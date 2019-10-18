FDIC and Federal Reserve request information on use and impact of CAMELS ratings

In keeping with ongoing initiatives to increase transparency and improve efficiency, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and Federal Reserve Board are inviting public comment on their use of the Uniform Financial Institutions Rating System, also known as the CAMELS rating system.

The agencies seek comments on the consistency of ratings assigned under the CAMELS system. The agencies are also interested in comments concerning how they use CAMELS ratings in enforcement actions and in reviewing bank applications.

The agencies' outreach is on CAMELS ratings is consistent with their commitment to provide opportunities for public feedback on issues affecting supervised institutions.

Because comments will be made public, submitters should not include confidential rating and examination information. Comments will be accepted for 60 days after publication of the agencies' request for information in the Federal Register.