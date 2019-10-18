THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2019

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210 MONDAY, OCTOBER 21, 2019 On Monday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m. Suspensions (4 bills) H.R. 4406 – Small Business Development Centers Improvement Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Golden – Small Business) H.R. 4405 – Women’s Business Centers Improvements Act of 2019 (Rep. Davids – Small Business) H.R. 4407 – SCORE for Small Business Act of 2019 (Rep. Hern – Small Business) H.R. 4387 – To establish Growth Accelerator Fund Competition within the Small Business Administration, and for other purposes (Rep. Espaillat – Small Business) TUESDAY, OCTOBER 22, 2019 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK On Tuesday and Wednesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Thursday and Friday, no votes are expected in the House. Suspensions (8 bills) H.R. 835 – Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Jackson-Lee – Judiciary) H.R. 2426 – CASE Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Jeffries – Judiciary) S. 693 – National POW/MIA Flag Act (Sen. Warren – Judiciary) H.R. 724 – PACT Act (Rep. Deutch – Judiciary) H.R. 1123 – Divisional Realignment for the Eastern District of Arkansas Act of 2019 (Rep. Crawford – Judiciary) H.R. 598 – Georgia Support Act, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Foreign Affairs) H.Res. 552 – Calling on the Government of the Russian Federation to provide evidence of wrongdoing or to release United States citizen Paul Whelan (Rep. Stevens – Foreign Affairs) H.Con.Res. 32 – Expressing the sense of Congress regarding the execution-style murders of United States citizens Ylli, Agron, and Mehmet Bytyqi in the Republic of Serbia in July 1999 (Rep. Zeldin – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 2513 – Corporate Transparency Act of 2019 (Rep. Carolyn Maloney – Financial Services) (Subject to a Rule) H.Res. __ – Opposing President Trump’s decision to hold the 2020 G7 Summit at his Trump National Doral golf resort, and rejecting his practice of accepting foreign government Emoluments without obtaining Congress’ affirmative consent, and for other purposes (Subject to a Rule) H.R. 4617 – SHIELD Act (Rep. Lofgren – House Administration) (Subject to a Rule) Additional Legislative Items Are Possible