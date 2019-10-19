Bié governor calls for manufacturing industries

Cuemba, ANGOLA, October 19 - The provincial governor of Bié, Pereira Alfredo, Friday, in Cuemba, stressed the need for installation of manufacturing industries of agricultural products, to leverage the economic and social development in the region.,

Pereira Alfredo was speaking at the opening of meeting of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, with the members of the provincial government, during the two-day working visit of the Angolan Head of State to central Bié province.

He said that the installation of rice, coffee and wheat husking industries, traditional products in Cuemba and Cuito municipalities, could stimulate the increase of production, whose current estimate the governor did not advance.

The provincial governor also requested the purchase of heavy machinery to be used for clearing agricultural fields in the country central province of Bié.

He also stressed the need for the recovery of three irrigated perimeters in the region, as well as the start-up of the Andulo Rural Park, whose foundation stone has already been laid in previous years.

At the meeting with the President João Lourenço, the governor requested the recovery of the infrastructure destroyed during the armed conflict that plagued the country.

The governor Pereira Alfredo also mentioned some ongoing works in the province, focusing on the restriction of four ravines in Cuito Cathedral (Catholic Church) and the second phase of the construction of 398 houses in Novo Horizonte Complex.

He wished as well to see fulfilled the maintenance of the National Road number 250 (Cuito-Chinguar) and EN 140 (Andulo-Calussinga).

