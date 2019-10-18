PGR calls for rigor in PIIM implementation

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 18 - The deputy attorney general of the Republic, Lucas Ramos, warned y this Friday that for the successful implementation of the Integrated Program for Intervention in Municipalities (PIIM), greater rigor is required from public managers.,

Lucas Ramos, who led the seminar on Public Probity and Prevention of Corruption in Luanda, said that for Angola to be built, public managers should be more rigorous in their actions to promote welfare and improving the living quality of Angolans.

According to the official, the training that takes place throughout the country serves to raise awareness within the common citizen about the need to actively participate in the intended proximity governance.

To ensure the welfare of the population, the Government needs to take action, which implies the execution of expenses and investments.

The chairman of the Luanda City Administrative Commission (CACL), Maria Nelumba, recalled that for failure to comply with the good practices established by law, the public agent incurs acts of public misconduct that lead to illicit enrichment.

