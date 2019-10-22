Houston’s Pack It Movers Launches Monthly 'Making Moves for Charity' Program with NFLPA as its First Recipient

Pack It Movers In the Community - pictured here helping victims of Hurricane Harvey

New Program will Support a Different Charitable Organization Every Month

Customers and employees really appreciate knowing that they are helping make a difference in the community with every move we make.” — Anthony Johnson, Founder and CEO of Pack It Movers

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pack It Movers, a Houston packing and moving company, is launching a new program called Making Moves for Charity to support a different charitable organization or cause in the Houston Area every month!

Pack It Movers is kicking-off the Making Moves for Charity program with the Houston Chapter of the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA). The company is sponsored The NFLPA’s Huddle Up Foundation of Houston's Tees 4 Teal Ovarian Cancer Celebrity & Ballers golf tournament Rooftop Party at Top Golf on October 18, 2019, and is donating a portion of all of their October moves to the Houston Huddle Up Foundation to help provide Youth Outreach, Scholarships, Health, Education, and Life Skills programs for Houston Area youth, in cooperation with former NFL players!

Each month, Pack It Movers will be selecting a different local cause or non-profit organization for the Making Moves for Charity program and will make a charitable donation from their monthly moving income to that organization or individual.

Organizations and individuals can email Pack It Movers at aj@packitmovers.com to nominate themselves or another charity or cause for the new monthly program.

“We’ve been giving back to the Houston community since we launched five years ago, but wanted to establish a consistent program to help more people,” said Anthony Johnson, Founder and CEO of Pack It Movers. “We’ve done a couple charity drives like this in the past, and our customers and employees really appreciated knowing their moves were doing good things for people in and around Houston.”

Pack It Movers has been partnering with charitable causes in the Houston community since their launch in 2014. In the past year the company has helped provide a mechanical van-lift for a 5-year-old Houston boy whose custom wheelchair was stolen, sent another local boy, born without a right hand and lower arm, to a special camp in Idaho for children with limb loss, launched their own toy drive and gave away 1,000 Christmas Trees to Houston families in need. They have also worked with several local organizations like the Star of Hope Women’s Shelter, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Houston, and the National Guard to help Hurricane Harvey victims.

Anyone interested in partnering with Pack It Movers for the Making Moves for Charity program should email the company at aj@packitmovers.com or call 281-392-7225.

For media inquiries contact Sherrie Handrinos at 734-341-6859 or Sherrie@boostonemarketing.com

About Pack It Movers

Pack It Movers is a professional commercial and residential moving company unlike any other serving Houston, Texas, and the surrounding area. The company prides itself on a team of trusted, highly-trained moving experts dedicated to protecting the belongings of their clients, and offering consumers exclusive services like price matching, free on-site estimates, and 24-hour live customer service.

With offices headquartered at 12805 Westheimer Rd., in Houston, Pack It Movers offers residential services from household and apartment moves to piano and pool table moving, as well as corporate relocation, packing and unpacking services, and commercial moving services across Texas, California, and the United States. For more information visit www.packitmovers.com



