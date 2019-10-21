BD Launches BD Intevia™ 1mL Two-step Disposable Autoinjector – A Robust Platform Device Combining Autoinjector and Pre-Fillable Syringe in One Integrated System

New solution supports injection of different viscosities and volumes without the need for system customization

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, October 21, 2019 / B3C newswire / -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced the launch of the BD Intevia™ 1mL two-step disposable autoinjector, a robust platform device combining autoinjector and pre-fillable syringe in one integrated system. The announcement was made at the Parental Drug Association’s 2019 Universe of Pre-Filled Syringes and Injection Devices conference being held in Gothenburg, Sweden.

BD Intevia™ disposable autoinjector is a 2-step push-on-skin device that is designed to effectively and safely inject a variety of drugs of different viscosities up to 35cP and different fill volumes up to 1mL. The unique design of BD Intevia 1 mL enables the pharmaceutical industry to adopt it for a variety of drugs without customizing the system components (1). Optimizing combination products can help avoid problems related to poorly integrated systems – such as breakage and incompatibility – that can occur when components are purchased from multiple suppliers. This in turn can support costs efficiency and improve time to market.

Peter Nolan, Worldwide President, BD Medical - Pharmaceutical Systems, said: “BD Intevia™ is a new generation of BD autoinjectors that will help drug manufacturers seamlessly enhance drug delivery experience.” “For the patient, the platform technology is designed to promote patient ease of use when self-injecting (2), and it is supported by BD’s worldwide clinical injection expertise harnessing the latest research in drug delivery technology,” he added.

BD Intevia™ 1mL disposable autoinjector rigorous patient-friendly design and control point feature enables simple two-step, push-on-skin activation allowing injection control by the patient (1,2). It is equipped with feedback indicators that visually show patients when the correct dose has been delivered and simultaneously triggers an audible click (1), providing the patient with an enhanced experience (2).These two considerations may enable patient treatment adherence.

In delivering a patient-centric solution, nine BD Intevia™ 1mL disposable autoinjectors studies were conducted on a range of user population were evaluated. These focused on the device/user interface to identify and to eliminate or reduce the risk of use errors, so that BD Intevia™ 1mL disposable autoinjector can be used safely. The latest validation study concluded that most participants are willing to use or switch to BD Intevia™ 1mL disposable autoinjector (2). Study participants gave high ratings for key product attributes such as overall acceptance and confidence to control start of injection (2).

For more information on BD Intevia please visit: https://drugdeliverysystems.bd.com/products/self-injection-systems/intevia-handheld-autoinjector

About BD BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies and is advancing healthcare by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and care delivery. The company supports the heroes that work on the frontline by developing innovative technology, services and solutions, to advance clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for healthcare providers. BD and its 65,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to healthcare. In 2017, BD welcomed C. R. Bard and its products into the BD family.

Contacts

BD Public Relations, Senior Director Troy Kirkpatrick (001) 858.617.2361 troy.kirkpatrick@bd.com

BD Investor Relations Monique N. Dolecki (001) 201.847.5378 monique_dolecki@bd.com

