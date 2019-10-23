BOK Financial Reports Record Earnings for Second Straight Quarter

/EIN News/ -- $142 million or $2.00 Per Share in the Third Quarter

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOK Financial (NASDAQ: BOKF) today reported net earnings applicable to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2019 of $142.2 million, or $2.00 per diluted common share.

CEO Commentary

“The third quarter was the second-consecutive record quarter for BOK Financial,” said Steven G. Bradshaw, president and chief executive officer. “It was a quarter that really illustrated the value of having an optimum balance between our banking and fee service businesses. This balance benefits our clients in a meaningful way as we are able to serve a broader spectrum of their needs, while reducing earnings volatility for shareholders. Our results suggest that our entire team is executing at a very high level.”



Bradshaw continued, “This counter-cyclical strength, combined with continued expense management and sound credit underwriting discipline, positions us well for the remainder of 2019 and into 2020.”

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Net income was $142.2 million or $2.00 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019 and $137.6 million or $1.93 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2019.

Net interest revenue totaled $279.1 million, a decrease of $6.3 million. Net interest margin was 3.01 percent compared to 3.30 percent in the second quarter of 2019. Falling interest rates compressed the net interest margin by 9 basis points.

Fees and commissions revenue totaled $186.1 million, an increase of $10.0 million. Falling interest rates led to growth in brokerage and trading revenue and mortgage banking revenue.

Operating expense increased $2.2 million to $279.3 million. Personnel expense increased $2.2 million while non-personnel expense was consistent with the second quarter of 2019.

A $12.0 million provision for credit losses was recorded in the third quarter of 2019. The combined allowance for credit losses totaled $206 million or 0.92 percent of outstanding loans compared to $204 million or 0.92 percent in the previous quarter.

Average loans increased $409 million to $22.4 billion. Period-end loans increased $30 million to $22.3 billion. Average deposits increased $538 million to $25.7 billion. Period-end deposits increased $862 million.

Income tax expense decreased $5.2 million during the third quarter primarily due to completion of 2018 tax filings and tax credit projects.

Third Quarter 2019 Business Segment Highlights

Commercial Banking

Contributed $101.6 million to net income, a decrease of $5.4 million compared to the prior quarter. Net interest revenue decreased by $5.5 million. Fee revenue increased $5.1 million, offset by an increase in operating expense of $5.7 million.

Average loans grew by $414 million and average deposits increased $109 million.

Consumer Banking

Contributed $16.6 million to net income, consistent with the second quarter. Net interest revenue decreased $4.3 million, fee revenue increased $2.6 million and operating expense increased $2.0 million.

The recent decrease in mortgage interest rates continues to drive mortgage origination activity. Mortgage production volume increased $102 million to $913 million and gain on sale margin increased 5 basis points to 1.51 percent.

Wealth Management

Contributed $23.2 million to net income, a decrease of $2.3 million compared to the prior quarter. Net interest revenue decreased $3.9 million, fees and commissions revenue increased $3.5 million and operating expense increased $2.2 million.

Assets under management or administration were $80.8 billion at September 30, 2019 compared to $81.8 billion at June 30, 2019. Fiduciary assets totaled $49.3 billion at September 30, 2019 and $49.3 billion at June 30, 2019.

Net Interest Revenue

Net interest revenue was $279.1 million for the third quarter of 2019, a $6.3 million decrease compared to the second quarter of 2019. Discount accretion on acquired loans totaled $10.9 million for the third quarter and $13.4 million for the second quarter. Recoveries of foregone interest on nonaccruing loans added $3.4 million to the second quarter of 2019.

Average earning assets increased $2.3 billion compared to the second quarter of 2019. Available for sale securities increased $1.3 billion during the third quarter as the balance sheet was repositioned to reduce the Company's exposure to further interest rate decreases. Fair value option securities balances, which we use as an economic hedge against changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, increased $655 million. Average loan balances were up $409 million. Growth in average earning assets was largely funded by a $2.0 billion increase in borrowed funds and a $662 million increase in interest-bearing deposits.

Net interest margin was 3.01 percent compared to 3.30 percent in the previous quarter. Net interest margin was reduced 9 basis points due to available for sale securities expansion and 4 basis points due to the increase in the fair value hedge portfolio. In addition, lower foregone interest recoveries and discount accretion reduced net interest margin by 7 basis points. Falling interest rates compressed the net interest margin by an additional 9 basis points.

Excluding interest recoveries, the yield on average earning assets was 4.25 percent, a 22 basis point decrease from the second quarter. The loan portfolio yield was 5.12 percent, down 21 basis points. The yield on the available for sale securities portfolio decreased 3 basis points to 2.60 percent.

Funding costs were 1.68 percent, down 2 basis points. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 4 basis points to 1.17 percent. The cost of other borrowed funds was down 22 basis points to 2.31 percent. The benefit to net interest margin from assets funded by non-interest liabilities decreased 5 basis points to 44 basis points.

Fees and Commissions Revenue

Fees and commissions revenue totaled $186.1 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $10.0 million over the second quarter of 2019.

Brokerage and trading revenue increased $3.3 million primarily due to higher trading volume and loan syndication activity. Mortgage banking revenue increased $2.0 million. A continued decline in primary mortgage interest rates increased mortgage loan production. Mortgage production volume increased $102 million and the gain on sale margin increased 5 basis points over the second quarter of 2019.Fees and commissions revenue totaled $186.1 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $10.0 million over the second quarter of 2019.

Other revenue increased $5.2 million. This increase is largely due to the combination of an increase in repossessed asset revenue from a certain set of oil and gas properties, which is offset by an increase in related operating expenses, a business insurance credit, and other timing variances.

Fiduciary and asset management revenue decreased $1.4 million compared to the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to seasonal tax fees earned in the second quarter.

Operating Expense

Total operating expense was $279.3 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $2.2 million over the second quarter of 2019.

Personnel expense increased $2.2 million. Incentive compensation increased $5.5 million led by an increase in cash based incentive compensation primarily due to increased sales activities in wealth management and commercial banking. Increased incentive compensation was partially offset by a decrease in regular compensation of $1.2 million and employee benefits of $2.0 million. Employee benefits expense was down largely due to a seasonal decrease in payroll taxes.

