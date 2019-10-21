Summary Allergic rhinitis (AR) is a chronic inflammatory condition of the nasal mucosa, caused by immunoglobulin E (IgE)-mediated early-phase and late-phase hypersensitivity responses (Scadding, 2015).

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Allergic Rhinitis: Epidemiology Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05816845/?utm_source=GNW

AR symptoms include rhinorrhea, nasal obstruction and blockage, nasal itching, and repetitive sneezing (Scadding, 2015; National Health Services, 2019).



It is being increasingly recognized that if AR is poorly managed, it can have a major impact on quality of life, emotional well-being, sleep, daily activities, and productivity. AR is also associated with considerable economic burden (Linneberg et al., 2016)..



Epidemiologists utilized county-specific studies published in peer-reviewed journals to build the forecast for the The report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed incident, 12-month diagnosed prevalent, and 12-month total prevalent cases of AR in the 7MM.



The following data describes epidemiology of AR. Epidemiologists forecast an increase in the diagnosed incident cases of AR in the 7MM from 5,621,030 cases in 2018 to 5,660,994 cases by 2028, at an AGR of 0.07% during the forecast period. The 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of AR in the 7MM are expected to increase from 76,455,380 cases in 2018 to 77,778,250 cases by 2028, at an AGR of 0.17%. The 12-month total prevalent cases of AR are also expected to increase from 149,371,883 cases in 2018 to 151,702,573 cases by 2028, at an AGR of 0.16%. AR is more common in women than men and is more common in the younger age groups. These trends are reflected in forecast for the diagnosed incident cases, and prevalent cases for the 7MM.



Scope

- The Allergic Rhinitis (AR) Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of AR in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

- The report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed incident cases, 12-month total prevalent cases, and 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of AR segmented by sex, and age (ages ?5 years) in these markets. The 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of AR are further segmented by severity (mild and moderate/severe), by type of allergen (grass pollen, birch pollen, cypress pollen, other tree pollen, ragweed pollen, other weed pollen, house dust mite), by comorbdities (asthma, atopic dermatitis, allergic conjunctivitis, pharyngitis, sinusitis, anxiety, depression), and by type of AR (seasonal and perennial).

- The allergic rhinitis epidemiology report and model were written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

- The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 7MM.

- The Epidemiology Model is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology-based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over a 10-year forecast period using reputable sources.



Reasons to buy

The Allergic Rhinitis Epidemiology series will allow you to -

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global allergic rhinitis market.

- Quantify patient populations in the global allergic rhinitis market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for allergic rhinitis therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

- Understand magnitude of allergic rhinitis population by severity at diagnosis.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05816845/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.