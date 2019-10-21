In the Bahamas, Recovery Means a Lot of Help

Scientology Volunteer Ministers are providing manpower at World Central Kitchen, the nonprofit that has provided more than 1.2 million meals to victims of Dorian.

Six weeks after Hurricane Dorian, locals are still without basic necessities.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bahamas National Minister of Social Services and Urban Development Frankie Campbell credits the “incredible outpouring of love and support” for making all the difference in the Bahamas. One stellar example of that help is the nonprofit World Central Kitchen (WCK). The Scientology Volunteer Ministers Bahamas Disaster Response Team is proud to be helping WCK feed the victims of Hurricane Dorian on Grand Bahama Island.

Founded by Michelin-starred chef José Andrés, WCK has prepared and distributed more than 1.2 million meals in the Bahamas since the hurricane hit.

“I believe in the power of cooks like me coming together to fix a problem that the big NGOs and big governments are highly unprepared to respond to, which is the most important moment, one hour after the emergency happens,” said chef Andrés in an interview with Associated Press.

He described the kind of food his nonprofit cooks and distributes in an article in the Washington Post. “Not MREs (Meals Ready to Eat),” he said, “but hot meals, sandwiches, fresh fruit, water. When people have seen their entire world devastated, one way to restore hope is to provide them with real food, not emergency rations that might just underline how desperate their situation is.”

A team of VMs is now helping in the WCK warehouse, loading and unloading stores and working on the food preparations. Once the food is cooked, they help distribute it to local residents.

Some 300 homes on Grand Bahama Island were destroyed or severely damaged, with the heaviest damage on the eastern side of the island. Many of these families are still living without basic necessities including food and they rely on the help of emergency personnel and volunteers.

Anyone wishing to join the Scientology Volunteer Ministers Bahamas Disaster Response should contact their nearest Church of Scientology.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Minister program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. Anyone of any culture or creed may train as a Volunteer Minister and use these tools to help their families and communities. The Church provides free online training on the Volunteer Ministers website.

For more information on the Scientology Volunteer Ministers Bahamas Disaster Response, visit the Scientology Newsroom.

Scientology Volunteer Ministers: We STAND to HELP