Non-personnel expense was largely unchanged in total compared to the second quarter of 2019. Mortgage banking costs increased $3.4 million primarily due to an increase in amortization of mortgage servicing rights as lower interest rates drive an increase in prepayment speeds. In addition, data processing and communications expense increased $2.2 million. Net losses and expenses of repossessed assets increased $1.1 million.

Insurance expense decreased $2.2 million, other expense decreased $1.9 million, and business promotion expense decreased $1.3 million, all following higher activity in the second quarter of 2019 largely related to the CoBiz acquisition.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate was 18.6 percent for the third quarter of 2019, down from 21.4 percent for the second quarter of 2019. Tax expense for the third quarter of 2019 included $5.2 million of benefits related to completion of 2018 tax returns for the Company and CoBiz, and the finalization of tax credit projects.

Loans, Deposits and Capital

Loans

Outstanding loans were $22.3 billion at September 30, 2019, up $30 million over June 30, 2019. Growth in commercial and personal loans was partially offset by a decrease in commercial real estate and residential mortgage loans.

Outstanding commercial loan balances grew by $88 million or 1 percent over June 30, 2019. Energy loan balances were up $193 million. Healthcare loans increased $106 million and wholesale/retail sector loans increased $55 million. Other commercial and industrial loans decreased $110 million, manufacturing loans decreased $63 million and public finance loans decreased by $51 million.

Commercial real estate loan balances decreased $84 million or 2 percent compared to June 30, 2019. Loans secured by industrial properties increased $45 million. Loans secured by multifamily residential properties increased $24 million. Other real estate loans decreased $79 million. Loans secured by office buildings decreased $42 million and loans secured by retail properties decreased $26 million.

Deposits

Period-end deposits totaled $26.2 billion at September 30, 2019, an $862 million increase over June 30, 2019. Interest-bearing transaction account balances grew by $670 million and demand deposit balances increased $177 million. Average deposits were $25.7 billion at September 30, 2019, an increase of $538 million compared to June 30, 2019. Total interest-bearing transaction deposits increased $619 million, partially offset by a decrease in demand deposits of $124 million.

Capital

The company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.06 percent at September 30, 2019. In addition, the company's Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.06 percent, total capital ratio was 12.56 percent, and leverage ratio was 8.41 percent at September 30, 2019. At June 30, 2019, the company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 10.84 percent, Tier 1 capital ratio was 10.84 percent, total capital ratio was 12.34 percent, and leverage ratio was 8.75 percent.

The company's tangible common equity ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was 8.72 percent at September 30, 2019 and 8.69 percent at June 30, 2019. The tangible common equity ratio is primarily based on total shareholders' equity, which includes unrealized gains and losses on available for sale securities. The company has elected to exclude unrealized gains and losses from available for sale securities from its calculation of Tier 1 capital for regulatory capital purposes, consistent with the treatment under the previous capital rules.

The company repurchased 336,713 shares at an average price of $77.03 per share in the third quarter of 2019 and 250,000 shares at an average price of $80.50 in the second quarter of 2019.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $286 million or 1.28 percent of outstanding loans and repossessed assets at September 30, 2019, compared to $297 million or 1.33 percent at June 30, 2019. Nonperforming assets that are not guaranteed by U.S. government agencies totaled $187 million or 0.85 percent of outstanding loans and repossessed assets at September 30, 2019, compared to $194 million or 0.88 percent at June 30, 2019.

Nonaccruing loans were $172 million or 0.77 percent of outstanding loans at September 30, 2019. Nonaccruing commercial loans totaled $112 million or 0.77 percent of outstanding commercial loans. Nonaccruing commercial real estate loans totaled $23 million or 0.50 percent of outstanding commercial real estate loans. Nonaccruing residential mortgage loans totaled $37 million or 1.76 percent of outstanding residential mortgage loans.

Nonaccruing loans decreased $11 million from June 30, 2019, primarily due to a $15 million decrease in other commercial and industrial loans and a $10 million decrease in healthcare sector loans. Nonaccruing energy loans increased $17 million. New nonaccruing loans identified in the third quarter totaled $36 million, offset by $28 million in payments received and $12 million in charge-offs.

Potential problem loans, which are defined as performing loans that, based on known information, cause management concern as to the borrowers' ability to continue to perform, totaled $143 million at September 30, compared to $161 million at June 30. The decrease largely resulted from energy, wholesale/retail sector and other commercial and industrial loans, partially offset by an increase in services and healthcare sector loans.

Net charge-offs were $10.6 million or 0.19 percent of average loans on an annualized basis for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $7.7 million or 0.14 percent of average loans on an annualized basis for the second quarter of 2019. Net charge-offs were 0.21 percent of average loans over the last four quarters. Gross charge-offs were $11.7 million for the third quarter compared to $13.2 million for the previous quarter. Recoveries totaled $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $5.5 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Based on an evaluation of all credit factors, including growth in the originated loan portfolio, changes in nonaccruing and potential problem loans and net charge-offs, the company determined that a $12.0 million provision for credit losses was appropriate for the third quarter of 2019. The company recorded a $5.0 million provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2019.

The combined allowance for credit losses totaled $206 million or 0.92 percent of outstanding loans and 124 percent of nonaccruing loans at September 30, 2019, excluding residential mortgage loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies. Excluding loans acquired in the CoBiz acquisition, which are measured at acquisition-date fair value, the combined allowance for loan losses was 1.02 percent of outstanding loans and 130 percent of nonaccruing loans at September 30, 2019 compared to 1.03 percent of outstanding loans and 126 percent of nonaccruing loans at June 30, 2019. The allowance for loan losses was $204 million and the accrual for off-balance sheet credit losses was $1.4 million. At June 30, 2019, the combined allowance for credit losses was $204 million or 0.92 percent of outstanding loans and 115 percent of nonaccruing loans, excluding loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies. The allowance for loan losses was $203 million and the accrual for off-balance sheet credit losses was $1.9 million.

