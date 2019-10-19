MPLA approves visits to drought-affected provinces

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 19 - The MPLA Political Bureau Secretariat approved last Friday, an aid visit and verification plan to the provinces of Cunene, Cuando Cubango, Huíla and Namibe, under the parties program to fight drought.,

The approval was made during the 9th Ordinary Meeting presided by the party's vice-president, Luísa Damião, according to a communiqué made available to ANGOP Friday.

At the same meeting, the party officials also approved the plan and the structure of the 3rd Political Journeys to be held next November in Cabinda and the commemoration program of National Independence Day (11 November).

The Secretariat of the Political Bureau praised the adaptation of the new JMPLA Secretariat to the present and future challenges, by the way, welcoming the increased number of women in its composition.

During the meeting, a reflection was done regarding the situation of the Former Combatants and Veterans of the mother, taking into account the creation of the necessary material and moral conditions to dignify the Nation freedom struggle heroes.

