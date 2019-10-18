Chemung Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2019 Net Income of $2.0 Million, or $0.40 per Share

/EIN News/ -- ELMIRA, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemung Financial Corporation (the “Corporation”) (Nasdaq: CHMG), the parent company of Chemung Canal Trust Company (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $2.0 million, or $0.40 per share, for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $6.9 million, or $1.43 per share, for the third quarter of 2018. The primary reason for the decrease in net income for the third quarter of 2019 as compared to the same period in the prior year was an increase in the provision for loan losses attributed to a specific impairment of $4.2 million related to the previously disclosed participation interest in a commercial credit.



Anders M. Tomson, Chemung Financial Corporation CEO, stated:

“The results for the 3rd quarter were materially impacted by the $4.2 million participation loan impairment highlighted in our 8-K dated September 12, 2019. We continue to work with law enforcement and the lead bank in an attempt to seek recovery from the borrower. The net results for the quarter overshadow our strong core earnings performance. Net interest income for the third quarter increased from the prior quarter and our interest margin remains strong at 3.63%, reflective of our low 60 basis point cost of interest bearing deposits. Our efficiency ratio improved from the second quarter, as did our non-interest expense to average assets ratio. While we are all disappointed in our credit events this year, we believe that they are not a reflection of the overall quality of our loan portfolio. We remain laser focused on our longer term tactical and strategic plan and committed to our high touch community banking service model while continuing to grow tangible book value per share and capital.“

Third Quarter Highlights1:

Total shareholders’ equity increased $17.0 million, or 9.9%.



Tangible book value per share increased to $32.69.



Dividends declared during the second quarter remained at $0.26 per share.

1 Balance sheet comparisons are calculated for June 30, 2019 versus December 31, 2018.



3rd Quarter 2019 vs 3rd Quarter 2018

Net Interest Income:

Net interest income increased by less than $0.1 million, or 0.4%, to $15.1 million for the current quarter compared to the same period in the prior year, due primarily to an increase of $0.7 million in interest and dividend income and a decrease of $0.2 million in interest expense on borrowed funds, offset by a $0.6 million increase in total interest expense. Interest and fees from loans increased $0.1 million, interest from taxable securities increased $0.1 million, and interest from interest-earning deposits increased $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2019 as compared to the same period in the prior year. Interest expense on deposits increased $0.8 million, while interest expense on borrowed funds decreased $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2019 when compared to the same period in the prior year. Fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.63% in the third quarter of 2019, compared with 3.71% for the same period in the prior year. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased 7 basis points, while the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 22 basis points, compared to the same period in the prior year. Average interest-earning assets increased $40.7 million, compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in interest and dividend income for the current quarter can be mostly attributed to average annualized yield increases of 12 basis points on commercial loans, 25 basis points on consumer loans, and 23 basis points on taxable securities, due to rising interest rates, along with a $74.1 million increase in the average balance of interest-earning deposits, compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in interest expense for the current quarter can be mostly attributed to an increase in interest rates on average interest-bearing deposits, including promotional rates on time deposits, offset by a $29.1 million decrease in the average balance of FHLB advances, other debt and repurchase agreements.

Non-Interest Income:

Non-interest income for the current quarter was $5.0 million compared with $7.4 million for the same period in the prior year, a decrease of $2.4 million, or 32.9%. The decrease can be mostly attributed to a decrease of $2.2 million in the change in fair value of equity investments. The decrease was due primarily to an increase in the fair value of Visa Class B shares in the third quarter of 2018, which were then subsequently sold during the third quarter of 2018.

Non-Interest Expense:

Non-interest expense for the current quarter was $13.5 million compared with $13.4 million for the same period in the prior year, an increase of $0.1 million, or 0.7%. The increase can be mostly attributed to increases of $0.2 million in salaries and wages, $0.2 million in pension and other employee benefits, $0.1 million in furniture and equipment expenses, and a $0.3 million reduced credit in other components of net periodic pension and post-retirement benefits, offset by decreases of $0.2 million in net occupancy expense, and $0.3 million in FDIC insurance expense. The increase in salaries and wages can be mostly attributed to annual merit increases. The increase in pension and other employee benefits was due to increased health care costs. The increase in furniture and equipment expenses was due to the timing of various projects. The decrease in net occupancy expense was due primarily to the closure of two branches in 2019. The decrease in FDIC insurance expense was primarily due to the receipt of a $0.2 million credit related to the Deposit Insurance Fund’s (DIF) minimum reserve ratio assessment.

Income Tax Expense:

Income tax expense for the current quarter was $0.2 million compared with $1.8 million for the same period in the prior year. The decrease in income tax expense was due primarily to a decrease of $6.6 million in income before income tax expense for the third quarter of 2019 as compared to the same period in the prior year. The effective income tax rate decreased from 20.6% for the third quarter of 2018 to 8.3% for the third quarter of 2019.

3rd Quarter 2019 vs 2nd Quarter 2019

Net Interest Income:

Net interest income increased by less than $0.1 million, or 0.3%, to $15.1 million compared to the prior quarter. Interest and fees from loans increased $0.1 million and interest and dividend income from investment securities increased $0.1 million. Interest expense on deposits increased $0.1 million due primarily to an increase of $14.5 million in the average balance of time deposits, along with a seven basis points increase in the average cost of time deposits due to promotional rates on time deposits. Fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.63% in the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of six basis points compared with 3.69% for the prior quarter. Average interest-earning assets increased $11.6 million in the third quarter of 2019, while the average yield on interest-earning assets decreased four basis points compared to the prior quarter. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased three basis points in the third quarter of 2019, compared to the prior quarter.