Securities and Derivatives

The fair value of the available for sale securities portfolio totaled $11.0 billion at September 30, 2019, a $510 million increase compared to June 30, 2019. At September 30, 2019, the available for sale securities portfolio consisted primarily of $7.7 billion of residential mortgage-backed securities fully backed by U.S. government agencies and $3.2 billion of commercial mortgage-backed securities fully backed by U.S. government agencies. At September 30, 2019, the available for sale securities portfolio had a net unrealized gain of $178 million compared to $132 million at June 30, 2019.

The company also maintains a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities issued by U.S. government agencies and interest rate derivative contracts as an economic hedge of the changes in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights. This portfolio of fair value option securities increased $678 million to $1.8 billion at September 30, 2019.

The net economic cost of the changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights and related economic hedges was $3.0 million during the third quarter of 2019, including a $12.6 million decrease in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, an $8.3 million increase in the fair value of securities and derivative contracts held as an economic hedge, and $1.2 million of related net interest revenue.

Commercial Banking

Net income for Commercial Banking was $101.6 million for the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of $5.4 million compared to the second quarter of 2019.



Net interest revenue decreased $5.5 million largely as a result of a decrease in interest recoveries on loans paired with a change in the mix of deposits from non-interest bearing to interest bearing. Average loans increased $414 million or 2 percent while average customer deposits increased $109 million or 1 percent.

Fees and commissions revenue increased $5.1 million over the second quarter of 2019. Loan syndication revenue increased $1.9 million based on the timing of completed transactions. Operating expense increased $5.7 million. Personnel expense increased $1.4 million primarily due to incentive compensation related to syndication activity. Non-personnel expense increased $4.3 million. Other revenue increased $3.3 million, offset by an increase in repossession expense of $2.4 million, largely due to expenses related to repossessed assets on certain oil and gas properties.

Consumer Banking

Net income from Consumer Banking was $16.6 million in the third quarter of 2019, consistent with the second quarter of 2019.

Net interest revenue from Consumer Banking activities decreased $4.3 million largely due to decrease in the yield on deposits sold to our Funds Management unit. Average loans decreased $23 million or 1 percent and average deposits were relatively consistent with the previous quarter.

Revenues from mortgage banking activities increased $2.0 million over the prior quarter due to lower interest rates which have led to an increase in mortgage production and improved gain on sale margin.

Operating expenses increased $2.0 million. Mortgage banking costs increased $3.4 million related to increased payoffs as mortgage interest rates declined during the quarter. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in business promotion expense and personnel expense

Wealth Management

Net income for Wealth Management decreased $2.3 million to $23.2 million during the third quarter of 2019.

Net interest revenue decreased $3.9 million primarily due to a change in deposit mix to interest bearing deposits along with an increase in unsettled securities receivables. Brokerage and trading revenue increased $3.0 million due to higher trading activity and volumes as a result of interest rate changes. Operating expenses increased $2.2 million, largely related to an increase in incentive compensation.

Average loans increased $23 million to $1.7 billion. Average deposits increased $369 million to $6.6 billion, primarily due to an increase in interest-bearing transaction account balances. Assets under management or administration were $80.8 billion at September 30, 2019 compared to $81.8 billion at June 30, 2019. Fiduciary assets totaled $49.3 billion at September 30, 2019 and $49.3 billion at June 30, 2019.

BALANCE SHEETS -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(In thousands) Sept. 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 761,130 $ 739,109 Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents 465,458 596,382 Trading securities 1,675,212 1,900,395 Investment securities 304,224 327,677 Available for sale securities 11,024,551 10,514,414 Fair value option securities 1,816,398 1,138,819 Restricted equity securities 479,018 461,017 Residential mortgage loans held for sale 282,487 193,570 Loans: Commercial 14,424,625 14,336,908 Commercial real estate 4,626,057 4,710,033 Residential mortgage 2,117,303 2,170,822 Personal 1,117,382 1,037,889 Total loans 22,285,367 22,255,652 Allowance for loan losses (204,432 ) (202,534 ) Loans, net of allowance 22,080,935 22,053,118 Premises and equipment, net 516,597 468,368 Receivables 219,420 213,608 Goodwill 1,048,091 1,048,091 Intangible assets, net 124,320 124,473 Mortgage servicing rights 193,661 208,308 Real estate and other repossessed assets, net 21,026 16,940 Derivative contracts, net 352,019 415,221 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 387,035 384,193 Receivable on unsettled securities sales 904,630 583,421 Other assets 470,993 505,949 TOTAL ASSETS $ 43,127,205 $ 41,893,073 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Demand $ 9,844,397 $ 9,667,557 Interest-bearing transaction 13,521,545 12,851,943 Savings 557,593 557,683 Time 2,243,541 2,227,938 Total deposits 26,167,076 25,305,121 Funds purchased and repurchase agreements 3,413,051 2,331,947 Other borrowings 6,822,334 7,823,809 Subordinated debentures 275,909 275,892 Accrued interest, taxes and expense 218,775 181,413 Due on unsettled securities purchases 703,448 565,268 Derivative contracts, net 336,791 381,454 Other liabilities 352,156 309,694 TOTAL LIABILITIES 38,289,540 37,174,598 Shareholders' equity: Capital, surplus and retained earnings 4,695,263 4,610,869 Accumulated other comprehensive gain 133,753 98,569 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 4,829,016 4,709,438 Non-controlling interests 8,649 9,037 TOTAL EQUITY 4,837,665 4,718,475 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 43,127,205 $ 41,893,073





AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands) Three Months Ended Sept. 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Sept. 30, 2018 ASSETS Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents $ 500,823 $ 535,491 $ 537,903 $ 563,132 $ 688,872 Trading securities 1,696,568 1,757,335 1,968,399 1,929,601 1,762,794 Investment securities 308,090 328,482 343,282 364,737 379,566 Available for sale securities 10,747,439 9,435,668 8,883,054 8,704,963 8,129,214 Fair value option securities 1,553,879 898,772 594,349 277,575 469,398 Restricted equity securities 476,781 413,812 395,432 362,729 328,842 Residential mortgage loans held for sale 203,319 192,102 145,040 179,553 207,488 Loans: Commercial 14,507,185 14,175,057 13,966,521 13,587,344 11,484,200 Commercial real estate 4,652,534 4,656,861 4,602,149 4,747,784 3,774,470 Residential mortgage 2,129,421 2,146,315 2,193,334 2,222,063 1,956,089 Personal 1,123,778 1,026,172 1,004,061 1,022,140 989,026 Total loans 22,412,918 22,004,405 21,766,065 21,579,331 18,203,785 Allowance for loan losses (201,714 ) (205,532 ) (206,092 ) (209,613 ) (214,160 ) Total loans, net 22,211,204 21,798,873 21,559,973 21,369,718 17,989,625 Total earning assets 37,698,103 35,360,535 34,427,432 33,752,008 29,955,799 Cash and due from banks 717,338 703,294 705,411 731,700 578,905 Derivative contracts, net 331,834 328,802 262,927 299,319 294,126 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 385,190 384,974 382,538 379,893 322,038 Receivable on unsettled securities sales 1,742,794 1,437,462 1,224,700 799,548 768,785 Other assets 2,705,089 2,629,710 2,669,673 2,423,275 1,776,164 TOTAL ASSETS $ 43,580,348 $ 40,844,777 $ 39,672,681 $ 38,385,743 $ 33,695,817 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Demand $ 9,759,710 $ 9,883,965 $ 9,988,088 $ 10,648,683 $ 9,325,002 Interest-bearing transaction 13,131,542 12,512,282 11,931,539 11,773,651 10,010,031 Savings 557,122 558,738 541,575 526,275 503,821 Time 2,251,800 2,207,391 2,153,277 2,146,786 2,097,441 Total deposits 25,700,174 25,162,376 24,614,479 25,095,395 21,936,295 Funds purchased and repurchase agreements 3,106,163 2,066,950 2,033,036 1,205,568 1,193,583 Other borrowings 8,125,023 7,175,617 7,040,279 6,361,141 5,765,440 Subordinated debentures 275,900 275,887 275,882 276,378 144,702 Derivative contracts, net 300,051 283,484 273,786 268,848 185,029 Due on unsettled securities purchases 745,893 821,688 453,937 493,887 544,263 Other liabilities 547,144 460,732 501,788 341,438 311,605 TOTAL LIABILITIES 38,800,348 36,246,734 35,193,187 34,042,655 30,080,917 Total equity 4,780,000 4,598,043 4,479,494 4,343,088 3,614,900 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 43,580,348 $ 40,844,777 $ 39,672,681 $ 38,385,743 $ 33,695,817





STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest revenue $ 395,207 $ 303,247 $ 1,162,101 $ 862,834 Interest expense 116,111 62,364 319,471 163,653 Net interest revenue 279,096 240,883 842,630 699,181 Provision for credit losses 12,000 4,000 25,000 (1,000 ) Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses 267,096 236,883 817,630 700,181 Other operating revenue: Brokerage and trading revenue 43,840 23,086 115,983 80,222 Transaction card revenue 22,015 21,396 64,668 63,361 Fiduciary and asset management revenue 43,621 57,514 132,004 141,038 Deposit service charges and fees 28,837 27,765 85,154 82,760 Mortgage banking revenue 30,180 23,536 82,145 75,907 Other revenue 17,626 12,900 42,825 39,781 Total fees and commissions 186,119 166,197 522,779 483,069 Other gains, net 4,544 2,754 11,000 6,040 Gain (loss) on derivatives, net 3,778 (2,847 ) 19,595 (11,589 ) Gain (loss) on fair value option securities, net 4,597 (4,385 ) 24,115 (25,290 ) Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights (12,593 ) 5,972 (62,814 ) 28,901 Gain (loss) on available for sale securities, net 5 250 1,110 (802 ) Total other operating revenue 186,450 167,941 515,785 480,329 Other operating expense: Personnel 162,573 143,531 492,143 422,425 Business promotion 8,859 7,620 26,875 21,316 Charitable contributions to BOKF Foundation — — 1,000 — Professional fees and services 12,312 13,209 41,453 38,387 Net occupancy and equipment 27,558 23,394 83,959 70,201 Insurance 4,220 6,232 15,513 19,070 Data processing and communications 31,915 31,665 93,099 87,221 Printing, postage and supplies 3,825 3,837 12,817 11,937 Net losses and operating expenses of repossessed assets 1,728 4,044 4,304 14,471 Amortization of intangible assets 5,064 1,603 15,393 4,289 Mortgage banking costs 14,975 11,741 36,426 34,780 Other expense 6,263 5,741 20,604 19,426 Total other operating expense 279,292 252,617 843,586 743,523 Net income before taxes 174,254 152,207 489,829 436,987 Federal and state income taxes 32,396 34,662 99,926 98,940 Net income 141,858 117,545 389,903 338,047 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (373 ) 289 (503 ) 857 Net income attributable to BOK Financial Corporation shareholders $ 142,231 $ 117,256 $ 390,406 $ 337,190 Average shares outstanding: Basic 70,596,307 64,901,095 70,953,544 64,883,319 Diluted 70,609,924 64,934,351 70,968,845 64,919,728 Net income per share: Basic $ 2.00 $ 1.79 $ 5.47 $ 5.15 Diluted $ 2.00 $ 1.79 $ 5.47 $ 5.15





FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands, except ratio and share data) Three Months Ended Sept. 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Sept. 30, 2018 Capital: Period-end shareholders' equity $ 4,829,016 $ 4,709,438 $ 4,522,873 $ 4,432,109 $ 3,615,032 Risk weighted assets $ 32,159,139 $ 32,040,741 $ 31,601,558 $ 30,742,295 $ 27,398,072 Risk-based capital ratios: Common equity tier 1 11.06 % 10.84 % 10.71 % 10.92 % 12.07 % Tier 1 11.06 % 10.84 % 10.71 % 10.92 % 12.07 % Total capital 12.56 % 12.34 % 12.24 % 12.50 % 13.37 % Leverage ratio 8.41 % 8.75 % 8.76 % 8.96 % 9.90 % Tangible common equity ratio1 8.72 % 8.69 % 8.64 % 8.82 % 9.55 % Common stock: Book value per share $ 68.15 $ 66.15 $ 63.30 $ 61.45 $ 55.25 Tangible book value per share 51.60 49.68 46.82 45.03 47.90 Market value per share: High $ 84.35 $ 88.17 $ 93.72 $ 98.29 $ 105.22 Low $ 72.96 $ 72.60 $ 72.11 $ 69.96 $ 92.40 Cash dividends paid $ 35,472 $ 35,631 $ 35,885 $ 35,977 $ 32,591 Dividend payout ratio 24.94 % 25.90 % 32.44 % 33.17 % 27.79 % Shares outstanding, net 70,858,010 71,193,770 71,449,982 72,122,932 65,434,258 Stock buy-back program: Shares repurchased 336,713 250,000 705,609 525,000 — Amount $ 25,937 $ 20,125 $ 60,577 $ 45,057 $ — Average price per share $ 77.03 $ 80.50 $ 85.85 $ 85.82 $ — Performance ratios (quarter annualized): Return on average assets 1.29 % 1.35 % 1.13 % 1.12 % 1.38 % Return on average equity 11.83 % 12.02 % 10.04 % 9.93 % 12.95 % Net interest margin 3.01 % 3.30 % 3.30 % 3.40 % 3.21 % Efficiency ratio 59.31 % 59.51 % 64.80 % 63.25 % 61.60 % Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures: 1 Tangible common equity ratio: Total shareholders' equity $ 4,829,016 $ 4,709,438 $ 4,522,873 $ 4,432,109 $ 3,615,032 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets, net 1,172,411 1,172,564 1,177,573 1,184,112 480,800 Tangible common equity $ 3,656,605 $ 3,536,874 $ 3,345,300 $ 3,247,997 $ 3,134,232 Total assets $ 43,127,205 $ 41,893,073 $ 39,882,962 $ 38,020,504 $ 33,289,864 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets, net 1,172,411 1,172,564 1,177,573 1,184,112 480,800 Tangible assets $ 41,954,794 $ 40,720,509 $ 38,705,389 $ 36,836,392 $ 32,809,064 Tangible common equity ratio 8.72 % 8.69 % 8.64 % 8.82 % 9.55 % Other data: Tax equivalent interest $ 2,936 $ 3,481 $ 2,529 $ 3,067 $ 1,894 Net unrealized gain (loss) on available for sale securities $ 178,060 $ 131,780 $ (2,609 ) $ (95,271 ) $ (216,793 ) Mortgage banking: Mortgage production revenue $ 13,814 $ 11,869 $ 7,868 $ 5,073 $ 7,250 Mortgage loans funded for sale $ 877,280 $ 729,841 $ 510,527 $ 497,353 $ 651,076 Add: current period-end outstanding commitments 379,377 344,087 263,434 160,848 197,752 Less: prior period end outstanding commitments 344,087 263,434 160,848 197,752 251,231 Total mortgage production volume $ 912,570 $ 810,494 $ 613,113 $ 460,449 $ 597,597 Mortgage loan refinances to mortgage loans funded for sale 56 % 31 % 30 % 23 % 23 % Gain on sale margin 1.51 % 1.46 % 1.28 % 1.10 % 1.21 % Mortgage servicing revenue $ 16,366 $ 16,262 $ 15,966 $ 16,807 $ 16,286 Average outstanding principal balance of mortgage loans serviced for others 21,172,874 21,418,690 21,581,835 21,706,541 21,895,041 Average mortgage servicing revenue rates 0.31 % 0.30 % 0.30 % 0.31 % 0.30 % Gain (loss) on mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedge: Gain (loss) on mortgage hedge derivative contracts, net $ 3,742 $ 11,128 $ 4,432 $ 12,162 $ (2,843 ) Gain (loss) on fair value option securities, net 4,597 9,853 9,665 (282 ) (4,385 ) Gain (loss) on economic hedge of mortgage servicing rights 8,339 20,981 14,097 11,880 (7,228 ) Gain (loss) on changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights (12,593 ) (29,555 ) (20,666 ) (24,233 ) 5,972 Loss on changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedges,

included in other operating revenue (4,254 ) (8,574 ) (6,569 ) (12,353 ) (1,256 ) Net interest revenue on fair value option securities2 1,245 1,296 1,129 695 1,100 Total economic cost of changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights,

net of economic hedges $ (3,009 ) $ (7,278 ) $ (5,440 ) $ (11,658 ) $ (156 )

2 Actual interest earned on fair value option securities less internal transfer-priced cost of funds.





QUARTERLY EARNINGS TREND -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands, except ratio and per share data) Three Months Ended Sept. 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Sept. 30, 2018 Interest revenue $ 395,207 $ 390,820 $ 376,074 $ 365,592 $ 303,247 Interest expense 116,111 105,388 97,972 79,906 62,364 Net interest revenue 279,096 285,432 278,102 285,686 240,883 Provision for credit losses 12,000 5,000 8,000 9,000 4,000 Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses 267,096 280,432 270,102 276,686 236,883 Other operating revenue: Brokerage and trading revenue 43,840 40,526 31,617 28,101 23,086 Transaction card revenue 22,015 21,915 20,738 20,664 21,396 Fiduciary and asset management revenue 43,621 45,025 43,358 43,665 57,514 Deposit service charges and fees 28,837 28,074 28,243 29,393 27,765 Mortgage banking revenue 30,180 28,131 23,834 21,880 23,536 Other revenue 17,626 12,437 12,762 16,404 12,900 Total fees and commissions 186,119 176,108 160,552 160,107 166,197 Other gains (losses), net 4,544 3,480 2,976 (8,305 ) 2,754 Gain (loss) on derivatives, net 3,778 11,150 4,667 11,167 (2,847 ) Gain (loss) on fair value option securities, net 4,597 9,853 9,665 (282 ) (4,385 ) Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights (12,593 ) (29,555 ) (20,666 ) (24,233 ) 5,972 Gain (loss) on available for sale securities, net 5 1,029 76 (1,999 ) 250 Total other operating revenue 186,450 172,065 157,270 136,455 167,941 Other operating expense: Personnel 162,573 160,342 169,228 160,706 143,531 Business promotion 8,859 10,142 7,874 9,207 7,620 Charitable contributions to BOKF Foundation — 1,000 — 2,846 — Professional fees and services 12,312 13,002 16,139 20,712 13,209 Net occupancy and equipment 27,558 26,880 29,521 27,780 23,394 Insurance 4,220 6,454 4,839 4,248 6,232 Data processing and communications 31,915 29,735 31,449 27,575 31,665 Printing, postage and supplies 3,825 4,107 4,885 5,232 3,837 Net losses and operating expenses of repossessed assets 1,728 580 1,996 2,581 4,044 Amortization of intangible assets 5,064 5,138 5,191 5,331 1,603 Mortgage banking costs 14,975 11,545 9,906 11,518 11,741 Other expense 6,263 8,212 6,129 6,907 5,741 Total other operating expense 279,292 277,137 287,157 284,643 252,617 Net income before taxes 174,254 175,360 140,215 128,498 152,207 Federal and state income taxes 32,396 37,580 29,950 20,121 34,662 Net income 141,858 137,780 110,265 108,377 117,545 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (373 ) 217 (347 ) (79 ) 289 Net income attributable to BOK Financial Corporation shareholders $ 142,231 $ 137,563 $ 110,612 $ 108,456 $ 117,256 Average shares outstanding: Basic 70,596,307 70,887,063 71,387,070 71,808,029 64,901,095 Diluted 70,609,924 70,902,033 71,404,388 71,833,334 64,934,351 Net income per share: Basic $ 2.00 $ 1.93 $ 1.54 $ 1.50 $ 1.79 Diluted $ 2.00 $ 1.93 $ 1.54 $ 1.50 $ 1.79





