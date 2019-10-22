Amerigo’s MVC Signs Collective Labour Agreement

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- October 22, 2019N.R. 2019-15Amerigo’s MVC Signs Collective Labour AgreementVancouver, British Columbia – October 22, 2019/CNW/ - Amerigo Resources Ltd. ("Amerigo" or the "Company") (TSX: ARG) provides the following update in respect of Minera Valle Central (“MVC”), the Company’s operation located near Rancagua, Chile.Amerigo is pleased to announce that on October 21, 2019, negotiations between MVC and its 208-member union concluded satisfactorily, and the parties have entered into a new 3 year collective agreement.About the Company:Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (“Codelco”), the world’s largest copper producer.Amerigo produces copper concentrate at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco’s El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Fax: (604) 682-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com ; Listing: ARG:TSX.For further information, please contact:• Rob Henderson, President and CEO (604) 697-6203• Aurora Davidson, Executive Vice-President and CFO (604) 697-6207



