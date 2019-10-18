Aghapy Properties, LLC Closes on Two Commercial Buildings in Zephyrhills, Florida, Says Mark Youssef

Mark Youssef: Properties in Historic Downtown Zephyrhills a ‘Great Investment’ in a ‘Recession-Proof’ Location

ZEPHYRHILLS, FLORIDA , USA, October 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Real estate company Aghapy Properties, LLC founder and president Mark Youssef has successfully closed on two adjacent commercial buildings in historic downtown Zephyrhills, Florida. This building is home to many tenants, including the office for Pasco County News, an antique shop, a fabric shop and a former compounding pharmacy with a call center.“I see this as a great investment and this location is recession-proof,” said Mark Youssef.Zephyrhills is located in Pasco County, Florida, and has a strengthening economy and an attractive downtown area. The area is known for its pure spring water and lush countryside and is a popular skydiving destination. Just 30 miles northeast of Tampa, Zephyrhills is a beautiful and growing community, Mark Youssef said. The population of this city is around 14,000 people, making up an excellent economy and an ideal opportunity for Aghapy Properties, LLC, according to its founder Mark Youssef.“The beauty and amazing weather that Zephyrhills has to offer brings with it an incredible opportunity for investing in real estate,” said Mark Youssef. “We look forward to being part of this historic city and continuing to see it thrive.”Mark Youssef said he is also excited about the opportunity to host small businesses in Zephyrhills. Paso County News and the much-trafficked shops make the commercial buildings an excellent part of Zephyrhills’ downtown life, Mark Youssef said. Zephyrhills is actively working to revitalize their downtown area, which Mark Youssef is proud to be a part of. The city’s revitalization will build a positive image for the community, create new job opportunities, save tax dollars and preserve the community’s historic resources.Downtown Zephyrhills, where the commercial buildings are located, is home to a vibrant calendar of events and activities to engage the community. These events are free and family-friendly, including parades, ceremonies, races, festivals, seasonal and holiday events and more, and are an important part of the revitalization of downtown Zephyrhills.“Zephyrhills, Florida, continues to thrive and become a place for families and community members to come together and celebrate,” said Mark Youssef. “The tenants in our new commercial buildings contribute to the life of the city, and we are proud to be hosting them.” Mark Youssef said he anticipates and looks forward to more growth in downtown and in the commercial properties Aghapy Properties, LLC now owns.Aghapy Properties, LLC owns several residential and commercial rental properties throughout the state of Florida.



