Green Stream Holdings Inc. (GSFI) Launches Green Rain Solar to serve as Company face for branding and marketing initiatives

/EIN News/ -- PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif., Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC: GSFI) a holding company of Green Stream Finance, Inc., a company that focuses on currently unmet markets in the solar energy space through its innovative proprietary solar product offerings, financed for customers via its public and private partnerships, announces today that all company efforts will be marketed through our flagship brand Green Rain Solar ( http://www.greenrainsolar.com ).



“Green Stream Holdings, Inc. is the public holding company and Green Stream Finance is the Company’s finance division. Green Rain Solar is the face of the Company’s initiatives in full and will be used toward brand enhancement as we move forward with strategies to exploit currently unmet markets in the solar energy space,” states GSFI President, Madeline Cammarata.

Green Stream is currently licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii. The Company’s next-generation solar greenhouses, constructed and managed by Green Rain Solar, LLC, a Nevada-based division of the Company utilize proprietary greenhouse technology and trademarked design developed by world-renowned architect Anthony Morali. Using customized red greenhouse glass and seamless solar panels.

In under-served and growing markets, Green Stream engages customers through simple leasing agreements of solar infrastructure, next-generation batteries, and PPAs (Purchase Power Agreements). Typically, the Company retains 80% of the customer’s savings, which are substantial. The Company is dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space.

Green Stream Finance, Inc. projects a net 8 percent cash on cash invested in leases and an additional average of 5 percent in fees for commercial projects. During the first year, the Company plans to place over $5,000,000 into the financing of Power Purchase Agreements with nonprofit and municipal organizations with a 12% return on investment by the sale of power to many school buildings in large districts in New York City, several of which have already expressed an interest in working with the Company.

About Green Stream Finance, Inc.

Green Stream Finance, Inc., a Wyoming-based corporation with satellite offices in Malibu, CA and New York, NY, is focused on exploiting currently unmet markets in the solar energy space, and is currently licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, and Canada. The Company's next-generation solar greenhouses, constructed and managed by Green Rain Solar, LLC, a Nevada-based division, utilize proprietary greenhouse technology and trademarked design developed by world-renowned architect Mr. Anthony Morali. The Company is currently targeting high-growth solar market segments for its advanced solar greenhouse and advanced solar battery products. The Company has a growing footprint in the significantly underserved solar market in New York City where it is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space for the installation of its solar panels. Green Stream is looking to forge key partnership with major investment groups in order to capitalize on a variety of unique investment opportunities in the commercial solar energy markets. The Company is dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through its innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, the Company is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Green Stream Finance, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Green Stream Finance, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact/Address

Green Stream Finance Inc. & Green Rain Solar, LLC

16620 Marquez Avenue

Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Phone: 310-230-0240

For All Inquiries Contact:

info@greenstreamfinance.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.