President pays tribute to Cuito resistance martyrs

Cuito, ANGOLA, October 19 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, (Saturday), paid homage to the nearly 7,000 martyrs of Cuito resistance (Bié), buried in the Monument Cemetery.,

Speaking to the press, after laying down a wreath, the visibly moved head of state said that this was a moment of deep reflection so that history would not be repeated.

“The commitment we make every time we come to this place is to make sure that history doesn't repeat itself. Therefore, what has passed is what we must mobilize the population for the challenges of the future, focusing on development, ”he said.

João Lourenço reaffirmed his desire to keep Cuito as “City of Forgiveness”, a commitment made in the 2017 election campaign.

In the Martyrs of Cuto cemetery, located in Cunje commune, seven kilometers north of Cuito, are buried close to seven thousand bodies, which had been buried in improper places, such as gardens and backyards, due to the 1992 post-election war.

Built to allow witnessing to new generations to pass on the events that led to the deaths of thousands of Angolans in the 1990s, the cemetery occupies an area of 75,000 square meters.

It has three support houses, a chapel, administrative house and a museum that contains some artifacts found near the bodies, namely portraits, documents and remnants of material used during the war.

