Bie: President unveils Cuemba regional hospital

Cuemba, ANGOLA, October 18 - Angolan head of State João Lourenço inaugurated Friday the regional hospital of Cuemba Municipality worth USD 9 million, as part of the beginning stage of his two-day working visit to central Bié province,

The infrastructure, equipped with modern equipment, will assist patients from the provinces of Bié, Moxico, Cuando Cubango, Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul provinces.

The hospital provides various services, with stress to hemodialysis, surgery, pediatrics, maternity, x-ray, ophthalmology, HIV/AIDS testing and counseling services, as well as a morgue and area for treating infectious diseases.

After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, President João Lourenço addressed the local residents, to who he asked them to take good care of the hospital structure.

“Take good care of the hospital, do not damage it. Also treat the medical staff and the nurses well, who assist you, because without them your health problems can not be solved (…) ”, he appealed.

The president said that efforts were made not only in building the infrastructure, but also in equipping it with modern appliances and trained medical personnel and nurses.

Joao Lourenço also explained that some Cuban specialists were also incorporated into the hospital. “Our country still lacks technicians in certain specialties (…),” explained the President.

Cuemba Regional Hospital has 23 nurses and 10 doctors.

The Head of State said it was the State's obligation to create best conditions to assisted the population in terms of health.

The municipality of Cuemba, which is about 170 kilometers east of Cuito (Bié), has an estimated population of 61 978 inhabitants spread over three communes: Sachinemuna, Munhango and Luando.