Non-Interest Income:

Non-interest income for the current quarter was $5.0 million compared with $5.1 million for the prior quarter, a decrease of $0.1 million, or 2.6%. The decrease in non-interest income was due primarily to a $0.2 million decrease in WMG fee income. The decrease in WMG fee income can be mostly attributed to a decrease in fees from terminating trusts and a decrease in tax preparation fees.

Non-Interest Expense:

Non-interest expense for the current quarter was $13.5 million compared with $13.8 million for the prior quarter, a decrease of $0.3 million, or 2.2%. The decrease can be mostly attributed to decreases of $0.2 million in FDIC insurance expense and $0.2 million in other non-interest expense, offset by an increase of $0.1 million in furniture and equipment expense. The decrease in FDIC insurance expense was primarily due to the receipt of a $0.2 million credit related to the Deposit Insurance Fund’s (DIF) minimum reserve ratio assessment. The decrease in other non-interest expense can be mostly attributed to a decrease in bank sponsorships of $0.1 million compared to the prior quarter. The increase in furniture and equipment expense was related to the timing of various projects.

Income Tax Expense:

Income tax expense for the current quarter was $0.2 million compared with $1.2 million for the prior quarter, a decrease of $1.1 million, or 85.7%. The decrease in income tax expense can be attributed to a $4.1 million decrease in income before income tax expense for the third quarter of 2019, when compared to the prior quarter. The effective income tax rate decreased from 19.8% for the second quarter of 2019 to 8.3% for the third quarter of 2019.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans totaled $23.5 million at September 30, 2019, or 1.80% of total loans, compared with $12.3 million at December 31, 2018, or 0.93% of total loans. Non-performing assets, which are comprised of non-performing loans and other real estate owned, were $23.7 million, or 1.32% of total assets, at September 30, 2019, compared with $12.8 million, or 0.73% of total assets, at December 31, 2018. The increase in non-performing loans can be mostly attributed to two commercial mortgage relationships and one participating interest in a commercial credit, offset by decreases in the non-performing residential mortgage and consumer loan portfolios.

Management performs an ongoing assessment of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses based upon a number of factors including an analysis of historical loss factors, collateral evaluations, recent charge-off experience, credit quality of the loan portfolio, current economic conditions and loan growth. Based on this analysis, the provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2019 was $4.4 million, an increase of $4.1 million compared with the same period in the prior year. The increase in the provision for loan losses can be mostly attributed to a specific impairment of $4.2 million related to the aforementioned participating interest in a commercial credit. Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2019 were $0.2 million, compared with $0.3 million for the third quarter of 2018.

The allowance for loan losses was $23.9 million at September 30, 2019 compared with $18.9 million at December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses was 101.94% of non-performing loans at September 30, 2019 compared with 154.59% at December 31, 2018. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.83% at September 30, 2019 compared with 1.44% at December 31, 2018.

Balance Sheet Activity

Total assets were $1.794 billion at September 30, 2019 compared with $1.755 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of $38.3 million, or 2.2%. The increase can be mostly attributed to increases of $16.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, $25.3 million in securities available for sale, and $8.1 million in operating lease right-to-use assets related to the adoption of ASU No. 2016-02 Leases (“Topic 842”) as of January 1, 2019, offset by decreases of $10.2 million in total loans, net, and $2.0 million in premises and equipment, net.

The increase in cash and cash equivalents was due to changes in securities, loans, deposits, and borrowings. The decrease in total loans, net, can be mostly attributed to decreases of $9.9 million in commercial mortgages, $12.9 million in indirect consumer loans, $8.4 million in other consumer loans, and a $5.0 million increase in the allowance for loan losses, offset by increases of $24.6 million in commercial and agriculture loans and $1.3 million in residential mortgages. The increase in securities available for sale can be mostly attributed to purchases in the amount of $67.6 million, offset by $15.2 million in sales of mortgage-backed and municipal securities, along with maturities and paydowns.

Total liabilities were $1.612 billion at September 30, 2019 compared with $1.590 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of $21.3 million or 1.3%. The increase in total liabilities can be mostly attributed to increases of $7.3 million in total deposits, $8.1 million in operating lease liabilities related to the January 1, 2019 adoption of Topic 842, and $6.0 million in accrued interest payable and other liabilities. The increase in deposits from $1.569 billion at December 31, 2018 to $1.577 billion at September 30, 2019 can be mostly attributed to an increase of $28.6 million in interest-bearing demand deposits and $19.6 million of time deposits, offset by decreases of $27.8 million in money market accounts and $11.8 million in non-interest bearing demand deposits. The decreases in non-interest-bearing demand deposit and money market accounts can be mostly attributed to an outflow of commercial deposits.

