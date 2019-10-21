Amazon S3 Search Analytics Platform, CHAOSSEARCH, Earns SOC 2 Type 1 Certification

CHAOSSEARCH Earns SOC 2 Type 1 Certification

Achieving SOC 2 Type 1 certification assures clients, partners, and auditors of CHAOSSEARCH’S commitment to continued data safety.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHAOSSEARCH, a fully managed search and analytics platform on Amazon AWS S3, recently announced that an independent auditor awarded the company the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type I certification. This auditing procedure, completed by top Northeast accounting firm Wolf & Company, confirms that CHAOSSEARCH meets strict information security and privacy standards as set forth by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

“Our SOC 2 Type I certification is paramount in our commitment to data safety. At CHAOSSEARCH, our priority has always been to protect our customer’s data and implement the highest security and privacy measures available. Having a respected third party confirm the strength of our systems only validates our efforts and inspires us to continue to be proactive in our efforts to maintain the highest data protection standards,” said Les Yetton, CEO.

The CHAOSSEARCH platform is the first to allow cloud storage to be indexed and searched in Amzaon S3. Using patent-pending technologies, including the company’s Data Edge indexing capability, CHAOSSEARCH allows any amount of data to be analyzed over any length of time, allowing for greater insights with increased security and significantly lower costs. Receiving SOC 2 type I compliance is an indicator that this groundbreaking technology is just as safe as it is efficient.

In addition to SOC 2 Type I certification, Wolf & Company also confirmed that CHAOSSEARCH’s control environment satisfies the requirements of the Health Information Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) Security Rules, and that the company conducts ongoing regulatory compliance audits. Interested parties can obtain a copy of the CHAOSSEARCH audit report under NDA from customer service.

About CHAOSSEARCH: CHAOSSEARCH is the creator of the first solution to make cloud storage searchable. The platform enables organizations to store, search, query and visualize terabytes of data within their own Amazon S3 infrastructure with disruptive cost economics. CHAOSSEARCH gives customers a multi-tenant, service-model designed to accelerate innovation and drive business growth. Founded in 2017, CHAOSSEARCH is a privately held, Boston, MA, company backed by .406 Ventures, Glasswing Ventures, and Stage 1 Ventures. For more information, visit us at CHAOSSEARCH.io or follow us @CHAOSSEARCH.



