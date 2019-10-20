President calls for everyone's commitment to social welfare

Cuito, ANGOLA, October 20 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Saturday, in the city of Cuito (Bié), appealed for the commitment of society in the tasks that contribute to the economic and social development of the country.,

The Head of Government spoke at a meeting with members of the Provincial Auscultation Council, in compliance with the work agenda he has been developing since Friday in the province of Bié.

"We must all strive to get out of the situation of poverty in which the vast majority of Angolans find themselves," said the President, for whom Angolans must produce more and not rely solely on the state.

João Lourenço answered some concerns raised by the members of the Provincial Council of Auscultation of the Community, regarding housing, reintegration, social assistance, vocational training, women's empowerment and employment.

With regard to housing, João Lourenço stressed that, in addition to the state effort in the construction of centralities, there must also be self-construction.

He noted that this task involves the intervention of the private sector to promote the housing business, "because the state alone will not be able to solve the problem."

Meanwhile, chief Manuel Estuque asked the head of government to institute a salary for the traditional authorities because the allowance does not correspond to the current standard of living.

In response, President João Lourenço recalled that the attribution of a salary follows an employment relationship, which is not the case with traditional authorities.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.