, to provide intelligent wireless control solutions and intuitive applications. This affiliation allows Bridgelux to deliver streamlined experiences in human-centric lighting and wireless controls.



In a fast urbanizing world like today’s, the benefits of IoT and connected lighting are immense; primarily in driving cost benefits, convenience, and energy efficiency. Bridgelux and WiSilica with proven track records in their respective fields are ready to cater efficiently to these requirements. WiSilica, with a suite of top-notch products, is well equipped to help Bridgelux in developing flexible, customized lighting technologies and a world-class solutions portfolio. This collaboration will further augment Bridgelux’s leadership in improving retail, hospitality, and commercial environments by allowing customers to easily personalize light based on their needs.



For over 15 years, Bridgelux has delivered future-proof LED lighting technologies including ultra-high CRI array products and high efficiency light sources while assuring long-term warranties for select LED light sources. The vertically integrated organization has been helping companies, industries, and people experience the power and unexplored possibilities of LED light.

"We expect that connecting Bridgelux's cutting-edge lighting technology with WiSilica's IoT expertise will bring next-gen lighting solutions for their customers," says Suresh Singamsetty, CEO, WiSilica. "Today, the smart lighting industry is penetrating into all commercial sectors more than ever, and we believe both companies together can scale new heights in developing future-ready solutions and applications," he adds.

“We are excited to work with WiSilica to bring wireless lighting control to our customers through the Bridgelux Vesta® Flex solution that unites WiSilica’s controls with the Bridgelux driver and tunable white light sources in a simple-to-use solution,” said Uwe Thomas, senior director of product marketing, Bridgelux. “With our shared goal of enabling better experiences through lighting, we believe this collaboration will accelerate the adoption of dynamic, tunable light.”

WiSilica pioneered the world's first location-aware IoT platform, ARIXA. The platform seamlessly integrates hardware, middleware, cloud, and application interfaces to power a wide range of smart lighting solutions and related business applications. With combined efforts from both companies, customers can realize the collective benefits of intelligent IoT and modern-day lighting systems into their organizations. It can help enterprises build a truly connected, automated, and secure ecosystem with millions of devices interoperable with each other.

About WiSilica

WiSilica is a smart environment IoT platform and solutions provider that bridges objects, locations, and people in real time. ARIXA, WiSilica's location aware IoT platform provides complete cloud-to-device solutions for intelligent wireless controls (LUMOS) and real-time location solutions (TRAK). The company also provide customized end-to-end IoT solutions (ORION) to OEMs developing new smart solutions. Wisilica with its expanding partnerships with global tier1 companies, is committed to extend its leadership in human-centric lighting, energy efficiency, space management, and AI powered analytics.

About Bridgelux

Bridging Light and Life™. Bridgelux is a leading developer and manufacturer of lighting technologies and solutions that invites companies, industries and people to experience the power, possibility and financial potential of LED lighting. Born of world-class engineering and informed by human intuition, the company's products and solutions make it possible for its customers to provide high performance, human-centric influenced light for the commercial, industrial and outdoor markets. Bridgelux and Vesta are registered trademarks of Bridgelux, Inc. For more information, please visit bridgelux.com .

