Pectin Market | 6.84% CAGR | Strategic Analysis | Industry Data | 2019-2025 | OGAnalysis

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pectin Market is set to report a CAGR value of 6.84% between 2019 and 2025 driven by rising health concerns, healthy lifestyle and strong demand for natural and organic ingredients. In addition, growing demand for natural thickener and of Pectin as a gelling agent by halal fruit spreads occupies a major share in the growth of pectin market globally.

Emerging applications of pectin across pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries including its benefit to wound healing and ability to formulate natural pastes, creams and oils is set to offer opportunities for pectin market growth.

Increasing demand for citrus fruits derived pectin is observed across the pharmaceutical & personal care industries to obtain benefits of active phytochemicals is set to drive the market growth. In addition, sugar beet pectin to play a potential role as an emulsifier apart from a gelling agent, due to which it becomes a viable substitute for gum Arabic.

However, wide availability of alternatives at low costs and volatility in raw material prices are amidst factors to pose challenges for pectin market growth.

The emergence of key applications such as food & beverages and pharmaceuticals is poised to report 7.34% year-on-year market growth in 2019

Large consumption of pectin based healthy processed foods along with dressings, spreads, and among others is driving the market producers to invest in pectin products with health benefits. For example, DuPont Nutrition & Health recently introduced its new product GRINDSTED, Pectin Prime 541 for reduced sugar fruit spreads.

Further, increasing health concerns followed by demand for organic food additives and fats replacers has raised the demand for Pectic across the processed food and beverage sector. Additionally, the function of pectin as a stabilizer for acidic juices has boosted its demand by beverage manufacturers.

While Pharmaceutical manufacturers value Pectin as an efficient catalyst to formulate drugs for maintaining cholesterol and triglycerides levels as well as curing diseases such as diabetes GERD, and prostate cancer.

Pectin market share across developed regions is set to gain momentum preceded by Americas

The pectin market remains a strong sector across North America over the forecast period driven by, growth of end-use applications for the product, presence of large producing firms and collaborative marketing strategies among major firms. For instance, in 2018, Brenntag North America Inc. collaborated with Silvateam S.P.A. to distribute its pectin in the US and Canada and to promote its specialty pectin in the North American region.

Whereas, across Asia Pacific, China and India are set to emerge with strong pectin market growth driven by food preferences, rise in disposable income and emergence of key players. Accordingly, vendors are entering into Asia Pacific pectin market with a low price and distinctive strategy to gain attention in the region. For instance, in 2018, CP Kelco, along with Azelis announced a distribution partnership to offer CP Kelco’s products for food industries in Indonesia.

Further, key players in South America are focusing on enhancing productivity, for instance, in 2018, Cargill planned to invest USD 150 million in South America to construct HM pectin production facility in Brazil to meet the growing market demand for high-quality pectin.

Key companies participating in the global pectin market are promoting long term market opportunities

Launching new products and websites to draw the attention of the customers in the pectin market is observed by key market players. For instance, in 2019, CP Kelco launched a new global brand strategy and redesigned the website to focus on high-quality, nature-based ingredients, and customer collaboration, as well as launched its newest product line, NUTRAVA in the same year.

Further, expansion plans taken up by major market producers is enticing the pectin market value. For example, in 2019, CP Kelco announced plans to expand its pectin production facility by 10% to fulfill the pectin demand in the market.

Key players that are contributing to pectin market share include FMC Corporation, CP Kelco, Royal DSM, Cargill Inc, Herbstreith& Fox, Tic Gums Incorporation, DuPont Nutrition & Health, Devson Impex Private Limited, Givaudan, and Tate & Lyle among others.