Total shareholders’ equity was $182.0 million at September 30, 2019 compared with $165.0 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of $17.0 million, or 9.9%. The increase in retained earnings of $7.6 million can be mostly attributed to earnings of $11.4 million, offset by $3.8 million in dividends declared. The decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $8.1 million can be mostly attributed to the increase in the fair market value of the securities portfolio. Also, treasury stock decreased $0.6 million, due to the issuance of shares to the Corporation’s employee benefit stock plans and directors’ stock plans.

The total equity to total assets ratio was 10.15% at September 30, 2019 compared with 9.40% at December 31, 2018. The tangible equity to tangible assets ratio was 9.00% at September 30, 2019 compared with 8.19% at December 31, 2018. Book value per share increased to $37.35 at September 30, 2019 from $33.99 at December 31, 2018. As of September 30, 2019, the Bank’s capital ratios were in excess of those required to be considered well-capitalized under the regulatory framework for prompt corrective action.

Other Items

The market value of total assets under management or administration in our Wealth Management Group was $1.863 billion at September 30, 2019, including $301.3 million of assets under management or administration for the Corporation, compared to $1.768 billion at December 31, 2018, including $283.0 million of assets under management or administration for the Corporation, an increase of $94.4 million, or 5.3%. The increase in total assets under management or administration can be mostly attributed to increases in the market value of total assets.

About Chemung Financial Corporation

Chemung Financial Corporation is a $1.8 billion financial services holding company headquartered in Elmira, New York and operates 33 retail offices through its principal subsidiary, Chemung Canal Trust Company, a full service community bank with trust powers. Established in 1833, Chemung Canal Trust Company is the oldest locally-owned and managed community bank in New York State. Chemung Financial Corporation is also the parent of CFS Group, Inc., a financial services subsidiary offering non-traditional services including mutual funds, annuities, brokerage services, tax preparation services and insurance, and Chemung Risk Management, Inc., a captive insurance company based in the State of Nevada.

This press release may be found at: www.chemungcanal.com under Investor Relations.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Corporation intends its forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in this press release. All statements regarding the Corporation's expected financial position and operating results, the Corporation's business strategy, the Corporation's financial plans, forecasted demographic and economic trends relating to the Corporation's industry and similar matters are forward-looking statements. These statements can sometimes be identified by the Corporation's use of forward-looking words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," or "intend." The Corporation cannot promise that its expectations in such forward-looking statements will turn out to be correct. The Corporation's actual results could be materially different from expectations because of various factors, including changes in economic conditions or interest rates, credit risk, difficulties in managing the Corporation’s growth, competition, changes in law or the regulatory environment, including the Dodd-Frank Act, and changes in general business and economic trends. Information concerning these and other factors can be found in the Corporation’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K. These filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, on the Corporation's website at http://www.chemungcanal.com or upon request from the Corporate Secretary at (607) 737-3746. Except as otherwise required by law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further information contact:

Karl F. Krebs, EVP and CFO

kkrebs@chemungcanal.com

Phone: 607-737-3714

Chemung Financial Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, (in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from financial institutions $ 36,497 $ 32,622 $ 28,153 $ 33,040 $ 31,831 Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions 109,801 83,838 97,657 96,932 82,081 Total cash and cash equivalents 146,298 116,460 125,810 129,972 113,912 Equity investments 2,065 2,079 2,032 1,909 1,987 Securities available for sale 267,529 269,286 266,721 242,258 246,473 Securities held to maturity 3,420 4,090 3,861 4,875 4,203 FHLB and FRB stocks, at cost 3,091 3,091 3,143 3,138 3,138 Total investment securities 274,040 276,467 273,725 250,271 253,814 Commercial 878,703 855,298 862,597 864,024 857,954 Mortgage 184,013 183,835 181,428 182,724 188,636 Consumer 243,922 249,238 255,012 265,158 274,048 Loans, net of deferred loan fees 1,306,638 1,288,371 1,299,037 1,311,906 1,320,638 Allowance for loan losses (23,923 ) (19,656 ) (19,745 ) (18,944 ) (19,635 ) Loans, net 1,282,715 1,268,715 1,279,292 1,292,962 1,301,003 Loans held for sale 1,313 624 658 502 1,715 Premises and equipment, net 22,962 23,605 24,279 24,980 25,514 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,051 8,220 8,391 - - Goodwill 21,824 21,824 21,824 21,824 21,824 Other intangible assets, net 886 1,037 1,188 1,351 1,527 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 33,489 33,966 32,373 31,572 32,568 Total assets $ 1,793,643 $ 1,752,997 $ 1,769,572 $ 1,755,343 $ 1,753,864 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 472,600 $ 451,985 $ 462,000 $ 484,433 $ 469,887 Interest-bearing demand deposits 208,222 188,843 187,834 179,603 211,099 Money market accounts 510,194 505,084 540,476 537,948 532,489 Savings deposits 215,665 217,434 219,199 217,027 217,621 Time deposits 169,825 177,792 156,993 150,226 144,901 Total deposits 1,576,506 1,541,138 1,566,502 1,569,237 1,575,997 FHLB advances and other debt 4,140 4,195 4,250 4,304 4,358 Operating lease liabilities 8,125 8,250 8,399 - - Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 22,828 21,027 18,887 16,773 17,010 Total liabilities 1,611,599 1,574,610 1,598,038 1,590,314 1,597,365 Shareholders' equity Common stock 53 53 53 53 53 Additional-paid-in capital 46,464 46,284 46,174 45,820 46,006 Retained earnings 150,759 150,063 146,340 143,129 138,654 Treasury stock, at cost (11,956 ) (12,062 ) (12,191 ) (12,562 ) (12,927 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,276 ) (5,951 ) (8,842 ) (11,411 ) (15,287 ) Total shareholders' equity 182,044 178,387 171,534 165,029 156,499 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,793,643 $ 1,752,997 $ 1,769,572 $ 1,755,343 $ 1,753,864 Period-end shares outstanding 4,874 4,868 4,863 4,855 4,837