LOANS TREND -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(In thousands) Sept. 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Sept. 30, 2018 Commercial: Energy $ 4,114,269 $ 3,921,353 $ 3,705,099 $ 3,590,333 $ 3,294,867 Services 3,266,249 3,309,458 3,287,563 3,258,192 2,603,862 Healthcare 3,032,968 2,926,510 2,915,885 2,799,277 2,437,323 Wholesale/retail 1,848,617 1,793,118 1,706,900 1,621,158 1,650,729 Public finance 744,840 795,659 803,083 804,550 418,578 Manufacturing 698,408 761,357 742,374 730,521 660,582 Other commercial and industrial 719,274 829,453 801,071 832,047 510,160 Total commercial 14,424,625 14,336,908 13,961,975 13,636,078 11,576,101 Commercial real estate: Multifamily 1,324,839 1,300,372 1,210,358 1,288,065 1,120,166 Office 1,014,275 1,056,306 1,033,158 1,072,920 824,829 Retail 799,169 825,399 890,685 919,082 759,423 Industrial 873,536 828,569 767,757 778,106 696,774 Residential construction and land development 135,361 141,509 149,686 148,584 101,872 Other commercial real estate 478,877 557,878 549,007 558,056 301,611 Total commercial real estate 4,626,057 4,710,033 4,600,651 4,764,813 3,804,675 Residential mortgage: Permanent mortgage 1,066,460 1,088,370 1,098,481 1,122,610 1,094,926 Permanent mortgages guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 191,764 195,373 193,308 190,866 180,718 Home equity 859,079 887,079 900,831 916,557 696,098 Total residential mortgage 2,117,303 2,170,822 2,192,620 2,230,033 1,971,742 Personal 1,117,382 1,037,889 1,003,734 1,025,806 996,941 Total $ 22,285,367 $ 22,255,652 $ 21,758,980 $ 21,656,730 $ 18,349,459





LOANS BY PRINCIPAL MARKET AREA -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands) Sept. 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Sept. 30, 2018 Oklahoma: Commercial $ 3,690,100 $ 3,762,234 $ 3,551,054 $ 3,491,117 $ 3,609,109 Commercial real estate 679,786 717,970 665,190 700,756 651,315 Residential mortgage 1,370,452 1,403,398 1,417,381 1,440,566 1,429,843 Personal 383,246 382,764 374,807 375,543 376,201 Total Oklahoma 6,123,584 6,266,366 6,008,432 6,007,982 6,066,468 Texas: Commercial 6,220,227 5,877,265 5,754,018 5,438,133 5,115,646 Commercial real estate 1,292,116 1,341,609 1,344,810 1,341,783 1,354,679 Residential mortgage 273,931 272,878 265,927 266,805 253,265 Personal 475,430 400,585 396,794 394,743 381,452 Total Texas 8,261,704 7,892,337 7,761,549 7,441,464 7,105,042 New Mexico: Commercial 335,409 350,520 342,915 340,489 325,048 Commercial real estate 374,331 385,058 371,416 383,670 392,494 Residential mortgage 81,383 82,390 85,326 87,346 88,110 Personal 10,887 10,236 11,065 10,662 11,659 Total New Mexico 802,010 828,204 810,722 822,167 817,311 Arkansas: Commercial 87,588 87,896 79,286 111,338 102,237 Commercial real estate 158,538 149,300 142,551 141,898 106,701 Residential mortgage 7,509 7,463 7,731 7,537 7,278 Personal 10,905 11,208 11,550 11,955 12,126 Total Arkansas 264,540 255,867 241,118 272,728 228,342 Colorado: Commercial 2,247,798 2,325,742 2,231,703 2,275,069 1,132,500 Commercial real estate 975,066 1,023,410 957,348 963,575 354,543 Residential mortgage 224,872 241,780 241,722 251,849 68,694 Personal 78,733 72,537 65,812 72,916 56,999 Total Colorado 3,526,469 3,663,469 3,496,585 3,563,409 1,612,736 Arizona: Commercial 1,276,534 1,330,415 1,335,140 1,320,139 621,658 Commercial real estate 771,425 761,243 791,466 889,903 666,562 Residential mortgage 92,121 91,684 98,973 97,959 44,659 Personal 78,694 76,335 61,875 68,546 67,280 Total Arizona 2,218,774 2,259,677 2,287,454 2,376,547 1,400,159 Kansas/Missouri: Commercial 566,969 602,836 667,859 659,793 669,903 Commercial real estate 374,795 331,443 327,870 343,228 278,381 Residential mortgage 67,035 71,229 75,560 77,971 79,893 Personal 79,487 84,224 81,831 91,441 91,224 Total Kansas/Missouri 1,088,286 1,089,732 1,153,120 1,172,433 1,119,401 TOTAL BOK FINANCIAL $ 22,285,367 $ 22,255,652 $ 21,758,980 $ 21,656,730 $ 18,349,459

Loans attributed to a geographical region may not always represent the location of the borrower or the collateral.





