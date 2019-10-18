Prairie Greens Expansion and Grand Opening Event

/EIN News/ -- Denver, CO, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YES Communities, one of the nation's largest owner’s and operator’s of manufactured housing communities, announced today an expansion to the Prairie Greens community in Frederick, Colorado. The announcement was made with a community celebration that featured family activities and local officials.

Prairie Greens is an affordable housing community that includes just under 300 modular-built homes. The expansion will add almost 70 homes to the community.

Frederick Mayor Pro Tem Laura Brown, kicked off the expansion and community celebration along with Karen Hamilton, COO of YES Communities. Also in attendance, were local city council members and business officials. Guests and residents enjoyed food by Georgia Boys BBQ Company, live music by KXBG BIG 97.9 Country, giveaways, and two guests received a big screen 55-inch television through a raffle.

“This was a good day for Frederick and we are pleased to welcome this addition to Prairie Greens because Prairie Greens itself is a vibrant and valuable part of our community and we welcome them”, said The Honorable Mayor Pro Tem of Frederick, Laura Brown.

The first four new homes to the expansion were open for tours throughout the event. The community’s new homes are competitive for the area, priced just under $250,000, yet include features such as, a spacious master suite, stainless-steel appliances and a 95% high-efficiency gas furnace. Prairie Greens also has an outdoor heated pool, clubhouse and 24/7 fitness facility the residents enjoy.

“We continuously hear from our Prairie Greens residents that the neighborhood is a wonderful place to live. It’s close-knit and the residents form clubs and socialize every day of the week,” said Karen Hamilton, YES Communities Chief Operating Officer. “Prairie Greens is a great example of the community spirit we aim to build all over the country – where residents can walk alongside of each other and experience life together. Life is full in our communities.”

About YES Communities

YES Communities is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of manufactured housing communities, with 215 communities across 18 states comprising over 56,000 residential home sites. Based in Denver, YES has been recognized as the Manufactured Housing Institute's "Community Operator of the Year" for the last ten consecutive years. For more information, please visit http://www.prairiegreensliving.com