Chemung Financial Corporation Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, Percent September 30, Percent (in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 14,664 $ 14,580 0.6 $ 43,723 $ 42,930 1.8 Taxable securities 1,349 1,200 12.4 3,825 3,753 1.9 Tax exempt securities 293 272 7.7 872 875 (0.3 ) Interest-earning deposits 502 84 497.6 1,735 116 1395.7 Total interest and dividend income 16,808 16,136 4.2 50,155 47,674 5.2 Interest expense: Deposits 1,629 858 89.9 4,634 1,967 135.6 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - - N/M - 137 (100.0 ) Borrowed funds 37 199 (81.4 ) 111 574 (80.7 ) Total interest expense 1,666 1,057 57.6 4,745 2,678 77.2 Net interest income 15,142 15,079 0.4 45,410 44,996 0.9 Provision for loan losses 4,441 300 1380.3 5,684 3,371 68.6 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 10,701 14,779 (27.6 ) 39,726 41,625 (4.6 ) Non-interest income: Wealth management group fee income 2,315 2,406 (3.8 ) 7,115 7,095 0.3 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,141 1,231 (7.3 ) 3,330 3,539 (5.9 ) Interchange revenue from debit card transactions 1,058 982 7.7 3,113 3,013 3.3 Net gains on securities transactions - - N/M 19 - N/M Change in fair value of equity investments (10 ) 2,141 (100.5 ) 106 2,165 (95.1 ) Net gains on sales of loans held for sale 69 79 (12.7 ) 146 184 (20.7 ) Net gains (losses) on sales of other real estate owned (1 ) 123 N/M (87 ) 119 N/M Income from bank owned life insurance 17 17 0.0 48 50 (4.0 ) Other 367 402 (8.7 ) 1,177 2,016 (41.6 ) Total non-interest income 4,956 7,381 (32.9 ) 14,967 18,181 (17.7 ) Non-interest expense: Salaries and wages 5,874 5,691 3.2 17,375 16,969 2.4 Pension and other employee benefits 1,470 1,262 16.5 4,488 4,438 1.1 Other components of net periodic pension and postretirement benefits (141 ) (408 ) N/M (423 ) (1,224 ) N/M Net occupancy 1,424 1,671 (14.8 ) 4,469 4,922 (9.2 ) Furniture and equipment 717 581 23.4 1,840 1,941 (5.2 ) Data processing 1,818 1,782 2.0 5,418 5,288 2.5 Professional services 395 479 (17.5 ) 1,218 1,527 (20.2 ) Legal accruals and settlements - - N/M - 989 (100.0 ) Amortization of intangible assets 151 182 (17.0 ) 465 558 (16.7 ) Marketing and advertising 231 212 9.0 644 816 (21.1 ) Other real estate owned expense 9 83 (89.2 ) 80 321 (75.1 ) FDIC insurance (10 ) 263 (103.8 ) 476 881 (46.0 ) Loan expense 171 262 (34.7 ) 557 615 (9.4 ) Other 1,416 1,368 3.5 4,238 4,520 (6.2 ) Total non-interest expense 13,525 13,428 0.7 40,845 42,561 (4.0 ) Income before income tax expense 2,132 8,732 (75.6 ) 13,848 17,245 (19.7 ) Income tax expense 176 1,802 (90.2 ) 2,443 3,349 (27.1 ) Net income $ 1,956 $ 6,930 (71.8 ) $ 11,405 $ 13,896 (17.9 ) Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.40 $ 1.43 $ 2.34 $ 2.88 Cash dividends declared per share 0.26 0.26 0.78 0.78 Average basic and diluted shares outstanding 4,871 4,834 4,866 4,828 N/M - Not meaningful





