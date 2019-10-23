Global Parks and EllaLink partner to launch ‘Sines Tech Hub’, a next generation Innovation and Data Center hub in Portugal

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ireland and LISBON, Portugal, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The EllaLink Group and aicep Global Parques – Gestão de Áreas Empresariais e Serviços, the Portuguese expert in management of industrial parks and business location solutions, are partnering to promote the Sines Tech - Innovation & Data Center Hub in Sines, Portugal.



Sines Tech – Innovation & Data Center Hub is strategically positioned for the joint development of subsea cable systems and data center infrastructures, both at the core of today’s Internet. This Innovation & Data Center Hub of which EllaLink is the inaugural customer combines, in one location, “open access” to cost-effective land, high power density networks including access to nearby solar panels parks, high availability backhaul routes to Madrid and Lisbon, as well as a robust and secure subsea cable landing site. Momentum is building amongst operators keen to participate in the launch of construction works planned for 2021.

Filipe Costa, aicep Global Parks’ CEO, stated: “EllaLink’s project offering high capacity connectivity between Europe, Latin America and Africa marks the launching of our Sines Tech - Innovation & Data Center Hub. The Sines Industrial and Logistics Zone in Portugal is a perfect place for a data center hub as it provides a large area of open industrial land with high-power density, offering all the infrastructure and utilities needed for telecoms usage.”

Diego Matas, Chief Operating Officer of EllaLink, added “I am delighted to announce our collaboration with Global Parks in promoting Sines as a new Atlantic hub addressing the demand for diverse data center connectivity and an alternative cable landing site in Portugal. EllaLink evaluated multiple landing locations during the project development phase and Sines was the optimum fit. Sines Tech will provide an environmentally friendly integrated subsea and terrestrial solution for all our customers and partners alike, supporting EllaLink’s open access and carrier neutral philosophy.”

About aicep Global Parks

aicep Global Parques – Gestão de Áreas Empresariais e Serviços is a company specialized in industrial parks management and business location services. Global Parks is focused on helping investors find the right site in Portugal through its procurement and consulting services, subsequently managing the installation of national and overseas investment projects.



Global Parks has distinct business location solutions under direct management, which can host all kinds and sizes of projects. ZILS – Sines Industrial and Logistics Zone has a clear Atlantic vocation and easy and fast access to national and international trade routes, due to its contiguity to Port of Sines. Mainly an Energy cluster, for Oil & Gas, Zils Global Parques has 2,375ha of areas dedicated to industrial, logistics and services activities, hosting large companies such as Galp, Repsol and EDP. The BlueBiz – Península of Setúbal Business Park is innovative and attractive for several sectors of activity, namely aeronautics, but also automobile logistics and agribusiness.



Portugal Site Selection is an innovative web platform, power by aicep Global Parques, which allows investors to find industrial, logistics and services sites in Portugal that meet the requirements and needs of their business, based on Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and using multicriteria analysis. This tool promotes Portugal as a business host by showing the country’s abilities, infrastructures and virtues for the role.



To learn more visit: https://www.globalparques.pt and http://www.portugalsiteselection.pt

About EllaLink

EllaLink is an advanced optical platform offering secure high capacity connectivity on a unique low latency transatlantic route serving the growing needs of the Latin American and European markets. The EllaLink network directly connects Brazil and Europe, linking the major hubs of São Paulo and Fortaleza with Lisbon, Madrid and Marseille.



The EllaLink System is being built with state-of-the-art coherent technology initially offering 72Tbps of capacity over four direct fibre pairs between Europe and Brazil. The landing sites in Fortaleza (Brazil) and Sines (Portugal) have been secured and EllaLink is scheduled to be Ready for Service in 2020. EllaLink is a privately funded and independent company committed to providing products and services on a Carrier Neutral and Open Access basis.



To learn more visit ella.link

Press contacts EllaLink: info@ella.link / aicep Global Parques: joana.neto@globalparques.pt

Sines Tech – Innovation & Data Center Hub https://sinestech.pt/



