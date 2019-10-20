Head of State back from Bie province

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 20 - The Angolan President, João Lourenço, returned Saturday evening, to Luanda from the central province of Bié, where he paid a two-day working visit, aiming to boost resolution of the region main problems, specifically in economic and social domain.,

At the Luanda Air Base, the Head of State was welcomed by the Vice-President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, the members of the Government and his Cabinet staff.

During his stay in Bié province, João Lourenço started working in the municipality of Cuemba, before heading to Cuito city, the province capital, where he reopened the “Joaquim Kapango” airport and paid tribute to Cuito resistance martyrs.

He inaugurated as well the second phase of the water supply system for Cuito city, had a meeting with the members of the Provincial Community Auscultation Council, as well as an interactive meeting with young people.

Situated in central region of Angola, Bié has a territorial extension of 72,000 square meters and 1.6 million inhabitants. It borders with the provinces of Cuanza Sul, Malanje, Lunda Sul, Moxico, Cuando Cubango, Huíla and Huambo.

In the province of Bié is born Angola's exclusively and largest river, the Kwanza river, with a course of 960 kilometers.