Chemung Financial Corporation Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of or for the As of or for the Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Sept. 30, Sept. 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 2019 2018 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Interest income $ 16,808 $ 16,682 $ 16,665 $ 16,879 $ 16,136 $ 50,155 $ 47,674 Interest expense 1,666 1,581 1,498 1,395 1,057 4,745 2,678 Net interest income 15,142 15,101 15,167 15,484 15,079 45,410 44,996 Provision (credit) for loan losses 4,441 150 1,093 (218 ) 300 5,684 3,371 Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 10,701 14,951 14,074 15,702 14,779 39,726 41,625 Non-interest income 4,956 5,086 4,925 4,893 7,381 14,967 18,181 Non-interest expense 13,525 13,823 13,497 14,205 13,428 40,845 42,561 Income before income tax expense 2,132 6,214 5,502 6,390 8,732 13,848 17,245 Income tax expense 176 1,233 1,034 660 1,802 2,443 3,349 Net income $ 1,956 $ 4,981 $ 4,468 $ 5,730 $ 6,930 $ 11,405 $ 13,896 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.40 $ 1.02 $ 0.92 $ 1.18 $ 1.43 $ 2.34 $ 2.88 Average basic and diluted shares outstanding 4,871 4,866 4,860 4,843 4,834 4,866 4,828 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.44 % 1.15 % 1.03 % 1.29 % 1.61 % 0.87 % 1.09 % Return on average equity 4.29 % 11.51 % 10.83 % 14.29 % 17.81 % 8.76 % 12.22 % Return on average tangible equity (a) 4.91 % 13.27 % 12.56 % 16.74 % 21.01 % 10.09 % 14.47 % Efficiency ratio (unadjusted) (f) 67.30 % 68.47 % 67.18 % 69.71 % 59.79 % 67.65 % 67.37 % Efficiency ratio (adjusted) (a) (b) 66.21 % 67.44 % 66.04 % 68.49 % 64.72 % 66.56 % 66.80 % Non-interest expense to average assets 3.05 % 3.18 % 3.12 % 3.21 % 3.13 % 3.12 % 3.34 % Loans to deposits 82.88 % 83.60 % 82.93 % 83.60 % 83.80 % 82.88 % 83.80 % YIELDS / RATES - Fully Taxable Equivalent Yield on loans 4.50 % 4.54 % 4.54 % 4.54 % 4.36 % 4.53 % 4.34 % Yield on investments 2.36 % 2.41 % 2.42 % 2.16 % 2.18 % 2.39 % 2.20 % Yield on interest-earning assets 4.03 % 4.07 % 4.07 % 4.01 % 3.96 % 4.05 % 3.95 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.60 % 0.57 % 0.54 % 0.48 % 0.33 % 0.57 % 0.25 % Cost of borrowings 3.53 % 3.52 % 3.52 % 3.58 % 2.38 % 3.52 % 2.33 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.61 % 0.58 % 0.55 % 0.50 % 0.39 % 0.58 % 0.33 % Interest rate spread 3.42 % 3.49 % 3.52 % 3.51 % 3.57 % 3.47 % 3.62 % Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent 3.63 % 3.69 % 3.71 % 3.68 % 3.71 % 3.67 % 3.73 % CAPITAL Total equity to total assets at end of period 10.15 % 10.18 % 9.69 % 9.40 % 8.92 % 10.15 % 8.92 % Tangible equity to tangible assets at end of period (a) 9.00 % 8.99 % 8.50 % 8.19 % 7.69 % 9.00 % 7.69 % Book value per share $ 37.35 $ 36.64 $ 35.27 $ 33.99 $ 32.35 $ 37.35 $ 32.35 Tangible book value per share (a) 32.69 31.95 30.54 29.22 27.53 32.69 27.53 Period-end market value per share 42.00 48.34 46.93 41.31 42.43 42.00 42.43 Dividends declared per share 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.78 0.78 AVERAGE BALANCES Loans and loans held for sale (c) $ 1,295,167 $ 1,290,923 $ 1,296,200 $ 1,306,556 $ 1,330,071 $ 1,294,093 $ 1,324,610 Interest earning assets 1,665,793 1,654,156 1,671,063 1,680,269 1,625,132 1,664,188 1,624,830 Total assets 1,760,385 1,744,599 1,753,788 1,756,765 1,704,721 1,752,948 1,703,834 Deposits 1,545,858 1,539,739 1,565,371 1,576,629 1,501,082 1,550,251 1,495,111 Total equity 180,896 173,534 167,385 159,032 154,331 173,988 152,026 Tangible equity (a) 158,111 150,598 144,293 135,766 130,891 151,052 128,396 ASSET QUALITY Net charge-offs $ 174 $ 239 $ 292 $ 472 $ 310 $ 705 $ 4,897 Non-performing loans (d) 23,468 19,505 15,099 12,254 12,629 23,468 12,629 Non-performing assets (e) 23,679 19,719 15,304 12,828 13,356 23,679 13,356 Allowance for loan losses 23,923 19,656 19,745 18,944 19,635 23,923 19,635 Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.05 % 0.07 % 0.09 % 0.14 % 0.09 % 0.07 % 0.49 % Non-performing loans to total loans 1.80 % 1.51 % 1.16 % 0.93 % 0.96 % 1.80 % 0.96 % Non-performing assets to total assets 1.32 % 1.12 % 0.86 % 0.73 % 0.76 % 1.32 % 0.76 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.83 % 1.53 % 1.52 % 1.44 % 1.49 % 1.83 % 1.49 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 101.94 % 100.77 % 130.77 % 154.59 % 155.48 % 101.94 % 155.48 % (a) See the GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (b) Efficiency ratio (adjusted) is non-interest expense less amortization of intangible assets less legal reserve divided by the total of fully taxable equivalent net interest income plus non-interest income less net gains or losses on securities transactions. (c) Loans and loans held for sale do not reflect the allowance for loan losses. (d) Non-performing loans include non-accrual loans only. (e) Non-performing assets include non-performing loans plus other real estate owned. (f) Efficiency ratio (unadjusted) is non-interest expense divided by the total of net interest income plus non-interest income.