DEPOSITS BY PRINCIPAL MARKET AREA -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands) Sept. 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Sept. 30, 2018 Oklahoma: Demand $ 3,515,312 $ 3,279,359 $ 3,432,239 $ 3,610,593 $ 3,564,307 Interest-bearing: Transaction 7,447,799 7,020,484 6,542,548 6,445,831 6,010,972 Savings 308,103 307,785 309,875 288,210 288,080 Time 1,198,170 1,253,804 1,217,371 1,118,643 1,128,810 Total interest-bearing 8,954,072 8,582,073 8,069,794 7,852,684 7,427,862 Total Oklahoma 12,469,384 11,861,432 11,502,033 11,463,277 10,992,169 Texas: Demand 2,870,429 2,974,005 2,966,743 3,291,433 3,357,669 Interest-bearing: Transaction 2,589,511 2,453,619 2,385,305 2,295,169 2,182,114 Savings 100,597 103,125 101,849 99,624 97,909 Time 464,264 425,253 419,269 423,880 453,119 Total interest-bearing 3,154,372 2,981,997 2,906,423 2,818,673 2,733,142 Total Texas 6,024,801 5,956,002 5,873,166 6,110,106 6,090,811 New Mexico: Demand 645,698 630,861 662,362 691,692 722,188 Interest-bearing: Transaction 539,260 557,881 573,203 571,347 593,760 Savings 62,863 62,636 61,497 58,194 57,794 Time 236,135 232,569 228,212 224,515 221,513 Total interest-bearing 838,258 853,086 862,912 854,056 873,067 Total New Mexico 1,483,956 1,483,947 1,525,274 1,545,748 1,595,255 Arkansas: Demand 39,513 29,176 31,624 36,800 36,579 Interest-bearing: Transaction 149,506 148,485 147,964 91,593 128,001 Savings 1,747 1,783 1,785 1,632 1,826 Time 7,877 7,810 8,321 8,726 10,214 Total interest-bearing 159,130 158,078 158,070 101,951 140,041 Total Arkansas 198,643 187,254 189,694 138,751 176,620 Colorado: Demand 1,694,044 1,621,820 1,897,547 1,658,473 593,442 Interest-bearing: Transaction 1,910,874 1,800,271 1,844,632 1,899,203 622,520 Savings 60,107 57,263 58,919 57,289 40,308 Time 273,622 246,198 261,235 274,877 217,628 Total interest-bearing 2,244,603 2,103,732 2,164,786 2,231,369 880,456 Total Colorado 3,938,647 3,725,552 4,062,333 3,889,842 1,473,898 Arizona: Demand 703,381 700,480 695,238 707,402 365,878 Interest-bearing: Transaction 599,655 560,429 621,735 575,567 130,105 Savings 12,487 11,966 12,144 10,545 3,559 Time 44,347 43,099 44,004 43,051 23,927 Total interest-bearing 656,489 615,494 677,883 629,163 157,591 Total Arizona 1,359,870 1,315,974 1,373,121 1,336,565 523,469 Kansas/Missouri: Demand 376,020 431,856 410,799 418,199 423,560 Interest-bearing: Transaction 284,940 310,774 361,590 327,866 322,747 Savings 11,689 13,125 13,815 13,721 13,125 Time 19,126 19,205 19,977 19,688 20,635 Total interest-bearing 315,755 343,104 395,382 361,275 356,507 Total Kansas/Missouri 691,775 774,960 806,181 779,474 780,067 TOTAL BOK FINANCIAL $ 26,167,076 $ 25,305,121 $ 25,331,802 $ 25,263,763 $ 21,632,289







NET INTEREST MARGIN TREND -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION Three Months Ended Sept. 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Sept. 30, 2018 TAX-EQUIVALENT ASSETS YIELDS Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents 2.42 % 2.57 % 2.56 % 2.23 % 1.98 % Trading securities 3.49 % 3.59 % 3.88 % 4.10 % 3.98 % Investment securities 4.46 % 4.41 % 4.50 % 4.26 % 4.06 % Available for sale securities 2.60 % 2.63 % 2.57 % 2.51 % 2.37 % Fair value option securities 2.79 % 3.34 % 3.62 % 3.56 % 3.25 % Restricted equity securities 6.34 % 6.30 % 6.42 % 6.39 % 6.36 % Residential mortgage loans held for sale 3.73 % 3.65 % 4.58 % 4.00 % 4.27 % Loans 5.12 % 5.39 % 5.26 % 5.09 % 4.80 % Allowance for loan losses Loans, net of allowance 5.17 % 5.45 % 5.31 % 5.14 % 4.86 % Total tax-equivalent yield on earning assets 4.25 % 4.51 % 4.46 % 4.33 % 4.04 % COST OF INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing transaction 1.08 % 1.04 % 0.94 % 0.79 % 0.67 % Savings 0.14 % 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.11 % 0.09 % Time 1.94 % 1.90 % 1.80 % 1.54 % 1.40 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1.17 % 1.13 % 1.04 % 0.87 % 0.77 % Funds purchased and repurchase agreements 2.01 % 2.08 % 2.07 % 1.36 % 1.25 % Other borrowings 2.42 % 2.67 % 2.68 % 2.51 % 2.20 % Subordinated debt 5.48 % 5.53 % 5.51 % 5.38 % 5.55 % Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.68 % 1.70 % 1.66 % 1.42 % 1.25 % Tax-equivalent net interest revenue spread 2.57 % 2.81 % 2.80 % 2.91 % 2.79 % Effect of noninterest-bearing funding sources and other 0.44 % 0.49 % 0.50 % 0.49 % 0.42 % Tax-equivalent net interest margin 3.01 % 3.30 % 3.30 % 3.40 % 3.21 %

Yield calculations are shown on a tax equivalent basis at the statutory federal and state rates for the periods presented. The yield calculations exclude security trades that have been recorded on trade date with no corresponding interest income and the unrealized gains and losses. The yield calculation also includes average loan balances for which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and are net of unearned income. Yield/rate calculations are generally based on the conventions that determine how interest income and expense is accrued.

