Vincit Wins Best Tech Work Culture in 2019 Timmy Awards

IRVINE, CA, USA, October 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vincit wins Best Tech Work Culture at the Tech in Motion Orange County TIMMY Awards 2019. National event series Tech in Motion recognizes top workplaces for tech professionals. Winners are chosen by a panel of expert judges and community votes.

“Tech in Motion recognizing our unique culture is a tremendous honor,” says Ville Houttu, CEO of Vincit California. “We have put in a lot of effort to create a workplace where we all want to work. But companies don't create culture, people do. Therefore this award belongs to all Vincitizens.”

“Vincit is a great example of the type of companies we like to recognize and celebrate. We appreciate their efforts to improve the lives and workplaces of their tech teams and overall support they give to the tech scene of Orange County,” says Mandy Walker, Director of Marketing at Tech in Motion.

Orange County’s 2019 Timmy Awards were held on October 21st at the Irvine Improv. The Awards recognize companies in four categories: Best Tech Work Culture, Best Tech Startup, Best Tech Manager, and Best Tech Workplace for Diversity.

In addition to the Best Work Culture award, Vincit’s Head of Development, Mikko Salokangas, was awarded Honorable Mention for Best Tech Manager.

Vincit is a software development and design company based in Irvine, Santa Monica and Palo Alto, California, and Finland. Founded in 2007, Vincit currently employs more than 500 professionals. Ranked first in Europe in the Great Place to Work study, and on Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces List 2019, Vincit's success stems from satisfied customers and satisfied employees. Vincit is listed on the Nasdaq OMX First North market. www.vincit.com

Tech in Motion is an international events series that brings local tech community professionals together to connect, learn, and innovate. What started as a collaborative project in 2011 between IT recruiting firms Jobspring Partners and Workbridge Associates, part of the Motion Recruitment network, grew into an organization of over 100,000 members across 12 chapters in North America including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, New York, Philadelphia, DC, Chicago, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, LA, Orange County and Toronto.