Chemung Financial Corporation Average Consolidated Balance Sheets & Net Interest Income Analysis and Rate/Volume Analysis of Net Interest Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2018 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019 vs. 2018 (in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield /

Rate Total

Change Due to

Volume Due to

Rate Interest earning assets: Commercial loans $ 864,923 $ 10,160 4.66 % $ 861,513 $ 9,868 4.54 % $ 292 $ 38 $ 254 Mortgage loans 184,090 1,788 3.85 % 191,493 1,824 3.78 % (36 ) (70 ) 34 Consumer loans 246,154 2,752 4.44 % 277,065 2,925 4.19 % (173 ) (340 ) 167 Taxable securities 234,075 1,350 2.29 % 231,340 1,201 2.06 % 149 14 135 Tax-exempt securities 46,945 357 3.02 % 48,226 333 2.74 % 24 (9 ) 33 Interest-earning deposits 89,606 502 2.22 % 15,495 84 2.15 % 418 415 3 Total interest earning assets 1,665,793 16,909 4.03 % 1,625,132 16,235 3.96 % 674 48 626 Non- interest earnings assets: Cash and due from banks 25,784 27,686 Other assets 88,841 71,782 Allowance for loan losses (20,033 ) (19,879 ) Total assets $ 1,760,385 $ 1,704,721 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 180,852 $ 170 0.37 % $ 147,340 $ 78 0.21 % 92 22 70 Savings and money market 724,451 794 0.43 % 745,235 513 0.27 % 281 (14 ) 295 Time deposits 178,107 665 1.48 % 144,037 267 0.74 % 398 76 322 FHLB advances, other debt and repurchase agreements 4,161 37 3.53 % 33,227 199 2.38 % (162 ) (228 ) 66 Total int.-bearing liabilities 1,087,571 1,666 0.61 % 1,069,839 1,057 0.39 % 609 (144 ) 753 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 462,448 464,470 Other liabilities 29,470 16,081 Total liabilities 1,579,489 1,550,390 Shareholders' equity 180,896 154,331 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,760,385 $ 1,704,721 Fully taxable equivalent net interest income 15,243 15,178 $ 65 $ 192 $ (127 ) Net interest rate spread (1) 3.42 % 3.57 % Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (2) 3.63 % 3.71 % Taxable equivalent adjustment (101 ) (99 ) Net interest income $ 15,142 $ 15,079 (1) Net interest rate spread is the difference in the average yield on interest-earning assets less the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin is the ratio of fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.





Chemung Financial Corporation Average Consolidated Balance Sheets & Net Interest Income Analysis and Rate/Volume Analysis of Net Interest Income (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2018 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 vs. 2018 (in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield /

Rate Total

Change Due to

Volume Due to

Rate Interest earning assets: Commercial loans $ 858,997 $ 30,184 4.70 % $ 853,832 $ 28,962 4.54 % $ 1,222 $ 179 $ 1,043 Mortgage loans 182,657 5,223 3.82 % 193,539 5,435 3.75 % (212 ) (311 ) 99 Consumer loans 252,439 8,425 4.46 % 277,239 8,643 4.17 % (218 ) (799 ) 581 Taxable securities 226,029 3,830 2.27 % 240,650 3,758 2.09 % 72 (239 ) 311 Tax-exempt securities 48,550 1,063 2.93 % 51,769 1,075 2.78 % (12 ) (69 ) 57 Interest-earning deposits 95,516 1,735 2.43 % 7,801 116 1.99 % 1,619 1,587 32 Total interest earning assets 1,664,188 50,460 4.05 % 1,624,830 47,989 3.95 % 2,471 348 2,123 Non-interest earnings assets: Cash and due from banks 25,860 27,358 Other assets 82,684 72,425 Allowance for loan losses (19,784 ) (20,779 ) Total assets $ 1,752,948 $ 1,703,834 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 186,327 $ 554 0.40 % $ 143,556 $ 141 0.13 % $ 413 $ 52 $ 361 Savings and money market 738,869 2,378 0.43 % 762,993 1,306 0.23 % 1,072 (42 ) 1,114 Time deposits 165,088 1,702 1.38 % 130,628 520 0.53 % 1,182 167 1,015 FHLB advances, other debt and repurchase agreements 4,214 111 3.52 % 40,778 711 2.33 % (600 ) (845 ) 245 Total int.-bearing liabilities 1,094,498 4,745 0.58 % 1,077,955 2,678 0.33 % 2,067 (668 ) 2,735 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 459,967 457,934 Other liabilities 24,495 15,919 Total liabilities 1,578,960 1,551,808 Shareholders' equity 173,988 152,026 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,752,948 $ 1,703,834 Fully taxable equivalent net interest income 45,715 45,311 $ 404 $ 1,016 $ (612 ) Net interest rate spread (1) 3.47 % 3.62 % Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (2) 3.67 % 3.73 % Taxable equivalent adjustment (305 ) (315 ) Net interest income $ 45,410 $ 44,996 (1) Net interest rate spread is the difference in the average yield on interest-earning assets less the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin is the ratio of fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Chemung Financial Corporation

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

The Corporation prepares its Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with GAAP. See the Corporation’s unaudited consolidated balance sheets and statements of income contained within this press release. That presentation provides the reader with an understanding of the Corporation’s results that can be tracked consistently from period-to-period and enables a comparison of the Corporation’s performance with other companies’ GAAP financial statements.

