Celebs Are Ordering Crystal Head Vodka, Game of Thrones Fire & Ice For Their Halloween Party's Purchase - CaskCartel.com

CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US, October 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrities are known to turn up the glam and fun when given an occasion. Look no further than Heidi Klum’s Annual Halloween Party for proof. Halloween is a delight for celebrities, who already dabble in a world of make-believe and costumes. With a niche for party-throwing, Hollywood events are supplied with decorations, themes and liquor bottles that perfect their night. As Hollywood’s premium online liquor marketplace, CaskCartel.com provides easy delivery and online ordering for all of your favorite spooky liquor brands.

Game of Thrones Johnnie Walker A Song of Fire & Ice Bottle Set

It should not be surprising that a number of Hollywood’s elite are fans of Game of Thrones, and will be serving up Game of Thrones Johnnie Walker A Song of Fire & Ice Bottle Set at their Halloween parties. This blend of two scotch whiskies honors the legacy of this beloved show. Inspired by Daenerys Targaryen’s fierce dragons, the palate of A Song of Fire offers tasting notes of sweet smoke with a warming, spicy finish. A Song of Ice whiskey is inspired by the House of Stark’s sigil, Direwolves. The palate of vanilla and tropical fruit finishes with crisp clean flavors, a perfect contrast to A Song of Fire. These full-bodied whiskies come in unique bottles that compliment their appearance as a set. It’s no wonder celebs will be boasting these bottles. Look at these celebrities who already dressed as your favorite Game of Thrones characters! Get your A Song of Fire & Ice Bottle Set at CaskCartel.com today.

Dan Aykroyd Crystal Head Vodka

Presented in a bottle designed by world-renowned artist John Alexander, Dan Aykroyd Crystal Head Vodka embodies ultra-premium taste and craftsmanship. Crystal head contains no additives; no glycerol, citrus oils or sugars. The high quality and clean production of this vodka makes it certified for celebrity health journals and lifestyles. With a grainy and peppery palate the soft and warming finish tastes clean, a perfect bottle for a Halloween party. Not only is this vodka of premium taste, the bottle’s design makes for an aesthetic win. Order your bottle through CaskCartel.com, Hollywood’s largest online marketplace.

David Nicholson Reserve Bourbon

Winner of the Best Straight Bourbon and the Double Gold 2017 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, David Nicholson Reserve Bourbon is an everyday drinking bottle for Hollywood’s elegant palates. With wood and smokey tasting notes, the undertones of mild spice and oak end in a long, smooth finish. For those who win Grammys, Oscars and Emmys, sipping award-winning bottles makes all the difference in taste and style. Easy to order online, it’d be a shame to not get your own bottle today at CaskCartel.com.

About Cask Cartel

Cask Cartel has become the greatest online marketplace for premium spirits. The company prides itself by operating with decades of customer service experience and a team of top tier individuals prized within the alcohol beverage industry. Cask Cartel has extensive partners and relationships with Producers, Brands and the Local Retailers which grant consumers online access to new arrivals, limited productions and allocated items. Their E-Premise Marketplace transforms the way premium spirits are shopped sold and fulfilled by combining a network of the largest range of liquor selections available online.



