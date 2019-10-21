Glass Works Auctions has two big online-only single catalog antique bottle auctions planned for Nov. 4-11 and Nov. 18-25

M.A. Micklejohn N.O. / Washington Internal Remedy for Rheumatism bottle, made in New Orleans circa 1840-1860 and boasting a deep olive-green color (est. $10,000-$15,000). Brown’s Indian Herb: Brown’s Indian Herb Bitters figural Indian Princess bottle in a rare green color (est. $8,000-$12,000). Sugar bowl and creamer: Freeblown sugar bowl with matching creamer in amber, Zanesville Glass Works, circa 1820-1835 (est. $35,000-$45,000). Grandfather flask: Pattern moulded chestnut form Grandfather flask, a bottle from the Don Spangler collection (est. 2,500-$3,500). Washington-Taylor: Washington/Taylor ‘Firecracker’ flake amber bottle, one of only three known in this color (est. $35,000-$45,000).

Don Spangler’s collection houses many fine examples from every early Ohio glass-making district, and includes important pieces in both color and pattern.” — Jim Hagenbuch

EAST GREENVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glass Works Auctions will hold two auctions from one catalog in November. Auction #134, The Colors of Fall auction, opens November 4th and closes November 11th and features the first offering of the Don Spangler collection of Midwestern glass . Auction #135, The Big Southern Round-Up auction, opens November 18th and closes November 25th and features Part 1 of the collection of the late Ralph van Brocklin . Both auctions are Internet-only.All bidding will be handled thru the Glass Works Auction website: www.glswrk-auction.com About 25 of the 335 lots in Auction #134 will come from the Don Spangler collection. Parts 2 and 3 of the collection will be offered in subsequent auctions in 2020. From his home in Dayton, Ohio, Mr. Spangler became aware of the various forms and colors of Midwestern glass blown at the early Ohio glass houses near where he lived. He attended most of the bottle shows in the area from the late 1960s to the early ‘80s, including the famous Guernsey Barn show in Pennsylvania.Expected Auction #134 highlights include a Washington/Taylor ‘Firecracker’ flake amber bottle, one of only three known in this color (est. $35,000-$45,000); a Washington-Tree calabash flask in a very rare cobalt blue color (est. $12,000-$16,000); an Eagle/Cluster of Grapes aqua flask with an exceedingly rare applied handle (est. $3,500-$4,500); and a freeblown sugar bowl with matching creamer in amber, Zanesville Glass Works, circa 1820-1835 (est. $35,000-$45,000).Additional expected top lots from Auction #134 include a pattern moulded bottle made by the New Geneva Glass Works, circa 1810-1825 (est. $2,500-$3,500); a Brown’s Indian Herb Bitters figural Indian Princess bottle in a rare green color (est. $8,000-$12,000); and a pattern moulded chestnut form Grandfather flask, a bottle from the Don Spangler collection (est. 2,500-$3,500).At the many shows he attended, Mr. Spangler made friends with a number of early collectors and dealers, all of them specializing in early Ohio glass. Some of the bottles in his collection were acquired from prominent players at the time, people like Hal Wagner, Harry Fry, Bob Wise, Walt Douglas and Paul Ballentine. He also attended local auctions, notably Garth’s in Ohio.In 1975, Mr. Spangler attended both sessions of the renowned Charles Gardner collection that was auctioned by Skinner’s in Boston. Several pieces in his collection are from the Gardner collection. “Don Spangler’s collection houses many fine examples from every early Ohio glass-making district, and includes important pieces in both color and pattern,” said James Hagenbuch, president and owner of Glass Works Auctions. “His collection also offers a rare opportunity for collectors to acquire outstanding examples from one of the last of the early Ohio collections.”Auction #135 - The Big Southern Round-Up Auction – will contain lots 336-476, with the headliner being bottles from the collection of the late Ralph van Brocklin. An expected star lot is the M.A. Micklejohn N.O. / Washington Internal Remedy for Rheumatism bottle, made in New Orleans circa 1840-1860 and boasting a deep olive-green color. It should bring $10,000-$15,000.Other Auction #125 offerings will include a General Frank Cheatham Bitters bottle (General Cheatham was a Confederate general during the Civil War), amber in color (est. $6,000-$8,000); and a rare D. Kirkpatrick & Co. (Chattanooga, Tenn.) eagle embossed flask (est. $2,500-$3,500).Glass Works Auctions maintains offices in East Greenville, Pa., and a gallery in nearby Pennsburg. Both are located north and west of Philadelphia. The firm is always accepting quality bottles and related items for future sales. To inquire about consigning a single piece or an entire collection, you may call them at 215-679-5849; or, you can send an email to info@glswrk-auction.com. To learn more about Glass Works Auctions, please visit www.glswrk-auction.com # # # #



