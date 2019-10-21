The Global Data Center Networking Market size is expected to reach $40.3 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 12.3% CAGR during the forecast period

Robust networking solutions for data centers are necessary as there is no indication of a reduction in the amount of information produced across different sectors. Cloud computing is also anticipated to increase demand for these solutions over the forecast period by the increased use in different industries.

Some of the other factors that are expected to drive market development over the forecast era are the increasing trend of data center virtualization combined with the implementation of advanced data center working models.



Networking solutions for the data centers help to optimize resources available and improve the effectiveness of data centres. As such, providers of communication services have already begun to provide advanced capabilities to smart network solutions. The network solutions can streamline maintenance of network, decrease network downtime and simplify troubleshooting processes in the data centre setting. These networking solutions also enable DC carriers to leverage advanced systems, like machine learning, driving market growth during the forecast period.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Storage Area Network, Network Security Equipment, WAN Optimization Equipment, Ethernet Switches, Routers & Application Delivery Controllers and Others. Based on End User, the market is segmented into IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Education, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Government and Others. Over the forecast period, the BFSI sector is anticipated to record the highest CAGR. The growing demands for robust data center infrastructure to manage critical user information and secure transactions effectively and safely can be attributed to the growth. Banking groups are especially committed to improving their clients ’ banking experience and continually upgrading their core banking facilities. At the same time, the popularity of digital payment systems and internet trading platforms is increasing. Data center networking solutions would play an essential role in providing mobile payment systems and online trading platforms.



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Major players in Asia-Pacific are increasing their presence. For example, Alibaba Cloud, Alibaba Group’s cloud computing arm, announced the launch of a second data center in Indonesia in January 2019–just ten months after its first in the nation was inaugurated. Facebook announced in September 2018 that $1bn (S$ 1.4bn) will be spent on building a data center in Singapore, its first in Asia. The facility is scheduled to open in 2022. The building of data centers has peaked in the latest years with the enhanced use of cloud-based facilities, the Internet of Things (IoT) and big data analytics.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, and Cisco Systems, Inc. are some of the forerunners in the Data Center Networking Market. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Nokia Corporation (Alkatel Lucent S.A.), Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies, Inc., Extreme Networks, Inc., IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HP Development Company L.P.), Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., Fujitsu Limited and NEC Corporation.



Recent strategies deployed in Data Center Networking Market



Product Launches:



• Aug-2019: Dell introduced new SD-WAN appliance powered by VMware’s VeloCloud under which the new products will be paired with Dell EMC’s networking hardware with VMware’s VeloCloud SD-WAN platform.



• May-2019: Cisco launched IOS-XE SD-WAN 16.11, in order to extend its product portfolio of ISR/ASR routers.



• Mar-2019: Intel introduced 58GBPS FPGA Transceiver which enables 400G Ethernet deployment in order to strengthen its networking solutions.



• Jan-2019: Fujitsu launched new options in order to enable businesses to run mission critical SAP-HANA workloads on hyper converged infrastructure.



• Nov-2018: Dell in combination with VMware released VxRail, VxBlock 1000, and 25GbE top-of-rack switches in order to automate the operations of their data center and hybrid cloud environment.



• Oct-2018: Cisco introduced new 400G switches which help the customers in creating more powerful networks.



• Oct-2018: Hewlett Packard introduced new hybrid cloud data protection and copy data management solutions in order to enhance its storage portfolio for business continuity with flash speed data protection in data center.



• Sep-2018: Intel introduced Intel Programmable Acceleration Card (PAC) with Intel Stratix 10 SX FPGA in order to provide a robust platform to the data center developers to deploy FPGA-based accelerated workloads.



• Aug-2018: Dell EMC launched 64 100GbE ports, Ethernet switch for hyperscale data centers, service providers and enterprises.



• Jun-2018: Aruba, a Hewlett Packard company released software defined branch solutions in order to help the customers in modernization of their branch networks.



• May-2018: Dell EMC announced the launch of PowerMax, XtremIO X2, and PowerEdge MX, three new storage and server products in order to address the workload of modern and emerging data centers.



• Feb-2018: Intel launched 3D NAND storage products in order to reimagine data center storage.



• Apr-2017: Hewlett Packard launched enterprise class storage disk array in order to provide lower total cost of ownership for storage workloads.



• Jun-2016: NEC introduced NEC Cloud System named after OSS building model which has the features of multi-data center functions.



Expansions:



• Jun-2019: Microsoft expanded its reach to UAE by opening two new data centers for Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Office 365 in order to enable digital transformation.



• Jun-2019: Dell EMC extended its Virtual Edge Platform by adding ADVA Ensemble software to it in order to provide 50 virtual network functions (VNFs) comprises of SD-WAN optimization, virtual firewall, and IoT management.



• Nov-2018: Hewlett Packard extended its storage portfolio by launching HPE memory driven flash, a new class of enterprise storage made with non-volatile memory express and storage class memory.



• Jun-2018: Juniper Networks extended its campus portfolio by adding EVPN-VXLAN fabric to it in order to enable a common architecture for campus and data center.



• Jul-2017: IBM has expanded its global reach by opening two new cloud data center in England, one data center in San Jose, and one data center in Australia in order to help the clients in building next-generation blockchain, IoT, and AI applications.



• Apr-2016: Fujitsu established a new facility at its Tatebayashi Data center in Japan for robust security.



