Active Data Quality Tools from Melissa Prevent Bad Data Costs of 10-25%

/EIN News/ -- RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melissa, a leading provider of global address, name, email, phone, and identity verification solutions, today offered active data quality tools for developers and DBAs in the Microsoft® environment looking to solve business challenges driven by bad data. Whether returned mail, fraudulent transactions, or just bad business decisions, bad data is universally bad for business, costing 10-25% of revenue along with poor analytics and unhappy customers.

“Bad data is the elephant in the room or, in this case, your business, and it differs from enterprise to enterprise. Seamless data quality is essential to naming and taming the challenge – driving effective communications, predictive analytics, fraud prevention and ultimately, the bottom line,” said Bud Walker, vice president enterprise sales and strategy, Melissa. “With address and data verification APIs that are intuitive and functional, organizations can instead face their address problems head-on. Valuable customer data is kept consistently clean and standardized, helping firms conquer their pain-points and increase profitability.”



Melissa’s active data quality solutions for Microsoft include best-of-breed global address, name, email, phone, customer identity and IP verification tools that empower sophisticated data quality as a standard business operation. Businesses can easily cleanse, standardize, dedupe and enrich data in real-time, helping reduce fraud, ensure timely deliveries, improve communications and meet KYC compliance.



Melissa tools integrate closely with the range of Microsoft technologies, including restful APIs and components for .NET™, SQL Server® Integration Services, Dynamics CRM, and Excel®. The company will be demonstrating its Microsoft compatible data quality tools and strategies at Microsoft Ignite, Booth #2422, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, November 4-8, 2019.



Click here to access a free trial, and a free pair of elephant socks with your demo account. To learn more, visit Melissa at Microsoft Ignite; click here if you prefer to set a briefing appointment. To connect with members of Melissa’s global intelligence team outside of this event, visit https://www.melissa.com/ or call 1-800-MELISSA.

About Melissa

Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government, rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships. For more information or free product trials, visit https://www.melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