In addition to analyzing the Corporation’s results on a reported basis, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, because it believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information to investors about the underlying operational performance and trends of the Corporation and, therefore, facilitate a comparison of the Corporation with the performance of its competitors. Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Corporation may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

The SEC has adopted Regulation G, which applies to all public disclosures, including earnings releases, made by registered companies that contain “non-GAAP financial measures.” Under Regulation G, companies making public disclosures containing non-GAAP financial measures must also disclose, along with each non-GAAP financial measure, certain additional information, including a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the closest comparable GAAP financial measure and a statement of the Corporation’s reasons for utilizing the non-GAAP financial measure as part of its financial disclosures. The SEC has exempted from the definition of “non-GAAP financial measures” certain commonly used financial measures that are not based on GAAP. When these exempted measures are included in public disclosures, supplemental information is not required. The following measures used in this Report, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the SEC and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules, although we are unable to state with certainty that the SEC would so regard them.

Fully Taxable Equivalent Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income is commonly presented on a tax-equivalent basis. That is, to the extent that some component of the institution's net interest income, which is presented on a before-tax basis, is exempt from taxation (e.g., is received by the institution as a result of its holdings of state or municipal obligations), an amount equal to the tax benefit derived from that component is added to the actual before-tax net interest income total. This adjustment is considered helpful in comparing one financial institution's net interest income to that of other institutions or in analyzing any institution’s net interest income trend line over time, to correct any analytical distortion that might otherwise arise from the fact that financial institutions vary widely in the proportions of their portfolios that are invested in tax-exempt securities, and that even a single institution may significantly alter over time the proportion of its own portfolio that is invested in tax-exempt obligations. Moreover, net interest income is itself a component of a second financial measure commonly used by financial institutions, net interest margin, which is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets. For purposes of this measure as well, fully taxable equivalent net interest income is generally used by financial institutions, as opposed to actual net interest income, again to provide a better basis of comparison from institution to institution and to better demonstrate a single institution’s performance over time. The Corporation follows these practices.

As of or for the As of or for the Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Sept. 30, Sept. 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 2019 2018 NET INTEREST MARGIN - FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT Net interest income (GAAP) $ 15,142 $ 15,101 $ 15,167 $ 15,484 $ 15,079 $ 45,410 $ 44,996 Fully taxable equivalent adjustment 101 104 100 105 99 305 315 Fully taxable equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP) $ 15,243 $ 15,205 $ 15,267 $ 15,589 $ 15,178 $ 45,715 $ 45,311 Average interest-earning assets (GAAP) $ 1,665,793 $ 1,654,156 $ 1,671,063 $ 1,680,269 $ 1,625,132 $ 1,664,188 $ 1,624,830 Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.63 % 3.69 % 3.71 % 3.68 % 3.71 % 3.67 % 3.73 %

Efficiency Ratio

The unadjusted efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and non-interest income). The adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure which represents the Corporation’s ability to turn resources into revenue and is calculated as non-interest expense divided by total revenue (fully taxable equivalent net interest income and non-interest income), adjusted for one-time occurrences and amortization. This measure is meaningful to the Corporation, as well as investors and analysts, in assessing the Corporation’s productivity measured by the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.

As of or for the As of or for the Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Sept. 30, Sept. 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 2019 2018 EFFICIENCY RATIO Net interest income (GAAP) $ 15,142 $ 15,101 $ 15,167 $ 15,484 $ 15,079 $ 45,410 $ 44,996 Fully taxable equivalent adjustment 101 104 100 105 99 305 315 Fully taxable equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP) $ 15,243 $ 15,205 $ 15,267 $ 15,589 $ 15,178 $ 45,715 $ 45,311 Non-interest income (GAAP) $ 4,956 $ 5,086 $ 4,925 $ 4,893 $ 7,381 $ 14,967 $ 18,181 Less: changes in fair value of equity investments - - - - (2,093 ) - (2,093 ) Less: net (gains) losses on security transactions - (19 ) - - - (19 ) - Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP) $ 4,956 $ 5,067 $ 4,925 $ 4,893 $ 5,288 $ 14,948 $ 16,088 Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 13,525 $ 13,823 $ 13,497 $ 14,205 $ 13,428 $ 40,845 $ 42,561 Less: amortization of intangible assets (151 ) (151 ) (163 ) (176 ) (182 ) (465 ) (558 ) Less: legal reserve - - - - - - (989 ) Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 13,374 $ 13,672 $ 13,334 $ 14,029 $ 13,246 $ 40,380 $ 41,014 Efficiency ratio (unadjusted) 67.30 % 68.47 % 67.18 % 69.71 % 59.79 % 67.65 % 67.37 % Efficiency ratio (adjusted) 66.21 % 67.44 % 66.04 % 68.49 % 64.72 % 66.56 % 66.80 %

Tangible Equity and Tangible Assets (Period-End)

Tangible equity, tangible assets, and tangible book value per share are each non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible equity represents the Corporation’s stockholders’ equity, less goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible assets represents the Corporation’s total assets, less goodwill and other intangible assets. Tangible book value per share represents the Corporation’s tangible equity divided by common shares at period-end. These measures are meaningful to the Corporation, as well as investors and analysts, in assessing the Corporation’s use of equity.

