TGTE Condemns Fake LTTE Threat Arrest - Urges Malaysia to Respect Human Rights!

U.S. Supreme Court in 2010: No legal impediment for a citizen being a member of the LTTE or vigorously promoting and supporting the political goals of the LTTE.

U.S. State Department observed in a 19 Sept. 2018 report, “There has been no known attack in Sri Lanka attributed to the LTTE group since 2009.” — Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam [TGTE] condemns the arrests of G. Saminathan and P. Gunasekaran, both members of the state assemblies in Negeri Sembilan and Melaka, states under the control of the present ruling coalition of Pakatan Harapan or Coalition of Hope.Two other DAP members and five others were also arrested under the Special Offences (Security Measures) Act of 2012 or Sosma.We urge that the accused be released immediately and cleared of all charges. If the police have evidence, the arrested should be charged and given bail under the Penal Code rather than Sosma that provides a period of indefinite detention where “evidences” from secret witnesses can be admitted under Sosma regulations.The ruling coalition promised to repeal the obnoxious Sosma after the last election. However this promised has not been kept and what is more is being used to nab those who are deemed to pose a “threat” to national security.In May 2009 the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) announced that it had silenced its guns. Since then there has been no single violent incident credited to the LTTE. As the U.S. State Department observed in a 19 Sept. 2018 report, “There has been no known attack in Sri Lanka attributed to the LTTE group since 2009.”Academic and expert opinion is overwhelmingly of the view that LTTE is not committing violent acts at the present time, nor has anyone associated with them in any form since the end of the armed struggle.** Even during the period of the armed conflict, the LTTE neither launched any attack from Malaysia nor targeted any Malaysian interests.The initial reasons given by the Malaysian authorities for the arrest was that the individuals in question attended a November 2018 event mourning the death of LTTE fighters.The "Remembrance Day "Maveerar Nall" in November is observed by the Tamils across the globe annually as a mark of respect for the sacrifices they made for justice and freedom for their kith and kin. Mourning is a fundamental human right, period.In 2010 the U.S supreme court while upholding the constitutionality of the "material support "statute in a law suit brought by the LTTE supporters said that there is no legal impediment for a citizen being a member of the LTTE or vigorously promoting and supporting the political goals of the LTTE.Realizing that there are reasons other than the threat of violence for the arrest will bring condemnation and moral anger, so Malaysian authorities later tried to justify the arrests on the grounds that they have evidence money was sent to the LTTE. So far they have not produced any evidence to substantiate these claims.Some media reports note that the arrests were motivated by parochial / political considerations.We urge Malaysian authority not to use the LTTE’s name for sectarian / partisan politics.Tamils across the globe perceive the LTTE as an entity that has given them dignity, demonstrated by the fact that still tens of thousands of Tamils commemorate Maveerar Naal [Heros Day] across the globe every November 27th.The recent arrests in Malaysia will not change that.We urge the new administration to exercise it's given mandate for New Malaysia to move forward and to understand and support the oppressed people around the world.!IMPORTANT INFORMATION:Tamils in the island of Sri Lanka faced repeated mass killings in 1958, 1977, and 1983 and the mass killings in 2009 prompted UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon to appoint a Panel of Experts to report on the scale of the killings.According to UN internal review report on Sri Lanka, over 70 thousand Tamils were killed in six months in early 2009 and Tamil women were sexually assaulted and raped by the Sri Lankan Security forces.A report by the International Truth and Justice Project (ITJP) published details of Sri Lankan Military run "Rape Camps", where Tamil women are being held as sex slaves. There are over 90 thousand Tamil war widows and thousands of Tamils, including babies, have disappeared due the conflict.According to this UN report, the killings and other abuses that took place amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity. Independent experts believe that there are elements of these abuses that constitute an act of genocide.Members of the Sri Lankan security forces are almost exclusively from the Sinhalese community and the victims are all from the Tamil community. A Buddhist Monk shot and killed a Sri Lankan Prime Minister 1959 for having talks with Tamils.Tamils overwhelmingly voted in a Parliamentary election in 1977 to establish an independent and sovereign country called Tamil Eelam. This Parliamentary election was conducted by the Sri Lankan Government.ABOUT TRANSNATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF TAMIL EELAM (TGTE):The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world. It’s based on the principles of nationhood, homeland and self-determination. TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009.TGTE thrice held internationally supervised elections among Tamils around the world to elect 132 Members of Parliament. It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate and also a Cabinet.TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamils through peaceful, democratic, and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means.TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account. TGTE calls for a referendum to decide the political future of Tamils.The Prime Minister of TGTE is Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, a New York based lawyer.Twitter: @TGTE_PMOEmail: pmo@tgte.orgFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/TGTE.Secretariat/ Web: www.tgte-us.org Web: www.tgte.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.