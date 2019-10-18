Wang Yi and South African International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor hold talks

On October 18, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and South African International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor held talks in Durban.

Wang Yi said, both China and South Africa are major developing countries with important influence and emerging economies. With the smooth development of bilateral relations, pragmatic cooperation is at the forefront of China-Africa cooperation, and it is becoming a model for South-South cooperation. China always views the bilateral relationship from a strategic and long-term perspective, and regards South Africa as a trusted strategic partner and true friend. China is willing to work with South Africa to implement the consensus of the heads of state of the two countries and elevate the bilateral relationship to a new level.

Wang Yi said, the two sides should meticulously prepare the agenda of important exchanges and cooperation in the next stage, deepen the exchange of experience in governing the country, and continue to understand and support each other on issues involving core interests and major concerns. China is willing to promote the "Belt and Road Initiative" and the "Eight Major Initiatives" for the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) with South Africa's national development planning, upgrade the level of practical cooperation between the two sides in the fields of industrial capacity, industrial parks, agriculture, science and technology, marine economy, so as to contribute to the process of South Africa's re-industrialization. China is also willing to work with South Africa and African countries to promote the implementation of the outcome of the FOCAC Beijing Summit, and build a closer community with a shared future for China and Africa. China and South Africa should strengthen strategic communication and cooperation in international and regional affairs, work together to safeguard multilateralism and democratization of international relations, oppose unilateralism and protectionism, and jointly safeguard the common interests of developing countries.

Pandor thanked China for its valuable support for the economic construction of South Africa and African countries at large. Pandor said, the comprehensive strategic partnership between South Africa and China has a profound and dynamic foundation. South Africa welcomes China's increased investment in South Africa, is willing to learn from China's development experience, and looks forward to further deepening practical cooperation between the two countries for the benefit of the two peoples. The "Belt and Road Initiative" will bring great opportunities for the development of South Africa and Africa. South Africa will continue to firmly support it and actively participate in it. South Africa and China take the same position on important international and regional issues. South Africa is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with China in multilateral affairs, deepen cooperation among the BRICS countries, defend multilateralism, and safeguard an open and inclusive global trading system.

The two sides also had an in-depth exchange of views on current international and regional issues and common challenges, and strengthened their strategic coordination.



