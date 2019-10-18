CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MTCH and VSLR: The Brualdi Law Firm, P.C. Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brualdi Law Firm, P.C. reminds shareholders of these recently commenced class action lawsuits on behalf of investors of MTCH and VSLR. If you purchased shares in any of these companies during the class periods below, and suffered losses in excess of $50,000, please contact David Titus at (212) 952-0602 if interested in acting as lead plaintiff for either of these cases.



You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. In general, the lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from its investments during the Class Period. You do not need to seek appointment as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Match Group, Inc. (MTCH)

Class period: Aug 06, 2019 through Sep 25, 2019, inclusive

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about Match's business, operations, and prospects. The complaint alleges that, as a result, Match’s securities traded at artificially inflated prices during the class period, and that members of the purported class purchased or otherwise acquired Match’s securities relying upon the integrity of the market price of the Company’s securities and market information relating to Match, and were damaged thereby.

Vivint Solar, Inc. (VSLR)

Class period: March 5, 2019 through September 26, 2019, inclusive

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. The complaint alleges that, as a result, purported class members have suffered significant losses and damages.

If you have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact The Brualdi Law Firm, P.C. at the contact information below.

Attorney Advertising. Prior Results Do Not Guarantee A Similar Outcome.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Richard B. Brualdi, rbrualdi@brualdilawfirm,.com

Gaitri Boodhoo, gboodhoo@brualdlawfirm.com

David Titus, dtitus@brualdilawfirm.com

The Brualdi Law Firm, P.C.

Telephone: (212) 952-0602

Website: www.brualdilawfirm.com



