Nozomi Networks Hosts Italian President Sergio Mattarella at US Headquarters

/EIN News/ -- Co-Founders Andrea Carcano and Moreno Carullo Recognized for Italian Cybersecurity Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nozomi Networks Inc. , the leader in OT and IoT security, announced it was honored today with a special visit from Italian President Sergio Mattarella . President Mattarella and a delegation of Italian business leaders and diplomates are in San Francisco today to advance a rising movement in Italy-US innovation and commerce.

The reception this morning, hosted at Nozomi Networks’ US headquarters, is part of President Mattarella’s visit to the US which has included meetings with President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as well as an Italy-US Innovation Forum at Stanford University.

During his visit to Nozomi Networks, President Mattarella praised Nozomi Networks Co-Founders and Italian natives Andrea Carcano and Moreno Carullo for delivering critical innovations in global cybersecurity. Their pioneering work applying artificial intelligence to industrial cybersecurity has facilitated digital transformation in key companies around the globe. His visit recognizes an important new generation of Italian innovation and international influence.

“It’s been quite a journey for my studies at university to today,” said Nozomi Networks Co-founder Andrea Carcano. “It’s an honor to be recognized by President Mattarella as an example of the global power of Italian entrepreneurship and engineering. In only a few short years, we’ve built a successful cybersecurity company with a strong global presence, and for Moreno and me, our Italian roots will always be an important part of our success.”

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks is accelerating the pace of digital transformation by pioneering innovation for OT and IoT security and visibility. Leading the industry, we make it possible to tackle escalating cyber risks in a converging world of IT and OT. In a single solution, Nozomi Networks delivers network visibility, threat detection and insight to thousands of the largest critical infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation and other industrial sites around the world. www.nozominetworks.com

Press Contacts:

Jil Backstrom

jil.backstrom@nozominetworks.com - 303.913.1650

Follow the Nozomi Networks Blog

Follow @nozominetworks on Twitter

Visit and follow the Nozomi Networks Corporate Page on LinkedIn

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/26b23a88-7e28-47c3-ba3e-f84641989078

Nozomi Networks Hosts Italian President Sergio Mattarella at US Headquarters Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella meets with Nozomi Networks Co-founders Andrea Carcano and Moreno Carullo during a Friday visit to Nozomi Networks US Headquarters in San Francisco.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.