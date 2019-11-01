What Are Home Health Care Solutions?

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comfort Keepers® Fort Myers provides non-medical, in-home senior care services, which may include companion and/or personal care services. In many cases, the Comfort Keepers service offerings work in conjunction with service provided by a Home Health agency. And, at other times, Comfort Keepers services are lumped in with and referred to as Home Health services.

Home health care provides you and your family with a cost-effective alternative to health care provided in nursing homes and hospitals. Home care allows seniors to maintain as much independence as possible in the comfort of their own homes while receiving the quality of care needed to promote health, wellness, and quality of life.

In-home health care services can consist of medical care administered by health care professionals with proper medical equipment, such as registered nurses and CNAs, and physical, speech and occupational therapists, as well as non-medical services delivered by professional in-home caregivers to promote well-being and prevent any recurrence of illness and hospitalization.

Typically, medical and non-medical at-home care providers often work cooperatively to provide the best patient care. Home care aides, for example, maintain a close eye on a client's condition and report any changes to a case manager or supervisor so medical intervention can be provided if proven necessary.

Common examples of home health care clients include:

Seniors recently discharged from the hospital. They may need short-term nursing care or rehabilitation following an onset illness or surgery

Senior citizens who wish to continue living at home as independently as possible but can use help with the activities of daily living, such as personal care or meal preparation. With cooperation from a senior's family, a home health aide or in-home caregiver can provide as much or as little care as a senior needs to remain safely in their own home

Those who may need temporary assistance adjusting to lifestyle changes required by a new diagnosis like diabetes as well as those who need ongoing help with the management of a chronic illness



In-home care services provided by a professional caregiver--in partnership with family--can help a senior maintain good health and optimal quality of life. Such services include planning and preparation of healthy meals, aiding clients with managing their medication intake to make certain they follow doctor's orders, and taking patients to medical appointments.

Professional caregivers can inform seniors and their family members on how to appropriately take on more of these responsibilities themselves for the long-term. And, they can always be on hand to provide respite care to provide family members and loved ones a break from the responsibilities of senior caregiving. In addition, in-home care providers often offer clients and families the option of technology solutions - like monitoring devices - that help assure seniors' safety during the times when a caregiver isn't present in the home.

Both professional and family caregivers can make a significant impact on a client or loved one by offering older adults opportunities for mental stimulation, physical activity, or emotional or social support. At first glance, they may not look like health care, but a walk in the neighborhood or backyard, a puzzle, conversation, preparing a favorite recipe, visiting with or writing letters to family and friends all can have a positive impact on maintaining a senior's health.

Comfort Keepers Fort Myers Home Care Solutions

If you are considering home care solutions for a loved one, Comfort Keepers Fort Myers can help. We offer quality care out of the comfort of the senior's own home so that you can have peace of mind. Call our phone number today at (239) 590-8999 to learn more about our high-quality Fort Myers in-home care services. Also, feel free to read our client testimonials!