• Mar-2016: IBM opened a new data center in South Africa in order to deliver complete services of cloud for services as workloads.



• Sep-2015: Microsoft expanded its reach to India by opening three new data center for delivering cloud services.



• Mar-2015: Fujitsu opened a new data center in Singapore in order to fulfill the need of cloud services.



Collaborations, Partnerships and Agreements:



• Sep-2019: Dell EMC has signed partnership agreement with Silver Peak in order to integrate Silver Peak’s Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN Solution with Dell EMC server and networking products for offering additional solutions for allowing the customers to use WAN optimization technology.



• Aug-2019: Microsoft came into partnership with Reliance Jio in which Jio will set up network of large world class data centers powered by Microsoft’s Azure Cloud Platform.



• Jul-2019: Cisco signed an agreement with Credorax in which Credorax will adopt Cisco’s data center networking, visibility, automation, and management system in order to enhance its business capabilities in network monitoring.



• Jul-2019: IBM came into partnership with AT&T in which IBM will provide infrastructure for AT&T through which they can modernize their business solutions internal software applications.



• Jun-2019: IBM collaborated with Cisco in order to meld their data centers and cloud technologies in order to help Cisco in expansion of its network fabric.



• Jun-2019: Juniper Networks came into partnership with Forescout Technologies in order to deliver AI-driven security via automation and programmability for providing protection to Wi-Fi clients and Internet of Things devices.



• Apr-2019: Juniper Networks collaborated with Colruyt Group in which Colruyt will deploy Juniper Networks EX Series Ethernet Switches in order to ensure network security and stability.



• Apr-2019: Fujitsu collaborated with West Corporation in which it will deploy the 1FINITYabout products and Virtuoraabout products platforms of Fujitsu in a live 200G data center interconnect network for scalable and resilient enterprise data services.



• Feb-2019: Nokia collaborated with Bharti Airtel in which Nokia’s Nuage Networks VSP solution will be deployed to Airtel for allowing it to provide Voice over LTE (VoLTE) and Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) with improved network monitoring, troubleshooting and fault correlation.



• Feb-2019: Microsoft collaborated with Telecom in order to extend its global network in Egypt market.



• Jan-2019: Cisco extended its ACI platform, software defined network designed for Cisco Switches to Microsoft Azure and AWS in order to enhance its data center solutions.



• Jan-2019: IBM teamed up with Juniper in order to manage the networking giant’s on-premises and workloads.



• Jan-2019: Intel collaborated with Comcast in order to redefine the connectivity in home.



• Jan-2019: Juniper Networks teamed up with BroadBand Tower in order to provide its Next-Gen 5G data center solutions for fulfilling the demand of infrastructure needs.



• Nov-2018: Juniper Networks signed an agreement with CENIC in order to simplify the network infrastructure.



• Sep-2018: Intel came into partnership with Alibaba Group in order to transform data-centric computing from hyperscale data centers to edge.



• Aug-2018: Juniper Networks announced the collaboration with Ricoh Group for modernization and simplification of its core networking and security solutions.



• May-2018: Nokia came into partnership with Telefónica Spain in order to build elastic, open and highly secure data center network infrastructure powered by Nokia and Nuage Networks routers.



• Mar-2018: NEC released the provision of 10GB Ethernet passive optical network system to install in KDDI Corporation services which provides fastest upstream and downstream speeds.



• Feb-2018: Nokia and Netmagic signed partnership agreement in order to deliver SD-WAN services and allow the enterprises to route and optimize network traffic automatically.



• Nov-2017: Cisco announced its partnership with TTTech in order to launch Time Sensitive Networking product for industrial switching.



• May-2017: NEC teamed up with Netcracker Technology in order to launch transport SDN solution with the help of Infinera and Juniper Networks; this solution has been launched for transforming how the networks are controlled and managed.



• Apr-2016: NEC signed an agreement with Salesforce In order to establish a data center in Japan in which NEC will provide its services.



• Apr-2016: NEC teamed up with Hewlett Packard in order to develop joint solution to increase the adoption of mobile-first networking for improving the workplace productivity.



• Feb-2016: Nokia teamed up with Sanmina in order to deliver data center solutions for the fulfillment of telecommunications and cloud computing markets.



• Feb-2016: NEC extended its partnership agreement with SpiderCloud Wireless in order to enable the reuse of existing power over Ethernet infrastructure.



• Dec-2015: Nokia signed collaboration agreement with Allot in which the Allot Cloud Access Optimization solutions will be deployed by Swisscom in order to improve the productivity of users by upgrading the cloud data centers and application delivery solutions.



• Jun-2015: Nokia announced its collaboration with Telcos in order to launch AirFrame, a complete product range which comprises of branded servers and switches, network platform, etc. in order to handle sudden traffic spikes.



Acquisition and Mergers:



• Aug-2019: Extreme Networks has acquired Aerohive Networks in order to expand its business.



• Jun-2019: Intel took over Barefoot Networks in order to enhance its business in Ethernet Switches Silicon for data center.



• Oct-2018: IBM acquired Red Hat in order to expand its business operations on every aspect.



• Jul-2017: Extreme Networks took over networking business of Avaya in order to lead the networking market.



• Mar-2017: Extreme Networks announced the acquisition of Brocade Data Center Networking business comprises of switching, analytics, and routers business.



