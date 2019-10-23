Structural Adhesives Market is heading towards growth phase with 5.87% CAGR through 2025

Structural Adhesives Market Forecast to 2025

Global Structural Adhesives Market to Expand at 5.87% CAGR | Henkel AG, Dow Chemical, 3M Company, H.B. Fuller, Franklin International, Avery Dennison, Ashland

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Structural Adhesives Market growth is set to enter growth phase with a CAGR of 5.87% between 2019 and 2025 driven by consumption of renewable energy along with installation of windmills. Rising aircraft production and expansion of the aerospace sector in developed economies is set to propel the industry demand and witness a positive impact on structural adhesives market value.

Water-based technology is forecast to hold the macro structural adhesives market share driven by advantages of environment-friendly, economically viable and wide bonding applications in leather, wood, paper, and textiles.

In addition, reactive and other technologies with improved durability and higher bond strength in extreme environments is set to pose a positive impact on the structural adhesives market growth.

Further, Methacrylate products are creating significant opportunities for key market vendors owing to the growing penetration and wide application over the forecast period. In addition, the use of adhesives with the benefits of low weight and increase fuel efficiency in automobiles, rail, wind energy, and marine drives the structural adhesives market over the forecast period.

However, regulations regarding the manufacturing and consumption of structural adhesives in line with government policies and environment awareness directories restrain the structural adhesives market growth during the forecast period.

By Product, Urethanes segment is in line with market growth during the forecast term

Among key product types, urethanes, epoxy, acrylic, and cyanoacrylic, urethanes holds the highest market share during 2019 driven by its wide use for plastic bonding in the construction and automotive industry.

Increase in demand for structural plastic adhesives is observed in different end-use industries to obtain benefits of properties such as low toxicity and fast setting rate, in particular cyanoacrylic products contribute to structural adhesives market growth.

In addition, the segment growth is witnessed from OEMs of medical devices, industrial machinery, and consumer goods which creates a positive impact on the structural adhesives market growth.

Growth in key applications of structural adhesives drives the market growth and demand

The Structural adhesives consumption is observed across transportation, construction, consumer appliances, furniture, and other end-user applications which directs market growth with long term market opportunities.

Growing construction activities, increasing number of infrastructural re-development projects in several regions triggers the structural adhesives market growth. Moreover, the demand from automotive and transportation sector for lightweight vehicles is likely to boost the demand for structural adhesives.

Additionally, government spending in public infrastructure and industrial buildings fuels the demand for structural adhesive in construction applications such as window panels, roofing, and wall coverings.

Structural adhesives market emerges as prominent sector across Asia Pacific, characterized by economic growth

Diverse range of economies with different levels of economic development along with presence of multiple industries drives structural adhesives market growth. Asia Pacific dominates the global market for structural adhesives in terms of volume and value. The large consumption of Structural adhesives is attributed to the rising demand from key-end users including building and construction, automotive, healthcare, wind energy, aerospace, and healthcare.

Further, key players are seeking market growth opportunities by expanding their structural adhesives production across Asia Pacific.

Investments, novel products, and patented technology are observed as market growth strategies targeted by key structural adhesives market players

Key market players are investing in novel product launches and advancement in technology to promote the structural adhesives market growth opportunities. For instance, in 2019, Huntsman introduced its latest advances in high-performance adhesives, with the launch of products ARALDITE® 2050 and ARALDITE® 2051range for extreme conditions.

Further in accordance with the above strategic approach, in 2018, Henkel added four new adhesives in its LOCTITE’s structural bonding range. LOCTITE HY 4090, LOCTITE HY 4080, LOCTITE HY 4070, and LOCTITE HY 4060 GY by using the patented hybrid technologies.

Further, major market vendors are providing innovative products for various end-user industries widespread across different regions. For example, in 2019, H.B. Fuller launched the new adhesive innovative duo of solution and technology services to serve packaging manufacturers with continuous performance and quality improvement across Europe, India, Middle East and Africa.

Key companies including Henkel AG, Dow Chemical Company, 3M Company, H.B. Fuller, Franklin International, Avery Dennison, Ashland Inc., Lord Corporation, Arkema, and Scott Bader Co. Ltd. Among others are contributing to the structural adhesives market share.

