Legendary Body Builder Flex Wheeler Underwent Emergency Surgery

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- LAS VEGAS – Kenneth "FLEX" Wheeler, the legendary/iconic professional bodybuilder and 4 time winner of the Arnold Classic, underwent emergency surgery last week which required the partial amputation of his right leg.Arnold Schwarzenegger once described “FLEX” as one of the greatest bodybuilders he had ever seen. Ronnie Coleman, who won the Mr. Olympia title 8 times in a row has stated that “FLEX” was the best bodybuilder he competed against.More information and updates will be released as they become available.



