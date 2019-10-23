PLANET WATER FOUNDATION EXPANDS OPERATIONS INTO MEXICO WITH PROGRAM SUPPORT PROVIDED BY XYLEM AND FLEX FOUNDATION

Organizations collaborate to benefit 10 communities in Mexico by providing clean water access and hygiene education programs at elementary schools

/EIN News/ -- Scottsdale, Arizona (USA), Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet Water Foundation, a leading non-profit organization that addresses global water poverty by providing clean water access and hygiene education programs, has completed the first 10 deployments of its community-based water filtration systems in Mexico, bringing clean water to 10,000 people. Global water technology company Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) together with the Flex Foundation, the philanthropic organization of Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX), the global supply chain and manufacturing company, are supporting the projects as an extension of their social responsibility and sustainability programs that benefit communities where they operate.

The collaboration in Mexico expands Planet Water Foundation operations in Latin America beyond projects already deployed in Colombia and the Dominican Republic, and extensive deployments in Puerto Rico in response to Hurricane Maria. This project marks a strategic expansion of Xylem’s social impact efforts, as they support a large-scale project in Mexico for the first time and collaborate with Flex, its supply chain partner.

According to the National Water Commission, nine million people in Mexico do not have access to potable water, and another 10.2 million lack basic sanitation infrastructure in their homes. Planet Water Foundation is uniquely positioned to address these issues with its community-based AquaTower water filtration system that has been deployed in more than 1,200 communities across 15 countries. The systems currently support the daily drinking water requirements of more than one million people. Beyond clean water access, the foundation helps reduce waterborne illnesses with its Water-Health and Hygiene Education programs that are designed to teach proper hygiene techniques using interactive lessons delivered in the local language.

“Mexico is the next logical step in Planet Water’s Latin America strategy.” said Mark Steele, Founder and CEO of Planet Water Foundation. “We’ve always believed that timing for entry into Mexico would be best when aligned with corporate partners that are eager to support us as a strategic extension of their regional social responsibility and sustainability programs. With our headquarters located in Scottsdale, Arizona, it is very fulfilling to assist neighboring communities in Mexico with our clean water systems and hygiene education programs.”

“Partnering with suppliers and organizations that share our values is a key part of Xylem’s sustainability strategy,” said Colin Sabol, President, Measurement and Control Solutions at Xylem. “We’re proud to work with the Flex Foundation and Planet Water to provide clean water access in these communities. And we’re very pleased to see Planet Water expand its essential work into Mexico.”

“The Flex Foundation strives to foster meaningful progress for the many communities in which we operate. Our sustainability efforts are aligned with several UN sustainable development goals, and this project supports the UN’s initiative of clean, accessible water for all. We are proud to partner with Xylem and Planet Water, two experts in this space, to help those facing a significant water crisis in Mexico,” said Barjouth Aguilar, Flex Foundation Grant Officer.

About Planet Water Foundation

Planet Water Foundation is a non-profit organization focused on bringing clean water to the world’s most impoverished communities through the installation of community-based water filtration systems and the deployment of hygiene education programs. Planet Water Foundation projects are focused on children, schools, and rural/peri-urban communities across Asia and Latin America. Since 2009, Planet Water has deployed more than 1,200 projects that provide clean water access to more than one million people across 15 countries through strategic partnerships with organizations such as Xylem, Inc., Coca-Cola, Columbia Sportswear, Starbucks, JPMorgan Chase, Watts Water Technologies and Capital One, among others. For more information, visit us at www.planet-water.org

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to developing innovative technology solutions to the world’s water challenges. The Company’s products and services move, treat, analyze, monitor and return water to the environment in public utility, industrial, residential and commercial building services settings. Xylem also provides a leading portfolio of smart metering, network technologies and advanced infrastructure analytics solutions for water, electric and gas utilities. The Company’s approximately 17,000 employees bring broad applications expertise with a strong focus on identifying comprehensive, sustainable solutions. Headquartered in Rye Brook, New York, with 2018 revenue of $5.2 billion, Xylem does business in more than 150 countries through a number of market-leading product brands.

The name Xylem is derived from classical Greek and is the tissue that transports water in plants, highlighting the engineering efficiency of our water-centric business by linking it with the best water transportation of all – that which occurs in nature. For more information, please visit us at www.xylem.com.

About Xylem Watermark

Xylem Watermark is Xylem’s corporate citizenship and social investment program. Xylem Watermark’s mission is to provide and protect safe water resources for communities and to educate people about water issues. By working with best-in- class nonprofit partners such as Planet Water Foundation, and leveraging the expertise, time and passion of Xylem’s employees and stakeholders, Xylem Watermark is able to address the full spectrum of global water challenges. For over 10 years, Xylem Watermark has been generating social impact by delivering clean water to communities in need, responding to water-related disasters with humanitarian assistance, and empowering communities through education about water, sanitation and hygiene and the value of water.

About Flex

Flex is the Sketch-to-Scale® solutions provider that designs and builds intelligent products globally. With approximately 200,000 employees across 30 countries, Flex provides innovative design, engineering, manufacturing, real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies across industries and markets. For more information, visit flex.com or follow us on Twitter @flexintl.

About Flex Foundation

The Flex Foundation is a private organization and awards grants to philanthropic initiatives supported by Flex, the global supply chain and manufacturing company. Established in 2002, the foundation supports and fosters positive change for the communities where Flex, its customers, suppliers, and partners operate globally. The Flex Foundation's giving and volunteer strategy is aligned with four of the UN sustainable development goals spanning quality education, decent work and economic growth, affordable and clean energy, and responsible consumption and production.

