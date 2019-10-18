Sunwing encourages travellers to Vacation Better this winter with EPIC savings

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadians can Vacation Better this winter with Sunwing’s EPIC (Exceptional Pricing Incredible Choices) sale. From now until October 25, 2019, sun-seekers can enjoy EPIC savings on select all inclusive vacation packages to top-rated resorts across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This limited time offer of exceptional prices and incredible choices won’t last long – the most popular resorts sell out early, so vacationers will want to book soon to secure their dream getaway at an unbeatable price. Plus, travellers can book with confidence thanks to Sunwing’s Best Price Guarantee and enjoy award-winning service every step of the way.



Travellers planning a family vacation can take advantage of EPIC savings at Royalton Bavaro Resort and Spa in Punta Cana . This top-rated family resort offers activities and amenities for all ages including an on-site splash pad, sprawling lazy river and the FlowRider® surf simulator. Vacationers can take their family’s travel budget even further with exclusive Smile Resort™ inclusions where up to two kids aged 2-12 Stay, Play and Eat FREE, no single parent supplement fee and more.

Another popular resort included in the sale is Riu Dunamar in Cancun . Located on the pristine white-sand shores of Playa Mujeres, families can enjoy unlimited access to the on-site ‘Splash Water World’ water park with exciting slides that kids – and kids at heart – will love. Guests can look forward to spacious accommodation options that sleep five or more plus RIU-topia perks like unlimited reservation-free dining and complimentary Wi-Fi around the resort.

Vacationers looking to plan and save on a romantic escape or getaway with friends, can head to the adults only Sanctuary at Grand Memories Varadero . This resort-within-a-resort offers exclusive facilities and amenities like personalized butler service, a private pool, an exclusive restaurant and a prime location closest to the beach in addition to full access to Grand Memories Varadero .

All Sunwing vacation packages include return flights on Sunwing Airlines where passengers can enjoy award-winning inflight service, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service and a buy on board selection of snacks and light meals including the new World Famous Original Smoked Meat from iconic Montreal-based Schwartz’s Deli along with delicious menu options inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Passengers also benefit from a generous complimentary 23kg checked luggage allowance. For additional perks, including additional baggage allowance and legroom, customers can upgrade to Elite Plus from just $50 per sector.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to more than 45 popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing is consistently voted the top leisure airline by travel agents and is the perennial winner of the Consumer Choice Award. Customers can look forward to starting their vacation off with award-winning inflight service, which features a complimentary glass of sparkling wine*, non-alcoholic beverage service; together with a buy on board menu of light meals and snacks, including kids’ choices, the World Famous Original Smoked Meat from the iconic Montreal-based Schwartz’s Deli along with delicious menu options inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Sunwing customers also benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. Sunwing supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid. Sunwing matches all donations the Foundation receives through its Spare Change Program on board Sunwing Airlines, no administrative fees are collected and 100% of the proceeds go to charity.

*Service may be unavailable on select flights

For all media enquiries, please contact:

Rachel Goldrick

Senior Corporate Communications Manager

Sunwing Vacations

1-800-387-5602 | media@sunwing.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/001dcc8e-2877-46e6-adac-cba2c4471657

Sunwing’s EPIC (Exceptional Pricing Incredible Choices) sale. From now until October 25, 2019, sun-seekers can enjoy EPIC savings on select all inclusive vacation packages to top-rated resorts across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.