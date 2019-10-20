iPR Software Introduces the First Artificial Intelligence Application for Online Newsrooms and Digital Publishing

/EIN News/ -- Metatron AI to Launch at PRSA 2019 International Conference and will Revolutionize PR and Marketing Publishing & Sharing

LOS ANGELES, CA, Oct. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – iPR Software, the leader in Online Newsrooms, Digital Publishing, Digital Asset Management (DAM) solutions, and customized integrated solutions, announced its largest technology rollout to date at Public Relations Society of America’s International Conference in San Diego, California. With the launch of “Metatron,” iPR Software’s new application empowers Artificial Intelligence (AI) cloud capabilities as well as integrating the power of machine learning into DAM and customized software platforms to increase productivity and corporate asset sharing across multiple customer ecosystems. This latest software release further advances the company's vision for clients to publish their news and information to Traditional and Social media channels and better engage their B2B & B2C audiences while increasing traffic to their branded media and corporate assets.

Leading organization's today are utilizing cloud applications to access the latest technology with encryption algorithms they can securely manage, publish, and share rich branded media content. Metatron introduces core, cloud-based software features that enable customers to securely publish and share key digital media and corporate assets, target practical enterprise use cases, increase workflow efficiencies, and automate mundane tasks to reduce data and storage errors.

“iPR Software’s AI capabilities places the power of machine learning into the hands of PR & Marcom professionals virtually anywhere at anytime,” said JD Bowles, President and CEO of iPR Software. “Metatron creates a dynamic central hub for organizing, storing, and sharing rich assets, while easily connecting to other enterprise software solutions, managing infrastructure and ecosystem challenges for companies of all sizes.”

Metatron’s AI capabilities delivers next-generation technology to help enterprise-level organizations transform their PR and Marketing global strategies. iPR Software’s proprietary platform is powered by customized algorithms that utilize the world’s foremost big-data giants in Google and Amazon (AWS). Metatron’s cloud-based platform offers newsrooms, digital publishing, and DAM platforms access to the world’s largest collections of curated visual assets so suggested metadata descriptions can optimize internal storage, sharing and distributions to online, traditional, and social media networks. These enhanced publishing and sharing tools are integrated into iPR Software’s industry-leading statistics and measurement portal, that enable clients to increase audience engagement and greater ROI.

“Metatron’s Artificial Intelligence capabilities are part of iPR Software’s mission to invest in revolutionary technologies,” said Bowles. “We are excited to implement game-changer technology to further innovate our industry-leading products and proprietary software and unlock the advantage in information management for our global customer base.”

About iPR Software

iPR Software provides Interactive, Digital Publishing, DAM, and Customized Software solutions that leverage cloud, mobile and social media technologies to reinvent the way Public Relations and Marketing professionals do business. Since 2008, iPR Software has helped companies with their PR and Marketing publishing, sharing, distribution and cloud needs. As a software solutions provider, iPR Software serves leading global organizations like Xerox, Mattel, Northrop Grumman, NVIDIA, and the American Heart Association.

iPR Software Inc., also owns and operates NewMediaWire, Inc., which distributes thousands of press releases on behalf of publicly traded companies, private corporations, and nonprofits that directly connect them to Media outlets, Bloggers, Investors, and Influencers, both domestically and internationally.

iPR Software combines their proprietary platforms with innovative approaches that deliver collaborative, result-oriented customized integrated solutions to its clients. iPR Software also has helped companies of all sizes transform their business technologies by providing world-class customer service that insures that their client experience is unmatched. With global offices in the U.S., Asia, and Europe, iPR Software has an ever-increasing client base ranging from Fortune 100 companies, to nonprofits, government agencies, and small-to-mid size organizations.

James Madden 678-523-1622 jmadden@iprsoftware.com

Metatron AI iPR Software AI for PR & Marketing Digital Publishing and DAM Solutions