As of or for the As of or for the Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Sept. 30, Sept. 30, (in thousands, except per share and ratio data) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 2019 2018 TANGIBLE EQUITY AND TANGIBLE ASSETS (PERIOD END) Total shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 182,044 $ 178,387 $ 171,534 $ 165,029 $ 156,499 $ 182,044 $ 156,499 Less: intangible assets (22,710 ) (22,861 ) (23,012 ) (23,175 ) (23,351 ) (22,710 ) (23,351 ) Tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 159,334 $ 155,526 $ 148,522 $ 141,854 $ 133,148 $ 159,334 $ 133,148 Total assets (GAAP) $ 1,793,643 $ 1,752,997 $ 1,769,572 $ 1,755,343 $ 1,753,864 $ 1,793,643 $ 1,753,864 Less: intangible assets (22,710 ) (22,861 ) (23,012 ) (23,175 ) (23,351 ) (22,710 ) (23,351 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 1,770,933 $ 1,730,136 $ 1,746,560 $ 1,732,168 $ 1,730,513 $ 1,770,933 $ 1,730,513 Total equity to total assets at end of period (GAAP) 10.15 % 10.18 % 9.69 % 9.40 % 8.92 % 10.15 % 8.92 % Book value per share (GAAP) $ 37.35 $ 36.64 $ 35.27 $ 33.99 $ 32.35 $ 37.35 $ 32.35 Tangible equity to tangible assets at end of period (non-GAAP) 9.00 % 8.99 % 8.50 % 8.19 % 7.69 % 9.00 % 7.69 % Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 32.69 $ 31.95 $ 30.54 $ 29.22 $ 27.53 $ 32.69 $ 27.53

Tangible Equity (Average)

Average tangible equity and return on average tangible equity are each non-GAAP financial measures. Average tangible equity represents the Corporation’s average stockholders’ equity, less average goodwill and intangible assets for the period. Return on average tangible equity measures the Corporation’s earnings as a percentage of average tangible equity. These measures are meaningful to the Corporation, as well as investors and analysts, in assessing the Corporation’s use of equity.

As of or for the As of or for the Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Sept. 30, Sept. 30, (in thousands, except ratio data) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 2019 2018 TANGIBLE EQUITY (AVERAGE) Total average shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 180,896 $ 173,534 $ 167,385 $ 159,032 $ 154,331 $ 173,988 $ 152,026 Less: average intangible assets (22,785 ) (22,936 ) (23,092 ) (23,266 ) (23,440 ) (22,936 ) (23,630 ) Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 158,111 $ 150,598 $ 144,293 $ 135,766 $ 130,891 $ 151,052 $ 128,396 Return on average equity (GAAP) 4.29 % 11.51 % 10.83 % 14.29 % 17.81 % 8.76 % 12.22 % Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 4.91 % 13.27 % 12.56 % 16.74 % 21.01 % 10.09 % 14.47 %





Adjustments for Certain Items of Income or Expense



In addition to disclosures of certain GAAP financial measures, including net income, EPS, ROA, and ROE, we may also provide comparative disclosures that adjust these GAAP financial measures for a particular period by removing from the calculation thereof the impact of certain transactions or other material items of income or expense occurring during the period, including certain nonrecurring items. The Corporation believes that the resulting non-GAAP financial measures may improve an understanding of its results of operations by separating out any such transactions or items that may have had a disproportionate positive or negative impact on the Corporation’s financial results during the particular period in question. In the Corporation’s presentation of any such non-GAAP (adjusted) financial measures not specifically discussed in the preceding paragraphs, the Corporation supplies the supplemental financial information and explanations required under Regulation G.

As of or for the As of or for the Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Sept. 30, Sept. 30, (in thousands, except per share and ratio data) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 2019 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME Reported net income (GAAP) $ 1,956 $ 4,981 $ 4,468 $ 5,730 $ 6,930 $ 11,405 $ 13,896 Net changes in fair value of investments (net of tax) - - - - (1,559 ) - (1,559 ) Net (gains) losses on security transactions (net of tax) - (14 ) - - - (14 ) - Legal reserve (net of tax) - - - - - - 737 Revaluation of net deferred tax asset - - - (445 ) - - - Net income (non-GAAP) $ 1,956 $ 4,967 $ 4,468 $ 5,285 $ 5,371 $ 11,391 $ 13,074 Average basic and diluted shares outstanding 4,871 4,866 4,860 4,843 4,834 4,866 4,828 Reported basic and diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.40 $ 1.02 $ 0.92 $ 1.18 $ 1.43 $ 2.34 $ 2.88 Reported return on average assets (GAAP) 0.44 % 1.15 % 1.03 % 1.29 % 1.61 % 0.87 % 1.09 % Reported return on average equity (GAAP) 4.29 % 11.51 % 10.83 % 14.29 % 17.81 % 8.76 % 12.22 % Basic and diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.40 $ 1.02 $ 0.92 $ 1.09 $ 1.11 $ 2.34 $ 2.71 Return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.44 % 1.14 % 1.03 % 1.19 % 1.25 % 0.87 % 1.03 % Return on average equity (non-GAAP) 4.29 % 11.48 % 10.83 % 13.18 % 13.81 % 8.75 % 11.50 %















