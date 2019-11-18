Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges an Electrician or Skilled Trades Worker in Georgia With Mesothelioma to Call for One the Spot Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get Better Compensation

The 'list' documents how, where and when a person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos. It is this vital information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim.” — Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center

The Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center's number one priority is seeing to it that people or Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Georgia receive the best possible financial compensation-especially if they are an electrician, plumber, welder, mechanic or any other type of skilled trades worker.

Attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste and his colleagues are responsible for over a billion dollars in mesothelioma or asbestos exposure illness compensation.

The Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center is offering to assist an electrician, skilled trades worker, Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or any type of person with mesothelioma in Georgia with the following free services:

"We will assist any type of person with mesothelioma in Georgia develop what we call the list. The 'list' documents how, where and when a person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos. It is this vital information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim."

* "We will assist a person with mesothelioma in Georgia obtain access to the best possible medical treatment options in Georgia."

* "We will provide a person with mesothelioma in Georgia on the spot access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure the best possible financial compensation results." https://Georgia.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center's free services for people with mesothelioma in Georgia are available to a diagnosed victim who resides in any community in Georgia including Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Athens, Macon, Savannah or any community in the state.

Aside from their passion about making certain a diagnosed victim gets the best possible mesothelioma compensation, the Center is also very focused on treatment options for this rare cancer. For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Georgia the Georgia Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following two heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at one of these hospitals:

* Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia: https://winshipcancer.emory.edu/

* Georgia Cancer Center, Augusta University, Augusta, Georgia https://www.augusta.edu/cancer/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Georgia include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, pulp, and paper mill workers, cotton mill workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. As a rule, the worker's exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's.

According to the CDC, the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, people are diagnosed with mesothelioma in Georgia each year-including US Navy Veterans.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



