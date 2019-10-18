N & P Statements to 31 August 2019 now available

The Department of Agriculture, Food & the Marine has announced that interim Nitrogen and Phosphorus (N&P) Statements for the period January to August 2019 are now available on the Department’s online system www.agfood.ie.

These statements are particularly useful as they allow farmers to plan for the remainder of the year, in order to ensure compliance with the limits of the Nitrates Regulations, thus avoiding penalties for breaching the limit of 170 kgs of Nitrogen per hectare or the 250 kgs of Nitrogen per hectare limit for those who hold an approved derogation.

Farmers are also reminded that all Nitrate Records Forms for 2019 must be submitted to Nitrates Section before 31 December 2019.

Farmers not already registered for agfood.ie can do so by logging onto www.agfood.ie and clicking the 'Register' button. To register a mobile phone number for future SMS text alerts, log on to https://www.agriculture.gov.ie/contactsupdates/ to access the sign-on form.

