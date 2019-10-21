Robotic and AI powered digital transformation for finance

/EIN News/ -- Pittsburgh, PA, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra Global Solutions, www.globalintegra.com , a leading Intelligent AI powered robotic process automation implementation provider, announced today its participation as a sponsor in the Finance digitalization and transformation summit - this future of finance event is held in Amsterdam, Netherlands from Oct 23 to 25. For more information on this event visit Finance 4.0 summit .



Integra Global Solutions has unparalleled experience in implementing intelligent AI powered robotic process automation solutions in the finance and accounting industry. Integra Global Solutions has been providing finance and accounting services for global clients since 2004. With this vast experience in working with finance and accounting tasks across a variety of industries, Integra is able to implement a wide range of AI powered robotic solutions across a variety of finance and accounting tasks much quicker. Typical intelligent RPA implementation is in a matter of weeks, so that clients can get their ROI in months.

Digital transformation is going to change organizations and make them more competitive. It also has the power to improve work and life balance of the employees. As an expert in finance and accounting processes Integra has the ability to help organizations ramp up quickly on their digital transformation path quickly said Ganesh Ranganathan, President and CEO of Integra Global Solutions.

About Integra Global Solutions:

Integra Global Solutions is an intelligent robotic automation implementation services provider for the finance and accounting industry. With over 1400 staff and with offices in multiple countries, Integra provides finance and accounting process automation solutions for clients in US, Europe and Asia. Integra RPA solutions not only provide quick ROI but is also capable of transforming a workplace into a futuristic artificial intelligence enabled workplace. For more information visit: https://integrarpa.com or call 412-267-1529

Contact Information

Sandy Morgan

USA Tel: (412) 267-1529

UK Tel: 020 7993 2949

https://integrarpa.com



