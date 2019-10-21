Paragon Intel Raises $2.4mm in Series A to Debut Management Analytics Platform

Industry-leading software firm systematically quantifies management's impact on company performance

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paragon Intel, a New York-based management analytics startup, announced the close of a $2.4mm Series A round. Raising from multiple executives in the financial and fintech industries, Paragon Intel now has access to decades of operational experience and relationships as the company expands its client base within and outside of investment management.

The financing lays the groundwork for the 2020 debut of ManagementTrack, the first platform to aggregate, filter, and analyze public data on management for investors.

“Our team and our investors know all too well that analysts underweight and under analyze management teams and their potential impact on a company’s performance,” says Ty Popplewell, Paragon Intel’s CEO “We’re taking a field, investment management, that too often relies on gut feel and anecdotes and introducing meaningful, digestible data on a powerful platform.”

Paragon Intel's vision of “Management Matters” already shows in their current two products: CEO Change, a deep research service that provides investment insight every time a new external CEO is hired, and JetTrack, a platform that tracks private jet activity. With ManagementTrack, Paragon moves closer to providing the best framework for identifying great and lackluster managers.

About Paragon Intel

Paragon Intel is a leading management analytics firm that has combined top talent from the investment and technology industries. The company's products seek to provide new ways of measuring what matters in an executive and how their skills and track record impact company performance.



