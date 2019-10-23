Are you on the list? Lock Trust, Inc., releases a full stack banking framework

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As we approach a One World Market, Banking technology is behind to meet the needs of government requirements, Tax, Large escrow transaction security and more. After a careful comparison the model below shows where we are at.



Our patent pending technology will change the way the world moves money and conducts transactions with 30 to 50% more features than its competitors.

We offer 8,000 financial institutions to transact between and more than 100,000 bill pay and institutional account types globally.

Lock Trust offers co-branded wallets, white labeled gateway & a full stack PCI-DSS compliant technology framework to banks and the payments industry with more than 175 banks and shopping cart integrations already completed. At Half the cost!

Lock Trust, Inc.

Gina LeBlanc

Tel.: +1 407 520 9731

Email: Gina@LockTrust.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "intend", "may", "plan", "project", "predict", "should" and "'will" and similar expressions as they relate to Lock Trust inc are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties concerning the Company. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to a number of factors. Lock Trust is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/853fa114-0202-4417-9355-1f9820f24389

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c88eca6-34e3-4d2a-87f4-be465d38dcb7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/26f8f51c-2600-48de-a375-c90cfd5d6647

Wallet Comparison Wallet Comparison Gateway Comparison Gateway Comparison Full Stack Banking Technology Full Stack Banking Technology



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.