State Secretary assesses prisoner situation

Luena, ANGOLA, October 20 - The Secretary of State for Human Rights and Citizenship, Ana Celeste Januário, Saturday in Luena, expressed concern after noticing that out of more than 300 detainees held at the local prison, mostly are young people. ,

The government official who was speaking to the press while assessing the two-day working visit to Moxico said that these young people, with their strength and wisdom, can contribute directly to the development process of the province, and of the country in general.

She believes that prisoners in the Moxico County Jail live in this place for lack of appropriate measures by their families or parents from an early age.

The lawyer also suggested work focused on youth and families, stimulating occupation mechanisms, especially in young people, whether recreational, sports, academic and professional.