CREDIT QUALITY INDICATORS -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands, except ratios) Three Months Ended Sept. 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Sept. 30, 2018 Nonperforming assets: Nonaccruing loans: Commercial $ 111,706 $ 123,395 $ 90,358 $ 99,841 $ 109,490 Commercial real estate 23,185 21,670 21,508 21,621 1,316 Residential mortgage 37,304 38,477 40,409 41,555 41,917 Personal 271 237 302 230 269 Total nonaccruing loans 172,466 183,779 152,577 163,247 152,992 Accruing renegotiated loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 92,718 95,989 91,787 86,428 83,347 Real estate and other repossessed assets 21,026 16,940 17,139 17,487 24,515 Total nonperforming assets $ 286,210 $ 296,708 $ 261,503 $ 267,162 $ 260,854 Total nonperforming assets excluding those guaranteed by U.S. government agencies $ 187,160 $ 193,976 $ 162,770 $ 173,602 $ 169,717 Nonaccruing loans by loan class: Commercial: Energy $ 88,894 $ 71,632 $ 35,332 $ 47,494 $ 54,033 Services 6,119 10,087 9,555 8,567 4,097 Healthcare 5,978 16,148 18,768 16,538 15,704 Manufacturing 8,741 8,613 9,548 8,919 9,202 Wholesale/retail 1,504 1,390 1,425 1,316 9,249 Public finance — — — — — Other commercial and industrial 470 15,525 15,730 17,007 17,205 Total commercial 111,706 123,395 90,358 99,841 109,490 Commercial real estate: Retail 20,132 20,057 20,159 20,279 777 Residential construction and land development 350 350 350 350 350 Multifamily 286 275 — 301 — Office 855 855 855 — — Industrial 909 — — — — Other commercial real estate 653 133 144 691 189 Total commercial real estate 23,185 21,670 21,508 21,621 1,316 Residential mortgage: Permanent mortgage 20,165 21,803 22,937 23,951 22,855 Permanent mortgage guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 6,332 6,743 6,946 7,132 7,790 Home equity 10,807 9,931 10,526 10,472 11,272 Total residential mortgage 37,304 38,477 40,409 41,555 41,917 Personal 271 237 302 230 269 Total nonaccruing loans $ 172,466 $ 183,779 $ 152,577 $ 163,247 $ 152,992 Performing loans 90 days past due1 $ 1,541 $ 2,698 $ 610 $ 1,338 $ 518 Gross charge-offs $ 11,707 $ 13,227 $ 11,775 $ 14,515 $ 11,073 Recoveries (1,066 ) (5,503 ) (1,689 ) (2,168 ) (2,092 ) Net charge-offs $ 10,641 $ 7,724 $ 10,086 $ 12,347 $ 8,981 Provision for credit losses $ 12,000 $ 5,000 $ 8,000 $ 9,000 $ 4,000 Allowance for loan losses to period end loans 0.92 % 0.91 % 0.94 % 0.96 % 1.15 % Combined allowance for credit losses to period end loans 0.92 % 0.92 % 0.95 % 0.97 % 1.16 % Nonperforming assets to period end loans and repossessed assets 1.28 % 1.33 % 1.20 % 1.23 % 1.42 % Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans 0.19 % 0.14 % 0.19 % 0.23 % 0.20 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccruing loans1 123.05 % 114.40 % 141.00 % 132.89 % 145.02 % Combined allowance for credit losses to nonaccruing loans1 123.87 % 115.48 % 142.25 % 134.03 % 146.41 %

1 Excludes residential mortgage loans guaranteed by agencies of the U.S. government.





SEGMENTS -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands, except ratios) Three Months Ended Change Commercial Banking Sept. 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Sept. 30, 2018 3Q19 vs 2Q19 3Q19 vs 3Q18 Net interest revenue $ 180,147 $ 185,614 $ 145,147 (2.9 )% 24.1 % Fees and commissions revenue 46,159 41,105 39,391 12.3 % 17.2 % Other operating expense 68,685 62,947 51,039 9.1 % 34.6 % Corporate expense allocations 12,613 11,385 9,124 10.8 % 38.2 % Net income 101,573 106,935 84,964 (5.0 )% 19.5 % Average assets 23,973,067 22,910,071 18,499,979 4.6 % 29.6 % Average loans 19,226,347 18,812,800 15,321,600 2.2 % 25.5 % Average deposits 10,833,057 10,724,206 8,633,204 1.0 % 25.5 % Consumer Banking Net interest revenue $ 48,462 $ 52,715 $ 39,044 (8.1 )% 24.1 % Fees and commissions revenue 51,460 48,830 44,039 5.4 % 16.9 % Other operating expense 59,699 57,694 58,482 3.5 % 2.1 % Corporate expense allocations 11,776 11,695 11,037 0.7 % 6.7 % Net income 16,640 16,342 8,015 1.8 % 107.6 % Average assets 9,827,130 9,212,667 8,323,543 6.7 % 18.1 % Average loans 1,773,831 1,796,823 1,719,679 (1.3 )% 3.1 % Average deposits 6,983,018 6,998,677 6,580,395 (0.2 )% 6.1 % Wealth Management Net interest revenue $ 23,066 $ 26,941 $ 28,776 (14.4 )% (19.8 )% Fees and commissions revenue 89,422 85,925 83,562 4.1 % 7.0 % Other operating expense 71,619 69,452 62,256 3.1 % 15.0 % Corporate expense allocations 9,416 9,168 11,127 2.7 % (15.4 )% Net income 23,206 25,544 28,866 (9.2 )% (19.6 )% Average assets 10,392,988 9,849,396 8,498,363 5.5 % 22.3 % Average loans 1,671,102 1,647,680 1,439,774 1.4 % 16.1 % Average deposits 6,590,332 6,220,848 5,492,048 5.9 % 20.0 % Fiduciary assets 49,259,697 49,296,896 45,560,107 (0.1 )% 8.1 % Assets under management or administration 80,796,949 81,774,602 77,628,015 (1.2 )% 4.1 %

Acquired assets and liabilities were allocated to segments in the second quarter of 2019.







