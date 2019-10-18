2019 National Tribal Energy Summit Connects Tribes with Solutions Toward Energy Sovereignty

Every two years, leaders from tribal and state governments, federal agencies, private industry, utilities, and academia have an unparalleled opportunity to exchange ideas at the National Tribal Energy Summit (NTES) sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Indian Energy in cooperation with the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL).

With the theme of Tribal Energy: Powering Self-Determination, the 2019 NTES was held September 24–26, 2019, in Washington, D.C. The event brought together tribal and state leaders from across the nation along with their staffs, senior leadership from DOE and the Department of the Interior (DOI), industry experts, and tribal leaders from all corners of the country to explore new and cost-effective solutions to national energy interests.

Presentations and plenary session videos are available on the NCSL website, with select highlights included here.